Bolt unveils its fourth-generation scooter

Upgrades * For Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to the current rating Outperform. For the third quarter, Square had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of Square shows a 52-week-high of 215.0 and a 52-week-low of 32.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $202.06. * For Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (NYSE: WDR), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to the current rating In-Line. Waddell & Reed Financial earned $0.48 in the third quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Waddell & Reed Financial shows a 52-week-high of 18.02 and a 52-week-low of 9.8701. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.01. * For Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE: TSN), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Tyson Foods showed an EPS of $1.81, compared to $1.21 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 94.24 and a 52-week-low of 42.57. Tyson Foods closed at $66.08 at the end of the last trading period. * For Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE: RDS-A), Bernstein upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to the current rating Outperform. Royal Dutch Shell closed at $36.40 at the end of the last trading period. * JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE: MHK) from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Mohawk Industries showed an EPS of $3.26, compared to $2.75 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 144.37 and a 52-week-low of 56.62. At the end of the last trading period, Mohawk Industries closed at $124.72. * For Banner Corp (NASDAQ: BANR), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Overweight. Banner earned $1.04 in the third quarter, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Banner shows a 52-week-high of 59.64 and a 52-week-low of 27.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.11. * According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Tesla had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The current stock performance of Tesla shows a 52-week-high of 607.8 and a 52-week-low of 65.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $568.82. * KeyBanc upgraded the previous rating for Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLGN) from Sector Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Silgan Hldgs had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 40.44 and a 52-week-low of 24.645. Silgan Hldgs closed at $34.01 at the end of the last trading period. Downgrades * According to MKM Partners, the prior rating for Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Discovery showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.87 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Discovery shows a 52-week-high of 33.48 and a 52-week-low of 17.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.37. * For Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to the current rating Underweight. Stitch Fix earned $0.44 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Stitch Fix shows a 52-week-high of 42.38 and a 52-week-low of 10.9. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.41. * BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) from Market Perform to Underperform. Funko earned $0.31 in the third quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 17.76 and a 52-week-low of 3.12. Funko closed at $9.50 at the end of the last trading period. * According to UBS, the prior rating for XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, XPeng earned $0.32. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 74.49 and a 52-week-low of 17.1101. XPeng closed at $55.90 at the end of the last trading period. * According to New Street, the prior rating for Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: TCOM) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Trip.com Group earned $0.34 in the third quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 38.95 and a 52-week-low of 20.1. Trip.com Group closed at $33.15 at the end of the last trading period. * JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK) from Overweight to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of 195.0 and a 52-week-low of 70.0. At the end of the last trading period, Stanley Black & Decker closed at $178.47. * Stifel downgraded the previous rating for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Splunk showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Splunk shows a 52-week-high of 225.8944 and a 52-week-low of 93.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $205.91. * Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Pentair PLC (NYSE: PNR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Pentair had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The stock has a 52-week-high of 58.82 and a 52-week-low of 22.01. At the end of the last trading period, Pentair closed at $51.43. * Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the previous rating for Commercial Metals Co (NYSE: CMC) from Outperform to Neutral. Commercial Metals earned $0.79 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 24.04 and a 52-week-low of 10.76. At the end of the last trading period, Commercial Metals closed at $20.40. * According to Independent Research, the prior rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) was changed from Buy to Hold. JPMorgan Chase earned $2.92 in the third quarter, compared to $2.68 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of JPMorgan Chase shows a 52-week-high of 141.1 and a 52-week-low of 76.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $122.05. Initiations * With a current rating of Buy, National Securities initiated coverage on Trxade Group Inc (NASDAQ: MEDS). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Trxade Group. Trxade Group earned $0.02 in the third quarter. The current stock performance of Trxade Group shows a 52-week-high of 11.6 and a 52-week-low of 4.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.93. * With a current rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT). The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Global Blood Therapeutics. In the third quarter, Global Blood Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.97, compared to $1.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 87.54 and a 52-week-low of 36.49. At the end of the last trading period, Global Blood Therapeutics closed at $44.78. * With a current rating of Outperform, SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Williams Companies. For the third quarter, Williams Companies had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current stock performance of Williams Companies shows a 52-week-high of 24.17 and a 52-week-low of 8.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.64. * With a current rating of Hold, Jefferies initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef Inc (NASDAQ: TTCF). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Tattooed Chef. In the third quarter, Tattooed Chef earned $1.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of 27.2 and a 52-week-low of 14.093. At the end of the last trading period, Tattooed Chef closed at $15.42. * With a current rating of Outperform, SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Targa Resources. In the third quarter, Targa Resources showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 42.125 and a 52-week-low of 3.66. At the end of the last trading period, Targa Resources closed at $24.16. * With a current rating of Buy, Stifel initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Syndax Pharmaceuticals. Syndax Pharmaceuticals earned $0.46 in the third quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of 23.98 and a 52-week-low of 6.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.79. * With a current rating of Neutral, SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on ONEOK Inc (NYSE: OKE). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for ONEOK. For the third quarter, ONEOK had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 78.48 and a 52-week-low of 12.16. ONEOK closed at $37.45 at the end of the last trading period. * With a current rating of Buy, Stifel initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Mersana Therapeutics. Mersana Therapeutics earned $0.33 in the third quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 26.71 and a 52-week-low of 3.58. Mersana Therapeutics closed at $23.54 at the end of the last trading period. * With a current rating of Overweight, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lumos Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LUMO). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Lumos Pharma. Lumos Pharma earned $0.21 in the third quarter. The current stock performance of Lumos Pharma shows a 52-week-high of 17.4973 and a 52-week-low of 6.7436. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.38. * With a current rating of Buy, Stifel initiated coverage on Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Kura Oncology. For the third quarter, Kura Oncology had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 40.62 and a 52-week-low of 6.35. Kura Oncology closed at $33.69 at the end of the last trading period. * With a current rating of Outperform, SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Kinder Morgan. Kinder Morgan earned $0.21 in the third quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kinder Morgan shows a 52-week-high of 22.58 and a 52-week-low of 9.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.34. * With a current rating of Buy, Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix Inc (NASDAQ: EQIX). The price target seems to have been set at $800.00 for Equinix. Equinix earned $6.48 in the third quarter, compared to $5.52 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Equinix shows a 52-week-high of 839.77 and a 52-week-low of 477.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $690.62. * With a current rating of Buy, Stifel initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH). The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals earned $1.13 in the third quarter, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of 71.11 and a 52-week-low of 33.1. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.85. * Mizuho initiated coverage on CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ: CONE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for CyrusOne is set to $74.00. In the third quarter, CyrusOne showed an EPS of $0.96, compared to $0.91 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 86.77 and a 52-week-low of 43.72. At the end of the last trading period, CyrusOne closed at $68.51. * With a current rating of Buy, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ: YTRA). The price target seems to have been set at $3.00 for Yatra Online. Yatra Online earned $0.06 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 3.82 and a 52-week-low of 0.5427. Yatra Online closed at $1.94 at the end of the last trading period. * Stifel initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) with a Hold rating. The price target for Blueprint Medicines is set to $110.00. Blueprint Medicines earned $11.16 in the third quarter, compared to $1.93 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Blueprint Medicines shows a 52-week-high of 111.35 and a 52-week-low of 43.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $105.61. * With a current rating of Buy, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Aemetis. In the third quarter, Aemetis showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 5.1 and a 52-week-low of 0.3705. At the end of the last trading period, Aemetis closed at $2.27. * Stifel initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) with a Hold rating. The price target for ADC Therapeutics is set to $42.00. In the third quarter, ADC Therapeutics earned $0.58. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 56.5899 and a 52-week-low of 25.105. ADC Therapeutics closed at $37.76 at the end of the last trading period.