Boliden publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

·1 min read

BOLIDEN, Sweden, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden's Annual and Sustainability Report for 2021 is now available at www.boliden.com.

The report highlights the company's development and performance within areas such as productivity, investments and climate. The printed version of the Annual and Sustainability Report will be available from 30 March and distributed to the shareholders who have requested it.

Boliden has also published the Annual Report in Swedish in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

In addition, a sustainability index in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI) Standards has been published. It also includes Boliden's communication on progress (COP) in relation to the UN Global Compact's ten principles as well as the disclosure to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Since 2021, Boliden also reports in accordance to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM).

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson, Director Group Communications, phone: +46 70-453 65 88

Mail: klas.nilsson@boliden.com

This information is such that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 09.00 CET on 9 March 2022.

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 70 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

www.boliden.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/boliden-publishes-annual-and-sustainability-report-2021,c3521184

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/3521184/1545923.pdf

Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/997/3521184/8ef447e441c6a55d.pdf

Boliden Sustainability Index 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/997/3521184/ae491a6cd02bc2b4.pdf

Press Release Boliden Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boliden-publishes-annual-and-sustainability-report-2021-301498835.html

SOURCE Boliden

