Boliden: Q2 Interim Report 2022

1 min read
In this article:
STOCKHOLM, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Q2 2022

  • Revenues totaled SEK 21,568 m (17,891)

  • The operating profit totaled SEK 4,078 m (2,785)

  • The operating profit, excluding revaluation of process inventory, totaled SEK 4,532 m (2,616)

  • Free cash flow totaled SEK 2,038 m (2,013)

  • Earnings per share totaled SEK 11.54 (8.00)

Strong results despite extensive maintenance shutdowns

  • Strong prices and terms

  • Stable production in Mines

  • High inflation

  • Planned maintenance shutdowns in Smelters affected earnings by SEK -390 m (-50)

Please find enclosed the full report.

The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Thursday, July 21st at 09:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.

Contact persons for information:

Mikael Staffas, President & CEO
Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO
Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations   

Tel: +46 8 610 15 00
Tel: +46 8 610 15 00
Tel: +46 70291 57 80

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:45 CET, 21st of July 2022.

