U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,535.50
    -6.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,485.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,409.75
    -69.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,297.90
    +3.80 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.53
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.70
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1627
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    +0.0400 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    15.01
    -0.48 (-3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3785
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0040
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,651.52
    -2,965.96 (-4.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,488.95
    -45.70 (-2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,758.52
    +49.94 (+0.17%)
     

Bolt Mobility launches in-app navigation for shared e-scooters

Rebecca Bellan
·2 min read

Bolt Mobility, a micromobility company co-founded by Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt, has launched an in-app navigation system for its e-scooters dubbed "MobilityOS." To make this feature easy to use, Bolt's next generation of scooters, the "Bolt Two," allows a rider's smartphone to be mounted to, and charged by, the scooter.

The simple act of adding a phone mount to a scooter along with this in-app navigation is a differentiator in the shared scooter market. Not many shared e-scooters include phone mounts, a shocking oversight considering that it's 2021 and most people who ride scooters likely outsource their navigation to Google Maps or Apple Maps. That said, some operators told TechCrunch giving distraction-prone riders a screen to look at when approaching intersections is a safety risk, not to mention the probable costs associated with having to fix or replace mounts that get damaged on the tough city streets.

Bolt's MobilityOS uses map visualization provided by Google Maps, but the navigation system is built in-house to incorporate city-specific geofences for each unique ride, which helps keep riders on streets with bike lanes away from dangerous, sensitive or high-traffic areas. Spin's app has a similar feature. Bolt says its system also encourages users to park vehicles safely and keep sidewalks clean with "reward parking zones."

The mount on the Bolt Twos is also a built-in wireless smartphone charger that's powered by the scooter's swappable batteries. The impact on the scooter battery of charging a smartphone is "minimal," according to the company.

Bolt is currently present in 33 cities, towns and campuses across the United States. MobilityOS and the Bolt Twos are already live in Miami, the company's hometown, but the navigation system will arrive in Bolt's other markets in the first quarter of next year. The new scooters will arrive into new markets, which Bolt hasn't yet announced, and into existing markets as older fleets are updated.

In terms of what the competition offers, Voi, which mainly operates in Europe, does have a phone mount, but most of the others, including Veo, Spin, Lime and Bird, don't. Superpedestrian and Veo say they're working on getting phone holders on their fleets now, and Lime is piloting them on its Gen4 Scooter in Stockholm before making a decision about rolling them out globally.

Lime, Spin and Bird are integrated with Google Maps, so users can both find e-scooters and route vehicle-specific trips on the app. However, without a mount, most users will probably just end up using headphones to listen out for directions while keeping their phone safely tucked away in a pocket.

Recommended Stories

  • The new 16-inch MacBook Pro offers a speed-enhancing 'High Power Mode'

    Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro includes a 'High Power Mode' that boosts performance on models with the M1 Max chip.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's a good reason why investors should keep an eye on cloud computing stocks. The cloud computing market is forecast to reach $397 billion next year, up 47% from 2020. Here's why they lead the cloud computing pack.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 21st, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s rallies, the majors will need to revisit the day’s highs to avoid a pullback.

  • Snap Plummets as Apple Changes, Supply Chain Weigh on Ads

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. shares tumbled as much as 27% after the owner of the Snapchat app warned that changes to Apple Inc.’s data collection rules and global supply chain issues are weighing on advertising spending, tempering its earnings forecast for the fourth quarter. Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Top Mone

  • Verizon ‘Excited’ as It Discloses Sign-Ups for Wireless Home Internet Service

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. has spent three years developing wireless technology to beam high-speed internet connections into homes and now it’s finally ready to talk about the new growth area.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeBeef Industr

  • Report: Chip design startup SiFive has decided to go it alone rather than be bought by Intel

    The companies reportedly couldn’t agree on financial terms or on how Intel would incorporate SiFive's technology into its future product plans.

  • Microsoft Surface Duo 2 review: A two-screen phone that’s not quite ready

    Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 has the makings of a great multitasking smartphone, but falls short due to bugs and a lackluster camera.

  • PayPal Still Looks Bullish if Support Continues to Hold

    The shares of the payments technology company wavered a bit on news of its interest in Pinterest but its technical signs still are good.

  • AMD Stock Gets a Boost From Nvidia’s New Cloud-Gaming Membership

    Advanced Micro Devices chips will power Nvidia's high-end gaming platform, GeForce NOW RTX 3080. AMD shares are rising.

  • Apple Device Shortages Threaten Record-Setting Holiday Blitz

    (Bloomberg) -- Shoppers looking for Apple Inc. devices this holiday season are facing a chilly reality: Most everything they might want to buy will take weeks to arrive.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuz

  • Intel shares sink as third-quarter sales miss estimates

    Shares of Intel Corp sank on Thursday as the company reported third-quarter sales that missed expectations, with Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger telling Reuters that shortages of ancillary chips needed to make full computers are holding back sales of the company's flagship processor chips. Shares of Santa Clara, California-based Intel, the world's biggest maker of central processors at the heart of PCs and data center servers, fell 9% in extending trading. Gelsinger said Intel has resolved shortages facing its own internal manufacturing operations, but that shortages of other chips such as power management chips and WiFi chips were stopping its customers from shipping PCs and servers, reducing the need for Intel's chips.

  • Google to Slash Fee It Takes From App Subscriptions in Half

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google is slashing the fees it takes from subscription services on its app store following pressure from developers and lawmakers. Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Meth

  • The global chip shortage is driving demand for this London startup’s software

    Flexciton's software helps streamline the complex manufacturing process at computer chip factories, paving the way to increased output.

  • Ethereum Looks Ready To Test All-Time Highs

    Ethereum is testing the resistance level at $4,150.

  • Razer's smart RGB face mask is now available for $100

    Razer has started selling its Zephyr smart face mask — if you can still find it in stock.

  • Vodafone adds 7,000 software engineers to target digital services

    Vodafone said it would add nearly 7,000 software engineers to its workforce by 2025 to develop more of its own digital services across Europe and Africa. Chief Technology Officer Johan Wibergh said Vodafone was focusing on digital services to help drive revenue growth in a challenging environment for core connectivity. He said the company was building a “global software brand” to provide superfast connectivity and digital products for its customers.

  • Worldcoin, Now Valued at $1B, Has Grand Plans to Get You to Gaze Into the Orb

    A16z and Coinbase Ventures are betting big that billions of people will line up to gaze into “The Orb” in exchange for crypto. Over 130,000 already have.

  • Ken Fisher Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Ken Fisher’s top tech stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Ken Fisher’s hedge fund and his investment philosophy, and go directly to read the Ken Fisher Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Tech Stocks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, author, investment analyst, and the founder of Fisher Investments, […]

  • Pinterest Revamps

    The internet’s mood board pushes shopping deeper into the Idea Pins video format, while the web mulls over a possible PayPal acquisition.

  • Why A.I. Is About To Trigger The Next Great Medical Breakthrough

    The face of the trillion-dollar healthcare industry has changed. This $2 stock could emerge as a key leader