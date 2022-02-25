U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,307.86
    +19.16 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,459.90
    +236.07 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,431.39
    -42.20 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,001.10
    +5.09 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.74
    -1.07 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.90
    -35.40 (-1.84%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.68 (-2.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1238
    +0.0034 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    +0.0030 (+0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3387
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5430
    +0.0660 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,241.59
    +3,707.27 (+10.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.48
    +23.36 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,428.79
    +221.41 (+3.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort Is Now Open

·3 min read

The premier RV resort elevates the RV experience on the Texas Gulf Coast

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort, a highly anticipated beachfront resort and entertainment venue modernizing the RV industry, is now open with select RV sites for its soft opening. The premier RV resort and ultimate weekend destination will be the first of its kind on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Bolivar Beach Club &amp; RV Resort, Crystal Beach, Texas (PRNewsfoto/Bolivar Beach Club &amp; RV Resort)
Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort, Crystal Beach, Texas (PRNewsfoto/Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort)

"We have been working around the clock to welcome guests this Spring for our soft opening, and we are ready to provide extraordinary customer service and the casual beachside weekend our guests deserve," said Brad Ballard, founder and developer of the Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort. "We know this year has been stressful and we want to offer Texans and travelers a go-to sandy getaway to experience Crystal Beach like never before."

During the soft opening, the beachside hideaway offers amenities including free utilities, new laundry and luxury shower facilities, a fitness center with a beach view and a camp store with all the essentials. With Mardi Gras in town, the resort is hosting an open house on Saturday, February 26, 2022 for visitors to stop by, meet the staff, tour the resort and enjoy live music.

The resort has multiple phases of development planned and will feature a five-acre entertainment park, a supersized resort-style pool with two swim-up bars, private poolside cabanas as well as VIP air-conditioned cabana suites. Designed to give you vacation vibes year-round, The Beach Club will offer a turf playing field, a jumping pillow, GaGa Ball Pits, Human Foosball and more.

The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort is the ultimate beachfront destination that embodies a true vacation escape and a timeless coastal feel, offering a place to waste away the day in the Texas sun, soak in live music and feel the sand between your toes. Family-friendly activities, modern conveniences and VIP experiences paired with Southern hospitality and an American coastal design makes this resort unlike anything else on the Texas Gulf Coast. View Resort Photos

The resort is also introducing app based customer service to the RV industry to simplify the guest experience. Guests can view event calendars and resort information, order camping necessities and more. Download resort app here.

Can't wait to escape to the Bolivar Beach Club? Sign up to receive exclusive updates at BolivarBeachClub.com.

About the Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort
The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort is a beachfront vacation and entertainment venue offering an unmatched amenity package that elevates the RV travel experience. A blend of seaside Southern hospitality and backyard tranquility, this resort is decked out with sparkling pools, swim-up bars, private VIP cabanas and live entertainment just steps from the beaches of the Upper Texas Coast. To learn more, visit BolivarBeachClub.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-bolivar-beach-club--rv-resort-is-now-open-301490297.html

SOURCE Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort

Recommended Stories

  • Norwegian Delivers Great News for Royal Caribbean, Carnival

    The U.S. cruise industry — and most cruises around the world — shut down from roughly March 2020 through July 2021. All three major cruise lines have lost billions and those losses did not stop in July. Now, however, some of the seas have gotten smoother for the major cruise lines.

  • Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

    While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult ticket for one of the four Disney World theme parks currently costs $109-$159 (Disney uses variable pricing based on demand), which Disney has not increased since before the pandemic. Add in tickets for the rest of your family for multiple days, the Park Hopper add-on, Genie+, Lightning Lanes, hotel and food costs, and--well, let's say that unless you're rolling in literal mountains of money in your free time, you better enjoy your charming frolic in Disney's magical streets because it's likely the only one you can afford this year.

  • Singapore Airlines swings to first quarterly profit since pandemic began

    Singapore Airlines Ltd. swung to its first quarterly profit since the coronavirus pandemic began, thanks to significant growth in passenger numbers and record cargo revenues.

  • Why Airline Stocks Fell This Morning

    Shares of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), and Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) all fell as much as 7% at the open, and shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) all fell 5% or more. It's been a tough few years for the airline sector, as the pandemic caused travel demand to evaporate and left airlines scrambling to raise cash and ride out the storm.

  • Accor CEO Says Hotel Giant Won’t Wait for Business Travel to Return

    One of the most financially battered hotel companies from the pandemic made a sharp U-turn to profitability last year. Accor reported Thursday morning a roughly $95 million profit for all of 2021. While the profitability figure may be less than what was seen by most of Accor’s U.S.-based competitors, it is a seismic improvement over […]

  • No Russian showcase, bans for 'handful' of firms at Mobile World Congress - organizer

    There will be no Russian pavilion at the telecoms industry's biggest annual gathering and a "handful" of Russian firms will be barred from it because of sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the event's organizer said on Friday. The organizers of the Mobile World Congress condemned Moscow's actions, but have no plans to cancel or postpone the gathering scheduled between Feb. 28 and March 3 in Barcelona, John Hoffman, the chief executive of event organizer GSMA, told Reuters. He said "a handful, a few" Russian companies and their executives would be banned but did not name them, saying the sanctions lists were evolving.

  • Booking CEO, analysts bullish even as stock lands on day’s worst-performing lists

    Booking Holdings' stock on Thursday matched its previous longest losing streak of six days, ending the day down sharply as the Russian invasion of Ukraine weighed on the travel industry.

  • Ukraine Worries Hit Travel Shares. Booking Stock Just Got an Upgrade.

    Travel stocks are taking news of the invasion particularly hard, but Gordon Haskett analyst Robert Mollins lifted his call on Booking to Buy from Hold.

  • Exclusive: As RDU-Iceland nears, Icelandair CEO expects strong demand

    With under three months to go before Raleigh-Durham International Airport’s inaugural nonstop flight to Reykjavik, Iceland, all systems are go. The airline is cooperating with the airport and tourism groups on both sides of the Atlantic, and all that remains is waiting for the May 12 takeoff, Bogason said. Bogason said the airline’s Icelandic heritage is a major differentiator.

  • Airlines warned not to fly near Ukraine

    The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is warning airlines not to fly over or near Ukraine as Russia attacks its neighbor, Reuters reports."In particular, there is a risk of both intentional targeting and misidentification of civil aircraft," EASA warned in a conflict zone bulletin, according to the news service. "The presence and possible use of a wide range of ground and airborne warfare systems poses a high risk for civil flights...

  • Royal Caribbean Raises the Bar In Its Battle With Carnival Cruise Line

    In the cruise industry, bigger usually means better and Royal Caribbean has gone big with its latest move.

  • A South Florida beach was just named one of the best in the U.S. No, it’s not in Miami

    The beach lovers of Tripadvisor have spoken — and apparently they aren’t swooning over Miami Beach.

  • Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota ranked No. 2 in the U.S., No. 14 in the world by Tripadvisor

    Tripadvisor ranked nine Florida beaches in the Top 25 this year, more than any other state.

  • Why Turkey is the real summer holiday alternative to France and Spain this year

    With countries the world over striving to revive their tourism industries after two years in the doldrums, nowhere looks better placed to make a strong comeback than Turkey. Britons have traditionally flocked to this peerless Aegean-Mediterranean destination in their millions (2.5 million in 2019 alone) in order to take advantage of the superb weather, some of the most beautiful stretches of coastline in the Mediterranean, a hinterland littered with stunning ancient sites and one of the finest c

  • Disney World Celebrates 50 Years of Culinary Recipes in Park's New Official Cookbook

    Delicious Disney: Walt Disney World has never-before-released recipes, as well as recipes that no longer are served on the Disney property

  • Caesars Plans a Huge Move on the Las Vegas Strip

    The casino company battles with MGM on Sin City's iconic street, and it has a big plan to change the equation.

  • Maui Will No Longer Require Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test for Indoor Venues

    The Hawaiian island of Maui has dropped its vaccine or test requirement for indoor spaces like restaurants and bars.

  • I’ve been waiting for my MSC Cruises credit for 17 months

    Q: In 2019, I booked an MSC cruise from Italy to Greece for 2020. MSC canceled the cruise in early 2020 and offered me a 125% cruise credit or a refund. I asked for a credit.

  • North Carolina city makes HGTV’s list of 30 most charming small-town downtowns in America

    In addition to Concord, NC, a South Carolina city was also featured. Road trip, anyone?

  • Is Disney World's 'Star Wars' Galactic Starcruiser worth the cost? The pros and cons of this pricey Halcyon voyage.

    Criticism for Walt Disney World's latest venture, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, abounds. Yahoo Entertainment weighs the pros and cons of the two-night space "cruise."