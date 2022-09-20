U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

Boliden reduces carbon footprint of the world's largest offshore wind farm

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank, has chosen to use Low-Carbon Copper from Boliden in the high-voltage offshore export cable systems for the third phase of the project, Dogger Bank C. By using Low-Carbon Copper, the CO2-footprint of this part of the windfarm will be reduced by more than 23,000 tons of CO2, as it has less than half of the carbon footprint of standard copper.

Low-Carbon Copper from Boliden has a carbon footprint of less than 1,5 Kg CO2eq/Kg of copper, which is significantly lower than the global average of 4,1 Kg CO2eq/Kg of copper. This is mainly achieved by access to fossil-free energy, electrification of production and an industry-leading productivity.

"We are happy to be a part of this collaboration, enhancing sustainability in the value chain. This project is an excellent demonstration of what Boliden can offer regarding sustainable base metals. We are delighted that our Low-Carbon Copper brings benefit to this project by reducing the footprint of the wind farm itself," says Daniel Peltonen, President at Boliden Smelters.

Initially, the copper comes from ore mining in Aitik, Gällivare, one of Europe's largest and world's most productive open-pit copper mines with a high degree of electrification. The copper cathodes are then produced in Rönnskär in Skellefteå and delivered to Elcowire, Northern Europe's leading provider of copper solutions, with train to Helsingborg to produce copper rods. The copper rods is then delivered to NKT, pioneers in the cable industry, in Karlskrona to deliver the cables to Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.

For further information, please contact:
Klas Nilsson, Director Group Communications, phone: 070 - 453 65 88, klas.nilsson@boliden.com

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and an annual turnover of around SEK 70 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

www.boliden.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/boliden-reduces-carbon-footprint-of-the-world-s-largest-offshore-wind-farm,c3633347

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/3633347/1628466.pdf

Press release

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boliden-reduces-carbon-footprint-of-the-worlds-largest-offshore-wind-farm-301627951.html

SOURCE Boliden

