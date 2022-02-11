U.S. markets open in 7 hours 9 minutes

Boliden: Q4 Interim Report and Year-end report for 2021

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Q4 2021

  • Revenues totaled SEK 17,755 m (16,170)

  • The operating profit totaled SEK 3,214 m (3,077)

  • The operating profit, excluding the revaluation of process inventory, totaled SEK 2,835 m (3,043)

  • Free cash flow totaled SEK 2,008 m (2,750)

  • Earnings per share totaled SEK 9.27 (8.60)

Strong result despite disruptions in production

  • High metal prices

  • Production disruptions in Harjavalta and Tara.

  • The Board of Directors proposes a payment to the shareholders of SEK 26.00 per share through

Please find enclosed the full Interim Report.

The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Friday,

February 11 at 09:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.

Contact persons for information:
Mikael Staffas, President & CEO Tel: +46 8 610 15 00
Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO Tel: +46 8 610 15 00
Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations Tel: +46 70 291 57 80
E-mail: olof.grenmark@boliden.com

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 07.45 CET on 11 February, 2022.

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and an annual turnover of SEK 50 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/q4-interim-report-and-year-end-report-for-2021,c3504512

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/3504512/1533574.pdf

Report (EN)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boliden-q4-interim-report-and-year-end-report-for-2021-301480477.html

SOURCE Boliden

