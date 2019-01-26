Bolsonaro's Pro-Market Stance Tested by Brazil Dam Disaster

(Bloomberg) -- A deadly dam accident in Brazil will put to the test President Jair Bolsonaro’s leadership skills and may upend his environmental and mining policies.

Bolsonaro on Saturday morning will travel to the site where a dam owned by miner Vale SA broke and buried homes and roads under one million cubic meters of waste. Authorities scrambled to rescue stranded citizens and protect local fresh water sources.

"We have received sad news of the dam collapse," Bolsonaro said on Friday. "We will fly over the region to evaluate the damage and implement all necessary measures to minimize the suffering of the families and also the environmental issues."

The 63 year-old former Army Captain is signaling he will react quickly after his first weeks at the helm of Latin America’s largest economy were marred by contradictions and miscommunication. The accident stands to heighten scrutiny from NGOs and opponents who have criticized Bolsonaro for nearly closing the country’s Environment Ministry and showing willingness to open up new lands for mining. It also comes roughly three years after another tailings dam collapse killed 19 people in nearby Mariana.

Investors are counting on Bolsonaro to make good on pro-market pledges including spending cuts and the sale of state-controlled companies. The benchmark stock exchange has surged to a record on bets his administration will help revive growth in an economy still scarred by back-to-back years of recession.

"The economic and political fallout tends to be limited if the president responds forcefully," said Christopher Garman, director for the Americas at Eurasia Group. "He seems to be doing so already."

In an evening news conference, Vale’s CEO Fabio Schvartsman said some 300 employees were on site when the accident occurred and the exact number of victims was still unknown. The company’s ADR fell as much as 13.5 percent on Friday.

Meanwhile, the accident may also give Bolsonaro some respite from questions over allegations of financial irregularities involving his oldest son, Sentor-elect Flavio Bolsonaro, who faces a probe into suspicious bank transactions from when he was a member of the Rio de Janeiro state assembly.

--With assistance from David Biller.

To contact the reporter on this story: Simone Iglesias in Brasília at spiglesias@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Vivianne Rodrigues at vrodrigues3@bloomberg.net, Matthew Malinowski, Raymond Colitt

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.