Bold Style Meets Wearable Tech: Lifestyle Company Bucardo Launches Spring Collection Of Pocket Watch Accessories For The Apple Watch

·2 min read

Now on Kickstarter, Pocket Watch Accessories for Apple Watch Series 4/5/6/SE Bridge Fashion and Wearable Technology

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, California-based lifestyle company Bucardo launches their newest collection of Pocket Watch Accessories for the Apple Watch on Kickstarter. These premium accessories transform the Apple Watch into a classic pocket watch, providing an iconic Apple Watch look suitable for formal occasions and everyday use.

Now on Kickstarter, Bucardo launches new collection of pocket watch accessories for Apple Watch.

The collection draws inspiration from the bold, sophisticated looks of the early and mid-twentieth century. Rolling effortless style and hip sophistication into one unmistakable contemporary look, Bucardo's classic engraved pinstripe cover flips open to reveal the Apple Watch face. Accessories are constructed of stainless steel and available in three colorways: gold, silver and matte black.

Patented designs and technology developed in the USA enables seamless Apple Watch integration while providing optimal protection and a unique wearable alternative. The Pocket Watch slides easily into the band slots of the Apple Watch and is accompanied by a 15-inch matching detachable chain.

Bucardo Pocket Watch accessory for Apple Watch
Bucardo Pocket Watch accessory for Apple Watch

Bucardo specializes in developing contemporary accessories that bridge fashion and technology. "As wearable technology becomes an increasingly important part of our everyday lives, our passion is to offer unique ways to integrate our devices with our personal style and needs," said Jonas Lee, co-founder of Bucardo: "We are thrilled to offer our take on an enduring pocket watch collection that fits the latest Apple Watches."

The Bucardo Pocket Watch for the Apple Watch will fit the larger size Apple Watch, 44mm, Series 4/5/6/SE. The collection is available on Kickstarter now at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/bucardo/pocket-watch-accessory-for-apple-watch

About Bucardo

Based in Los Angeles, CA with satellite offices in San Francisco and New York, Bucardo is a lifestyle brand whose mission is to elevate the wearable tech experience through inspired creations that marry contemporary designs with timeless sensibilities. The company's collection of unique products is sold globally at www.bucardo.com.

Contact:

Jonas Lee

info@bucardo.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bold-style-meets-wearable-tech-lifestyle-company-bucardo-launches-spring-collection-of-pocket-watch-accessories-for-the-apple-watch-301247837.html

SOURCE Bucardo

