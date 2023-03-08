U.S. markets open in 4 hours 55 minutes

Boliden publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

·1 min read

STOCKHOLM, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden's Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022 is now available at www.boliden.com.

The report highlights the company's development and performance within areas such as productivity, investments, and sustainability. The theme of the report is Boliden's role as an enabler of the climate transition.

The printed version of the Annual and Sustainability Report will be available from March 31 and distributed to the shareholders who have requested it.

Boliden has also published the Annual Report in Swedish in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

In addition, Boliden's audited Sustainability Index, in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, has been published. It further includes information in relation to the UN Global Compact's ten principles as well as disclosure to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Since 2021, Boliden also reports in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM).

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson,
Director Group Communications,
Phone: +46 70-453 65 88
Mail: klas.nilsson@boliden.com

This information is such that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 09:00 CET on 8 March 2023.

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 85 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.
www.boliden.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/3728993/1896716.pdf

Boliden Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/997/3728993/9f0aefd2cf758973.pdf

Press Release Boliden Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/997/3728993/adcceb4806a6bc5d.pdf

Boliden Sustainability Index 2022 1

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boliden-publishes-annual-and-sustainability-report-2022-301765509.html

SOURCE Boliden

