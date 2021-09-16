U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

Bolt Metals Provides Update on Cyclops Nickel-Cobalt Project; License Renewal Underway

Bolt Metals Corp.
·3 min read
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Metals Corp. (“Bolt” or the “Company”) (CSE: BOLT) (FRANKFURT: A2QEUB) (OTCQB: PCRCF) provides update on the Company's 100% controlled, 5,000-hectare Cyclops nickel-cobalt project located in Papua province, Indonesia (“Cyclops” or the “Project”).

The Company has commenced processing the extension of the Cyclops mining license with the Directorate General Minerals and Coal “Minerba”, as the current license is scheduled for renewal at the end of December 2021. Progress to date has been positive with the Company working closely with consultants and department officials to methodically work through the extension requirements.

The commencement of the license extension process was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During 2021, the Company's planned development activities for Cyclops were put on hold as travel in Indonesia and access to the Project were rendered virtually impossible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Company’s project manager remained on site to coordinate and maintain local administrative functions. Restart of activities at Cyclops is anticipated in 2022, and will coincide with the reopening of domestic travel, availability of personnel and supplies, and access to the Project.

Contact was maintained with Indonesian and Asian based end users of nickel and cobalt with a view to develop constructive future relationships for supplying plant feedstock and processing initiatives.

Cyclops features strong near-surface nickel and cobalt mineralization over 1205 Ha with drilling intersecting significant mineralization in the limonite, transition and saprolite zones of the laterite profile. The Project has excellent logistics and infrastructure, including year-round access by road, air and sea transport.

Mr. Ranjeet Sundher, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented "The renewal process of our license shows our commitment to creating value for our shareholders via the Cyclops. Nickel has shown strong resiliency recently and demand is strong. The Company's Project has produced robust drilling results (see press release dated Sept. 24, 2019), with a strongly mineralized laterite profile delineated over 1,200 hectares with high-grade nickel intersected to a maximum depth of 25 metres from surface. Bolt continues to optimize exploration data while preparing for next-stage development, including plans for a full-scale pilot plant for the recovery of nickel and cobalt suitable for battery applications. Indonesia is at the forefront of global nickel production, and Bolt is excited to continue to move Cyclops forward."

Indonesia's Parliament recently passed revisions to its mining law aimed at removing red tape and attracting investment into the sector. A leader in nickel production, Indonesia continues to update its national strategy and laws governing the mineral and mining sector, supporting its mandate to lead the world in battery metals and cathode material production capacity.

The Company remains in dialogue with key commodity suppliers to the international energy storage and electric vehicle battery space, and will provide updates in due course.

About Bolt Metals

Bolt Metals is a Canadian‐based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of production grade nickel and cobalt deposits, key raw material inputs for the growing lithium‐ion battery industry. Visit https://boltmetals.com/ to find out more.

Bolt Metals Corp.

Ranjeet Sundher – President and CEO
(604) 922-8272
rsundher@boltmetals.com

Steve Vanry – CFO & Director
(604) 922-8272
steve@vanrycap.com

Sean Bromley – Director & Investor Contact
(778) 985-8934
sean@theparmargroup.com

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute “forward-looking information”, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company’s future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


