U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,101.23
    -30.92 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,813.23
    -176.89 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,994.46
    -86.93 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.82
    -9.22 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.79
    +0.12 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.50
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    +0.17 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0656
    -0.0080 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    +0.0870 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2479
    -0.0123 (-0.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1310
    +1.4550 (+1.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,741.68
    -2,007.29 (-6.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.16
    -43.05 (-6.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Boldstart Ventures has two new funds to plug into teams with an idea and little else

Connie Loizos
·3 min read

Boldstart Ventures, a seed- and early-stage venture firm that markets itself as a "Day One partner for developer-first, crypto-infrastructure and SaaS founders," has closed on two new funds roughly 14 months after announcing its last two funds.

The firm -- which began in New York with a $1 million proof-of-concept fund in 2010 -- has closed its sixth flagship fund with $192.2 million, it is announcing today; it also closed its third opportunity-style fund to back its breakaway companies with $175 million in capital commitments.

Early last year, Boldstart closed on $155 million in capital commitments for its fifth flagship fund and $75 million for its second opportunity fund, so its newest later-stage vehicle is a big step up in particular. It also comes at an auspicious time, given that some of the industry's most active late-stage investors, including SoftBank and Tiger Global, are writing fewer and smaller checks at the moment. (The less competition for late-stage deals, the less frothy the deal terms and the more time for due diligence, and so on.)

Not much has changed otherwise, unless you count the move of firm co-founder Ed Sim to Miami, which is notable given that Boldstart's early focus was largely regional, including a focus on New York, as well as on underfunded Canadian talent. (The firm remains active up north.) The firm will still writes checks as small as $250,000, it says; it is also willing to invest up to $30 million in a single portfolio company.

Some of its best-known deals to date include Snyk, a company that helps developers use open source code and stay secure and whose valuation, as of last fall, was $8.5 billon; Blockdaemon, a blockchain infrastructure company valued at $3.25 billion earlier this year; and the data intelligence platform BigID, valued at $1.25 billion by its investors last year. Boldstart was also among the first investors in Kustomer, a startup that specializes in customer-service platforms and chatbots and which Facebook acquired in November 2020 for a reported $1 billion.

We talked with Sim last week about the markets, which he noted "suck" right now. At the same time, he'added, "I do think that things [had grown] a bit too frothy."

Among the newer developments he has observed are pulled term sheets, he told us, particularly on the later-stage side. He said he also saw terms for a 2x liquidation preference inserted into a sizable round, meaning investors demanded that in exchange for their funding, they be guaranteed twice the amount of their invested capital in an exit scenario -- before anyone else gets paid.

Like a lot of VCs right now, Boldstart is also actively counseling its startups to conserve cash so that they aren't in the position of having to accept terms that can hurt them down the road. "Founders can get shocked when they see that because on the one hand [they're thinking], 'I've raised money. I maintained my valuation," said Sims. "The reality is maintaining your valuation is not great if you take a 2x liquidation preference [to do it]." If you do, "under certain scenarios," he continues, "you're not gonna make a dime."

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the editor: Who will protect children from guns and poverty?

    Austin American-Statesman Letters to the Editor: May 31, 2022

  • Students at San Mateo County school evacuated after mountain lion goes to class

    A high school in San Mateo County was evacuated on Wednesday after a mountain lion was found inside a classroom.

  • Mountain lion hunkering down in English classroom at Pescadero High School

    A mountain lion entered a high school on Wednesday morning and despite the scare, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said all students and staff were safe.

  • Oaktree’s Howard Marks Sees Return of Value as Markets Correct

    (Bloomberg) -- “Excesses” in financial markets that drove bullish psychology out of control are being corrected in this downturn, leading to better opportunities for value investors, according to Oaktree Capital Management co-founder Howard Marks. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Payc

  • Why Block Stock Dropped 5% Today

    Shares of fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly Square, tumbled in Wednesday morning trading after The Wall Street Journal warned that business is getting tough in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Block stock is down 5%. The company was an early entrant into the BNPL space, bidding $29 billion in August 2021 to acquire Australian BNPL leader Afterpay and its 16 million installment-paying customers.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped 9% Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged this morning and had shot up 8.9% as of 10 a.m. ET as investors lapped up the latest delivery numbers from the electric vehicle (EV) maker, which seem to put to rest some of the market's major concerns. This morning, Nio reported it delivered 7,024 EVs in May, which was up 38% from April and just about 5% year over year. Nio confirmed its production picked up pace in May after a shutdown, and said it plans to ramp up production and deliveries even further in June.

  • Why Bitcoin, Coinbase, and Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Over the last 24 hours, the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), had fallen roughly 5% as of 12:55 p.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) traded more than 12% lower, while crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) was down nearly 10%. Bitcoin rebounded over the weekend and early this week, with some investors eying a potential bottom.

  • Why Livent Stock Dropped 8% Today

    Shares of lithium production company Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) tumbled in Tuesday trading to close down 7.8% from Friday's close. You can blame Goldman Sachs for that. A 2019 spinoff from chemicals company FMC, Livent isn't the world's biggest lithium producer, but it's a sizable "tier 2" kind of a company that did $420 million in sales last year -- but just barely broke even.

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Plunged Today

    The share price took a hit after management offered soft revenue guidance and made changes to the company's financial reporting.

  • Amazon's Stock Split Is Almost Here, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Is Stealing the Show Wednesday

    The stock market remained volatile on Wednesday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) wasn't able to escape the downward pressure. After rising near the open, the Nasdaq was down nearly 1% as of 1 p.m. ET. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose as investors look forward to the completion of its long-anticipated stock split later this week.

  • Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon warned investors to prepare for an economic “hurricane” as the economy struggles against an unprecedented combination of challenges, including tightening monetary policy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck,

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Google investors shoot down racial-equity audit while approving stock split

    Alphabet Inc. investors rejected 17 shareholder proposals at the Google parent company's annual meeting Wednesday, including a racial-equity audit, but approved a company proposal to increase the share count that will allow for a planned stock split.

  • Amazon Stock Extends Gains Into 20-For-1 Split Slated For Friday

    Amazon shares moved higher Wednesday, potentially extending their recent winning streak to a sixth consecutive session, ahead of an end-of-week stock split for the world's biggest online retailer. Amazon said shareholders approved the 20-for-1 split, which was first made public in March, in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last Friday. Amazon said shareholders of record on May 24 will receive 19 extra shares of the group for each one held.

  • Micron Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MU) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    With its stock down 21% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). But if you...

  • Meta’s Sheryl Sandberg Is Stepping Down

    "It is time for me to write the next chapter of my life," said Sandberg, who joined Facebook in 2008 and has served as the company's COO.

  • Chewy stock soars 25% following surprise profit

    Chewy stock rallied after hours Wednesday after the online pet-products retailer turned in a surprise profit.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    While the blue-chip-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 11% from its all-time high, the growth-tilted Nasdaq Composite is officially in a bear market, having fallen 27% from its previous high. Adding some growth stocks to your nest egg can grow your money a little faster over time. Three Motley Fool contributors recently selected three top stocks that could rebound strongly once the dust clears.