Boliden: Q4 Interim Report and year-end report for 2022

Revenues totaled SEK 23,577 m (17,755)

The operating profit totaled SEK 3,229 m (3,214)

The operating profit, excluding the revaluation of process inventory, totaled SEK 3,190 m (2,835)

Free cash flow totaled SEK 3,520 m (2,008)

Earnings per share totaled SEK 9.42 (9.27)

Strong cash flow despite large investments

Improved prices and terms

Lower grades contributed to lower production of metal in concentrate in Mines

Stable production in Smelters

Impairment of exploration rights in Kylylahti of SEK -259 m

The Board of Directors proposes a payment to the shareholders of SEK 26.50 (26.00) per share through:

