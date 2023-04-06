bolt Partners with Choice Home Warranty to Enhance Household Coverage Options for Customers

Choice, a leader in home warranty, joins the growing number of product providers on bolt's exchange.

bolt's smartphone protection is bundled with home warranty to make it easier for agents to meet household coverage needs.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / bolt , the insurtech with the country's largest technology-enabled insurance exchange, today announced a partnership with Choice Home Warranty ("Choice"), the US' leading technology-first home warranty service contract provider. The partnership brings holistic household coverage to bolt's insurance exchange by integrating access to Choice's best-in-class home warranty service contracts that protect consumers from expenses and hassles caused by the failure of major appliance and home systems.

As smartphones have become essential assets in customers' daily lives, the bolt/Choice partnership forges convenient product bundles, combining Choice's home warranty service contract with bolt's best-in-class smartphone protection. For homeowners seeking to protect items not covered under a home insurance policy like appliances, HVAC systems, plumbing, and electrical systems - the bundles offer value-add protection at the point of need, including smartphone coverage and coverage on their most important home systems. Agents have access to bolt's integrated digital sales journey in which real-time product recommendations are made based on their customers' unique needs.

"We're excited to partner with Choice because our agents are now able to combine Choice's industry-leading home warranty solution with bolt's world-class smartphone protection empowering customers with more relevant protection offerings," said Clayton Bodnarek, EVP of Alternative Distribution, bolt. "Together, we will bring homeowners more choices through an integrated sales process and offer easy, time-saving coverage experiences."

bolt intends to find new ways to accelerate innovation and expand coverage opportunities for customers, particularly in the home and specialized personal lines space, simultaneously enabling partners like Choice to expand their reach.

"Choice's technology-enabled home warranty service contracts perfectly complement bolt's distribution ecosystem and world-class smartphone coverage," said Jim Mostofi, Choice's CEO. "The partnership between bolt and Choice will allow distributors to provide comprehensive home and smartphone protection conveniently and efficiently while customers receive top quality service and peace of mind."

About bolt

bolt is the leading distribution platform for P&C insurance, uniting distributors and insurers to transform the way insurance is bought and sold.

The result is the world's largest tech-enabled exchange of insurance products, including two-thirds of America's leading insurers, helping businesses of all kinds distribute insurance, expand market reach and meet more of the insurance and protection needs of customers.

For more information, visit boltinsurance.com

About Choice Home Warranty

Choice Home Warranty is one of the US' largest home warranty providers, headquartered in Edison, NJ. The company provides home warranty service contracts to consumers covering major home systems and appliances that break down due to normal wear and tear. It services its customers through a network of over 25,000 independent contractors. Choice Home Warranty has covered nearly 2 million homes across the country and handled more than 6 million service requests. Choice Home Warranty is distinguished because of its proprietary technology that allows for automated and efficient claims handling and administration.

