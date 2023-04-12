Be bold with the rugged, new Instinct 2X Solar from Garmin

Larger, solar-powered smartwatches built to military standards feature an easy-to-read, high-resolution display, infinite battery life and LED flashlight

OLATHE, Kan., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the Instinct® 2X Solar, the new addition to the popular Instinct 2 family of rugged, purpose-built smartwatches. Instinct 2X Solar and Instinct 2X Solar – Tactical Edition are designed to handle the most extreme environments with an easy-to-read display in a 50mm fiber-reinforced polymer case. Built to U.S. military standards (MIL-STD-810) for thermal shock, water resistance and shock, the smartwatches are water-rated up to 10 ATM1 and feature a chemically strengthened, scratch-resistant Power Glass™ lens. The lens assists in extending battery life, producing 50% more energy than the standard Instinct 2 solar watch. Solar charging gives unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode2, allowing users to do what they love longer without worrying about recharging their watch.

"Our latest addition to the Instinct 2 series is a bold, purpose-built GPS smartwatch ready to help you navigate tough conditions, but adaptable enough to help you pursue everyday health and wellness goals. Its unique style fits your life, whether that includes outdoor adventures, time at the gym, a weekend barbecue with the family, or all three. With unlimited battery life and a built-in multi-purpose flashlight, you can stay focused on the task at hand without worrying about when to find your next charge." – Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

Light up the night

The Instinct 2X Solar introduces an integrated LED flashlight with variable intensities, whether setting up camp or out for a run in the dark, a red or adjustable white light will illuminate the surroundings for greater visibility and situational awareness. In strobe mode, the light will match a running cadence and alternate between white and red so users can be seen and confidently take each stride.

Innovative tools to stay healthy and connected

The Instinct 2X Solar provides the features customers want and the data they can use to pursue wellness, fitness and lifestyle goals as well as navigate outdoor adventures.

Keep tabs on body metrics with 24/7 Health and Wellness Tracking, including wrist-based heart rate, advanced sleep monitoring, respiration tracking, Pulse Ox and more 3 .

Built-in sports apps to take on running, biking, swimming, strength training and more, plus VO2 max and other training features.

Gain a deeper understanding of overall health, training and recovery through Heart Rate Variability during sleep, based on technology developed by Garmin's Firstbeat Analytics ™ team.

New Multi-Band GNSS Support provides improved positional accuracy.

Navigate the outdoors with built-in sensors for a 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter.

Retrace the trail with TracBack ® routing, helping users find the same route back to their starting point and reference point marks of a known spot relative to their location.

Stay connected with smart notifications, Garmin Pay™ contactless payments and Connect IQ™ app integration4.

Obstacle Course activity addition

Additionally, the Instinct 2X Solar is the first to offer Obstacle Course Racing as an activity, which includes running segments and obstacles of various types. This activity will allow athletes to manually record obstacle splits and once obstacles are marked for the first lap, they will be automatically tracked for the remaining laps. The Obstacle Course activity will include the number of runs on a particular course, run times, number of obstacles, time spent on each obstacle, run metrics for run splits (distance, pace, cadence, stride length, etc.), elevation profile, heart rate and distance.

Purpose-built to conquer the mission

The Instinct 2X Solar – Tactical Edition is packed with features specific to tactical operations including Jumpmaster and tactical preloaded activities, projected waypoints, dual-position GPS formatting and Night-Vision Compatibility. Users can also enable Stealth Mode, which prevents sharing of GPS position and disables wireless communication. When in stealth mode, GPS location is visible on the watch face but is not saved to the device memory or shared. This allows for training functionality in areas with location security concerns without revealing the location.

To lead the way during night operations, the multi-LED flashlight on the Instinct 2X Solar – Tactical Edition illuminates in either white or a dedicated green. Users will find the green light useful in maintaining their eyes' natural night vision.

Available now, the Instinct 2X Solar has a suggested retail price of $449.99, while the Instinct 2X Solar – Tactical Edition has a suggested retail price of $499.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/outdoor.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin outdoor recreation products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences and enrich lives, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminoutdoor on social, or follow our blog.

1For Garmin's complete list of water rating definitions, click here.

2When exposed to three hours of direct sunlight (50,000 lux) per day.

3This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy. Pulse Ox not available in all countries.

4A compatible smartphone is required to use Connect IQ.

About Garmin: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and Garmin and Instinct are registered trademarks and Power Glass, Firstbeat Analytics, Tracback, Garmin Pay and Connect IQ are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

