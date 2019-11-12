Bolivia Opposition Seeks to Fill Power Vacuum as Violence Grows

(Bloomberg) -- Bolivian lawmakers took a first step toward filling the vacuum of leadership left by the resignation of President Evo Morales, who has fled to Mexico after being granted asylum, as violent clashes continued around the country.

Jeanine Anez, an opposition senator, surfaced as acting head of Congress and next in line to succeed Morales after Bolivia’s vice president and the heads of the country’s lower and upper chambers also resigned. On Monday she told reporters in La Paz, the country’s administrative capital, she’s ready to lead a transitional government and called an extraordinary legislative session Tuesday to discuss Morales’ resignation. She also pledged to call new elections.

Morales quit Sunday after election irregularities triggered weeks of violence and political clashes. The Organization of American States published a report saying the Oct. 20 presidential election had been marred by serious irregularities, leading the armed forces, the country’s largest workers group and local church leaders to call for the resignation of the president even after Morales announced new elections. The head of the electoral authority also resigned Sunday after the OAS report.

“Morales has left a vacuum, a chaotic situation, instability and it’s going to take a while to sort it out and calm it down,” said Nicholas Watson, head of Latin American research at advisory firm Teneo.

Morales’ abrupt departure after more than 13 years in power split governments in the Americas and beyond. Russia joined leftist governments in the region, including Mexico, Venezuela and Cuba, in denouncing what the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said on Monday appeared to have been “an orchestrated coup.” Morales requested and was granted asylum by Mexico on humanitarian grounds as his life was in danger, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said at a news conference.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said the resignation strengthened democracy in the region and praised the military for defending Bolivia’s constitution. The permanent council of the OAS will meet Tuesday in Washington to discuss the situation.

Lone Survivor

Morales took office in 2006, and was the lone survivor of the so-called pink tide of leftist leaders that reshaped the continent’s politics during the 2000s. Unlike his ally Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, he presided over strong economic growth, rising incomes and falling poverty. But his democratic credentials were questioned after he ignored the result of a 2016 referendum on presidential term limits. The economy’s performance has also deteriorated in recent years as the fiscal deficit expanded and growth slowed.

On Sunday following the publication of the OAS report, Bolivia’s top soldier and an ally of Morales, General Williams Kaliman Romero, called on the president to step down to restore peace to the country. Morales said he was leaving office to avoid violence, adding that he wouldn’t flee the country since he hadn’t stolen anything. Even so, the violence has continued and Mexico had asked Bolivia’s Foreign Ministry to ensure Morales’s safe passage to the country under international law.

El Deber newpaper reported that the armed forces announced they’ll help police maintain order throughout the country, with joint patrols, after the police became overwhelmed.

Morales said Monday his house and his sister’s house were attacked, and that his ministers have received threats. Banks, supermarkets and government offices in the center of La Paz were closed following looting Sunday night, while police clashed with the former leader’s supporters in the south of the city, local media reported. Commenting via Twitter, he urged Bolivians to avoid confrontation and resolve their differences through dialogue.

The joint command of the Armed Forces said troops would be deployed nationwide to protect essential public services in the face of escalating violence and vandalism, in a statement published by the Defense Ministry. The police force remains responsible for maintaining public order, the statement said.

Anez, the head of Congress, was escorted by police out of the headquarters of the legislature on concern for her safety as protesters marched toward the center of La Paz, El Deber reported. She earlier said lawmakers aim for a transfer of power to the country’s next president on Jan. 22.

