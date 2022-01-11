U.S. markets open in 7 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,656.50
    -5.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,920.00
    -32.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,577.00
    -31.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,164.20
    -3.80 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.75
    +0.52 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.60
    +9.80 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.21 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.40
    +0.64 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3587
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2420
    +0.0340 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,133.71
    +106.93 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.63
    -53.59 (-5.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Bolt raises $709M at an $8.4B valuation to expand its transportation and food delivery super app

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

Economies of scale are an essential cornerstone for on-demand companies, and to that end one of the hopefuls in the space has raised a big round to grow its business. Bolt -- the startup and app of the same name that operates on-demand ride hailing, shared cars and scooters; and restaurant and grocery delivery -- has raised €628 million ($709 million at current rates), at a valuation of €7.4 billion ($8.4 billion). It will be using the funds to continue expanding to new geographies and to bring more consumers and partners to its "super app"; and newer business lines, such as its 15-minute grocery delivery option Bolt Market, will be building out 'dark stores' in more cities to expand the service beyond the 10 where its active today.

"All of our business units are growing," founder and CEO Markus Villig said in an interview this week. Villig said that even its most mature business, ride hailing, "is seeing double digit growth," while the newer businesses, being smaller, are expanding even faster. "The new trend of last year is that private cars are a bad thing and increasingly people want to use other forms of mobility." He added that Bolt is working on partnering with more city governments to build out its services as part of their updated transportation strategies.

Sequoia Capital, Fidelity Management and Research Company LLC co-led the round with Whale Rock, Owl Rock (a division of Blue Owl), D1, G Squared, Tekne, Ghisallo, and other unnamed backers also participating.

The funding news caps off an eventful few months for the company, which had raised €600 million at a valuation of over €4 billion only four months earlier in a Series E also led by Sequoia. Bolt now has more than 100 million customers in 45 countries and 400+ cities using its services. As a measure of its growth, in August, when the company announced that previous round, it had 75 million customers.

Bolt's growth is also notable considering the difficulties that some of its competitors have been facing in the wake of Covid: first the pandemic had a major chilling effect on people being willing to go into a vehicle where they have to sit in a closed-in space with another person (the driver). That situation was then compounded when things picked up again but so quickly that many services are suffering from a shortage of drivers, not passengers.

Villig admitted that Bolt, too, faced some "short-term fluctuations" in demand when the lockdowns first started. But it has made attracting and keeping drivers a major focus by paying out better commissions than its rivals (typically, Villig said, it will pay between 10% and 20% better than competitors).

"There is a massive lack of supply on these platforms, so we have focused on taking the most partner-friendly lowest commission," he said. That has paid off well for Bolt, which has now seen monthly revenues more than double compared to sales pre-Covid, Villig said.

Bolt was founded eight years ago in Tallinn, Estonia (originally as Taxify), with a mission to bring ride hailing to emerging markets and countries where others like Uber had yet to gain a strong foothold, a strategy that it used to expand modestly across regions like Central and Eastern Europe and Africa, in the process attracting investors like China's Didi -- itself having built a massive business in its own home emerging market. (Didi quietly divested its stake in Bolt last year.)

Over time, the focus has remained on Europe and Africa, but Bolt found that a lot of its learnings from those first launches could just as easily be applied in more developed countries, with more lucrative payoffs.

"We started off in Eastern Europe and Africa because those markets had a bigger need. They had lower car ownership, higher unemployment [making for a market with many freelance drivers], It made sense," said Villig. "But now we’ve learned that this model works everywhere, and it’s actually easier to grow in Western Europe because they are developed markets. We found if you can make this model work in really cheap, frugal markets, then once you go to London or Stockholm, it's materially easier. And the unit economcis are definitely better because the prices are higher." It's not a perfect system, though. Working in developed markets, he said, the trade-off is "more regulations," and the limits that come with those.

Meanwhile, Bolt's diversification approach, moving beyond cars to scooters and couriers, and now also food delivery services, is also a part of its scaling strategy. Offering multiple services within a single app not only helps Bolt bring in new customers and cross sell to them, but it does so with essentially zero marketing costs by putting all of the options and cross-promotions within a single app, said Villig.

"Two elements that set us apart and are turning in our favor are the synergies and the shared costs between these verticals," he said. Most of Bolt's competitors are generally focused on one thing in each app, Villig continued, "and we are not," so it's easier and less expensive for Bolt to build more services off the back of each other. "Now we are passing on those savings for customers."

"We're excited to deepen our partnership with Markus and Bolt to further their mission to make urban travel affordable, sustainable and safe," said Andrew Reed, a partner at Sequoia, in a statement provided to TechCrunch. "At Sequoia, we believe in the global potential for technology and entrepreneurship and have been inspired by Bolt's growth from Tallinn, Estonia to over 400 cities and 100 million customers across Europe and Africa. We're eager to help them expand their footprint, increase their product offering and improve the quality of life in cities for the long term."

Recommended Stories

  • California Governor Newsom Proposes Record $213 Billion Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday unveiled a $213 billion general fund budget for the next fiscal year, buttressed by a $45.7 billion surplus as the most populous U.S. state enjoys strong tax revenue in the lopsided recovery from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Cov

  • Powell Says Fed to Ensure Inflation Doesn’t Take Root in Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank will prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched while cautioning that the post-pandemic economy might look different than the previous expansion.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing

  • This year’s income tax filing season starts Jan. 24, and the IRS says it’s going to be a ‘frustrating’ one

    Mark your calendars because January 24 is the date the Internal Revenue Service will start accepting and processing 2021 income tax returns. The 2022 tax season will run from Monday, Jan. 24 to Monday, April 18, the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said Monday — but brace yourself for potentially sluggish service as the underfunded, understaffed and backlogged IRS juggles another filing season, Treasury officials said. The bill would include adding $80 billion over a decade to the IRS budget for more staff and better technology to catch tax cheaters, as well as funding to improve customer service.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open flat after stocks recoup losses from sell-off in choppy session

    Contracts on Wall Street’s main indexes were subdued Monday evening after a choppy earlier session that saw stocks climb back from record intraday lows. The Nasdaq eked out an afternoon rally to close in the green, while the S&P 500 and Dow extended their losing streak – even after modest comebacks.

  • Forget Rate Hikes. How the Fed Handles Its $9 Trillion in Assets Is What Really Matters.

    If there is one takeaway from another muddled jobs report, it’s this, writes Lisa Beilfuss: The Federal Reserve is behind the curve and falling fast. Investors should brace for more aggressive tightening—and even welcome it.

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Gives Up Early Gains

    The Aussie dollar has initially rallied during the trading session on Monday but gave back the gains to show signs of hesitation.

  • People are running out of money

    The economy is improving, yet more people are having trouble paying routine bills.

  • IRS is already facing a backlog ahead of tax filing season

    Filing season opens January 24 and Treasury officials are urging taxpayers to get their tax returns in as early as possible.

  • California governor proposes tax cuts, expanded health care

    With state revenues at an all-time high, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday proposed a budget that would cut taxes while also promising to pay the health care expenses of all of the state's low-income adults who are living in the country illegally. It will cost state taxpayers about $2.2 billion per year to cover the cost of health care for the state's low-income immigrants. Meanwhile, Newsom's tax cuts would reduce revenue by more than $6.5 billion.

  • Americans’ Finances Got Stronger in the Pandemic—Confounding Early Fears

    Stimulus payments brought millions out of poverty and allowed them to clear debt, and households of all income levels built up savings. The stronger finances are expected to aid stability as normal spending and higher inflation return.

  • Flush With Cash, California Has Problems That Are No Quick Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- With cash rolling in from a projected $45.7 billion budget surplus, California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a spending plan designed to address a paradox of the most-populous U.S. state: It’s thriving financially, yet beset with systemic challenges that threaten its long-term growth.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Mar

  • EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Resistance At 1.1355 Stays Strong

    Recent Euro Area inflation data failed to provide sustainable support to the European currency.

  • The year consumers changed for good

    More than half of Americans agree that behaviors adopted during the pandemic now feel normal. Retail must adapt to survive.

  • On the Money — Democrats grow less confident in Manchin

    Happy Monday and welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.Today's Big Deal: Senate Democrats are becoming less confident about whether Sen. Joe Manchin wants to strike a legislative deal with President Biden for Build Back Better, the centerpiece of his economic agenda. We'll also look at how Manchin's broader objections to the...

  • If Inflation Is Pricing You Out Of The Grocery Store, Here's Where To Look For Help

    "Donations and extra hands go a long way in keeping our communities fed."View Entire Post ›

  • Analysis-Argentina's strategy toward IMF deal hits a wall of doubt

    Argentina's insistence on its deficit spending plan is putting it on a fresh collision course with the International Monetary Fund, though analysts predict the country will be forced to change tack and clinch a deal to avoid a bigger crisis. The Argentine government and the IMF have been locked in talks for more than a year. Argentina is trying to avoid a default with the IMF as $19 billion in payments loom this year, part of a $45 billion debt that needs to be refinanced to help restore the South American nation's credibility with markets.

  • Bitcoin slides and Nasdaq enters correction territory

    US technology stocks tumbled into correction territory on Monday amid growing fears that the Federal Reserve will significantly increase interest rates.

  • IRS Warns Backlogs Could Cause Delayed Tax Refunds

    The Biden administration proposed $80 billion for the IRS in the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better bill, which has stalled in the Senate.

  • U.S. Treasury has no plans to push back April tax filing deadline-officials

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury has no plans to delay the 2021 income tax filing season past the normal April 18 deadline after giving taxpayers more time to file returns during each of the two previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Treasury officials said on Monday. The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting individual income tax returns on Jan. 24, the official said. In 2020, the first year of the pandemic when lockdowns were widespread, the tax filing deadline was delayed to July 15, which contributed to an increased backlog of unprocessed returns.

  • Mexico Cuts Pemex Debt Burden by $3.2 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s government said it had slashed Petroleos Mexicanos’ debt burden by $3.2 billion through a refinancing operation.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronDjokovic Trains for Australia Open After Court Reinstates VisaAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19The government swapped debt that was expir