Bomar to Exhibit at RadTech 2022

TORRINGTON, Conn., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bomar, a leading manufacturer of oligomers, coatings, and advanced performance materials for UV/EB energy-cure applications, will be an exhibitor and conference presenter at RadTech 2022 in Orlando, FL May 9-12.



Visit booth 605 to learn how Bomar supports global formulators with rapid oligomer product development for 3D printing, nail coatings, UV/EB adhesives, industrial coatings, and specialty applications. Our technical experts will be on hand to answer any questions you may have.

Featured will be our newly developed oligomer blend that can help improve nail gel top-coat formulations with properties that enable tack-free curing. Bomar’s new product MechT E35A, in partnership with Mechnano, provides an even and stable dispersion of discrete carbon nanotubes in a UV-curable base resin that can be used to provide conductivity to a UV-cured 3D printing resin. Additionally, Bomar’s new bio-based polyether urethane methacrylate oligomers with a majority percentage of bio-based content will be introduced.

Don’t forget to attend the Optimized Materials conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM EST, track 5C to hear Christopher Cayer, Bomar Senior Chemist, present his findings on his research about the performance characteristics of UV/EB curable oligomers utilizing tin alternative catalysts. Join us as Cayer brings us closer to the development of tin-free oligomers with near indistinguishable physical properties to its tin-catalyzed counterpart.

Bomar specializes in the synthesis, formulation, and manufacture of advanced performance oligomers and materials for energy (UV/EB), light, and other free-radical cure applications worldwide. Served industries include 3D printing, nail gel coatings, UV/EB adhesives, industrial coatings, and specialty applications. For additional information on Bomar, visit bomar-chem.com or call us at 860-626-7006.

