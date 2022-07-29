Bold Terminates Critical Minerals Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2022 / Bold Ventures Inc. (BOL:TSX.V) (the "Company" or "Bold") reports that, further to its Press Release of June 29, 2022, due to the recent market-wide deterioration over the past month, it has terminated its Critical Minerals Flow-Through Units Private Placement (the "CMFT Units") and its concurrent WC Units Private Placement. Gross proceeds of $105,750 comprising 705,000 CMFT Units were received. Each CMFT Unit was priced at $0.15 and consisted of one (1) common share and one-half (0.5) of a share purchase warrant. Each full warrant (a "Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.25 per Warrant Share until the date which is twenty-four (24) months following the closing date of June 29, 2022. When combined with the existing Flow-Through write-off of 100% of Canada Revenue Agency qualified Canadian Exploration Expenses (CEE) the Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit provides an extra 30% tax credit. The proceeds from the sale of the CMFT Units are being used to explore the Farwell and Burchell Gold-Copper projects.

Bold Ventures management believe our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand (see Bold Press release dated May 10, 2022). Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

The technical and scientific disclosures in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Gerald D. White, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold camps within the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

As a result of the current COVID-19 virus concerns, the Company's management and contractors are following public guidelines and taking recommended steps to protect the health and safety of all personnel while carrying out operations. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic giving rise to local and national anti-virus measures, the scheduling of activities is subject to change. COVID-19 impacts may affect timing and availability of goods and services for the foreseeable future.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

"David B Graham"

David Graham

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Bold Ventures Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/710144/Bold-Terminates-Critical-Minerals-Non-Brokered-Private-Placement



