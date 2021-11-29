U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,631.57
    +36.95 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,940.70
    +41.36 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,670.46
    +178.81 (+1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,246.43
    +0.49 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.40
    +2.25 (+3.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.20
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.98
    -0.16 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1269
    -0.0051 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5330
    +0.0510 (+3.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3312
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5990
    +0.2890 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,979.06
    +2,536.78 (+4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,426.64
    -2.29 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,136.47
    +92.44 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.92
    -467.70 (-1.63%)
     

Bolt makes first acquisition with Tipser, launches ‘Remote Checkout’

Christine Hall
·4 min read

The ability to purchase something at the point of discovery from digital content exists, but checkout technology company Bolt has the opportunity to give that its “one-click” treatment. It announced Monday that it made its first acquisition in Tipser, a Swedish-based technology company enabling direct checkout on any digital surface.

San Francisco-based Bolt is fresh off of raising $393 million in Series D funding in October, bringing total capital raised to date to $600 million. And though the Tipser acquisition is in line with the company’s plans of what it wanted to do with the new capital, Ryan Breslow, founder and CEO of Bolt, told TechCrunch the deal “had been in the works for a while.”

Tipser’s technology enables consumers to purchase products natively from sites like online publications, mobile marketplaces, price comparison sites, social media platforms or search engines. The company is led by Marcus Jacobsson, co-founder and CEO, who started the company in 2012 with Axel Wolrath and Jonas Sjöstedt.

In fact, when Bolt initially began talking to Tipser, the company was not in a place to sell, and was actually working on their next investment round (they raised just over $14 million), but the two companies ended up going into deeper conversations and found their cultural resonances worked better together, Breslow said.

“We saw how significant Tipser could be for Bolt,” he added. “They had been perfecting their embedded commerce technology for a decade and were the only formidable player. They were stronger than us in areas where we were weaker. It is very strategic to have them on our team.”

As 2020 ends, new unicorn formation continues to impress

Exact transaction figures were not disclosed, but Breslow did reveal to TechCrunch that the acquisition, which was an all-stock deal, came in “just shy of $200 million.” The entire Tipser team is staying put, so Bolt will be adding 100 more people to its team. Tipser’s presence in Sweden will now also serve as Bolt’s European headquarters to go with the company’s recent announcement of expanding into Europe.

In addition to the acquisition, Bolt is launching Remote Checkout, a tool for shoppers to make a purchase from the exact point of discovery. Instead of seeing something on social media — where 84% of shoppers look for reviews, according to Pew Research Center — then going to another website to make the purchase,

The new tool is one that Bolt was working on internally for over a year and was inspired by Instagram Checkout, also a tool where you can discover a product and check out directly from the app, Breslow said.

“With the death of tracking and cookies, we could see the need for native checkout so retailers can track conversion,” he added. “It’s better for consumers to not have to click a million things.”

Bolt’s Remote Checkout features include the direct one-click checkout, engagement with Bolt’s network of shoppers and the ability for merchants to boost conversion rates while receiving orders through multiple channels and building direct relationships with visitors. It also turns anonymous visitors into logged-in account holders and monetizes traffic on-site.

The added feature of publishers and creators being able to monetize traffic coming to their sites was one that Jason Wagenheim, president and CRO at media publisher BDG (formerly known as Bustle Digital Group), found particularly interesting. BDG’s brands include Bustle, EliteDaily and Fatherly.

He was a bystander of sorts for the merger, having signed up with Tipser in January as the company’s first U.S. publisher, going live with the product in April on two of BDG’s 13 sites, Wagenheim said in an interview.

“What I love most about this acquisition is that we can accelerate the onboarding of hundreds of more merchants onto our platform,” he said. “This is a marriage of content and commerce.”

Before social media and companies like Bolt and Tipser, shopping directly from a magazine page meant utilizing QR codes, but that didn’t take off like people thought it would, Wagenheim said.

Other publishers tried to crack the code, and he noted Goop being one of the few able to do it. Now with these new technologies, any publisher or creator can close the gap between the upper and lower funnels and drive awareness because its commerce is shoppable and one click away.

He considers BDG’s project with Tipser still in the beta phase, but there are plans to roll out the technology on all of its sites next year. The company already had its audience engage in over 25 million sessions with people, on average, seeing 10 products per session, a metric Wagenheim says means the process is working: people are spending time with the products, are engaged and adding products to carts.

“With hundreds more merchants for editors to write about, and the one-click transaction happening, that is a game-changer,” he added.

Checkout is the key to frictionless B2B e-commerce

Recommended Stories

  • Particular Audience takes in $7.5M to give retailers way to take on Amazon

    Being in control of customer data is one of the ways retailers, like Amazon, Spotify and Netflix, are able to tap into consumer behavior and create customized experiences whenever a user logs in. Particular Audience provides product discovery tools for retailers that are powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. In fact, the company wants to go further and offer personalization based on anonymity and without compromising personal data, CEO James Taylor told TechCrunch.

  • Influential Mali imam delivers rare rebuke to army strongman

    An influential Malian imam, who spearheaded mass anti-government protests last year, warned Sunday that "things are not going well" in the Sahel state, delivering a rare rebuke to strongman Colonel Assimi Goita.

  • Billionaire George Soros Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Wall Street has known its share of legends, but few of them have made as big a splash as “the Man Who Broke the Bank of England.” That nickname belongs to George Soros who earned the tag after famously betting against the British Pound in 1992; following the Black Wednesday crash, the hedge fund manager pocketed a $1 billion in a single day. This is the stuff that Wall Street legends are made of. By then Soros was already incredibly successful and in the midst of steering his Quantum Fund to dec

  • Nvidia at risk of $1.25bn loss if Arm takeover falls through

    Nvidia has warned for the first time that it is at risk of losing a $1.25bn (£950m) downpayment for the British microchip designer Arm if regulators persist in holding up the deal.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Corrib Acquisition and 2022 Budget and Guidance

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce the acquisition of an incremental 36.5% interest in the Corrib Natural Gas Project ("Corrib") and our 2022 Budget and Guidance.

  • Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE): When Will It Breakeven?

    Paysafe Limited ( NYSE:PSFE ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

    Best of all, with most online brokerages eliminating minimum deposit requirements and commission fees, any amount of money -- even $300 -- can allow investors to snag great companies on the cheap. Given the rise of cryptocurrencies and Square's pending acquisition of Afterpay, the opportunity is ripe to take advantage of unfounded concerns and nab shares of Visa (NYSE: V) at a discount. The beauty of Visa's operating model is it's tied at the hip to the U.S. and global economy.

  • Wall Street Just Gave Investors a Buying Opportunity for This Stock

    Wall Street analysts set stock price targets and provide detailed insights on companies. This recently happened to Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage at underweight, sending shares tumbling more than 10%. Crowdstrike provides cloud-native endpoint security software.

  • Walmart heirs to candy conglomerates: These are the 25 richest families in the US

    The wealthiest dynasties have seen many bitter battles over power and inheritance.

  • Want To Become a Millionaire? Put $200,000 Into These 2 Stocks and Hold Until 2030

    These stocks could still provide amazing returns for the next decade, despite their already-impressive growth.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), and Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from this week. The stock's valuation is out of whack within the industry if we look ahead to next year, but betting against AMC has often proved painful in 2021. AMC shares surprisingly slipped just 3% on Friday as news of a fresh COVID-19 variant rattled the overall market.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You Rich

    The technology powering virtual reality (VR) experiences has significantly improved in recent years. This technology is powering real-world applications like virtual walkthroughs of buildings and products still on the drawing board, or collaborations with colleagues in a virtual meeting room. Facebook has made a big splash into this new "metaverse" by changing its name to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), but that's not the only way to play this trend as an investor.

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Could Become Unstoppable

    Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) investors are having a terrible year, as share prices of both companies have plunged despite the impressive growth they have reported so far in 2021. Let's look at the reasons why the fortunes of Chewy and Twilio could turn around and help these two growth stocks become unstoppable. Chewy has sustained its momentum even after the height of the pandemic, which is evident from its fiscal 2021 second-quarter results, which were released on Sept 1, 2021.

  • China Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese businessman had walked out of a bank in Kinshasa with 13,624 hundred-dollar bills, 10,001 fifties and 43,000 smaller U.S. notes, despite explicit instructions to prevent it from happening.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly Veterans“The account has finally been emptied,” Yvon Douhore, head of an in-house audit team in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo,

  • Twitter stock pops on report that CEO Jack Dorsey is expected to step down

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Brian Cheung run down Twitter's upward stock performance amid reports alleging CEO Jack Dorsey will be stepping down.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Key Downgrade?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Top 10 Stock Picks of Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of the Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Stock Picks of Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang. Lei Zhang founded Hillhouse Capital Management in 2005, and serves as the chairman and chief […]

  • 2 Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2023

    With strong execution from each company, I believe Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) can provide market-beating returns in 2022. Lemonade is the richest-valued insurance stock on the market, trading at 29 times sales, even after shares have fallen over 70% from their all-time high. This speed and convenience is attracting a growing base of happy customers who are also increasing their spending with Lemonade over time.

  • IBM Is Finally Growing Again. And the Stock Is One of Tech’s Biggest Bargains.

    The company’s artificial intelligence platform, known as Watson, went on Jeopardy! “I, for one, welcome our new computer overlords,” Jennings, who once won 74 Jeopardy! The stunt turned Watson into a household name, and raised expectations for the societal and financial impact of IBM’s AI business.

  • How Much Of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Do Insiders Own?

    Every investor in Cronos Group Inc. ( TSE:CRON ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions...