U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +401.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.87
    +20.14 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.60
    +4.43 (+5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.70
    +54.80 (+3.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    +1.49 (+7.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9961
    +0.0210 (+2.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0216 (+1.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6540
    -1.5100 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,111.18
    +855.53 (+4.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.24
    +22.19 (+4.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes

Bombardier Inc.
·8 min read
Bombardier Inc.
Bombardier Inc.

MONTREAL, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. (“Bombardier” or the “Company”) today announced the commencement of a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash (i) up to $100,000,000 aggregate purchase price (exclusive of accrued and unpaid interest, and as such aggregate purchase price may be increased or decreased by the Company, the “2024 Tender Cap”) of its outstanding 7.500% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”), and (ii) up to $100,000,000 aggregate purchase price (exclusive of accrued and unpaid interest, and as such aggregate purchase price may be increased or decreased by the Company, the “2025 Tender Cap”) of its outstanding 7.50% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”, and together with the 2024 Notes, the “Notes”). The Tender Offer will be funded entirely by using cash from the Company’s balance sheet. The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase dated November 4, 2022.

The table below summarizes certain payment terms for the Tender Offer:

Title of Note

CUSIP / ISIN
(144A)

CUSIP / ISIN
(Reg S)

Principal
Amount
Outstanding

Tender Cap

Tender Offer
Consideration
(1)(2)

Early
Tender
Payment (1)

Total
Consideration
(1)(2)(3)

7.500% Senior Notes due 2024

097751 BR1 / US097751BR13

C10602 BF3 / USC10602BF38

$

477,236,000

$

100,000,000

$

981.25

$

30.00

$

1,011.25

7.50% Senior Notes due 2025

097751BM2 / US097751BM26

C10602BA4 / USC10602BA41

$

1,257,289,000

$

100,000,000

$

965.00

$

30.00

$

995.00


(1)

 

Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase.

(2)

 

Excludes accrued and unpaid interest, which will be paid in addition to the Tender Offer Consideration or the Total Consideration, as applicable.

(3)

 

Includes the applicable Early Tender Payment.

The Tender Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m. New York City time, on December 5, 2022 unless extended or earlier terminated (such date and time, including as extended or earlier terminated, the "Expiration Date"). Registered holders (each, a "Holder" and collectively, the "Holders") of the Notes must validly tender their Notes at or before 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 18, 2022 (such date and time, including as extended or earlier terminated, the "Early Tender Date") in order to be eligible to receive the Early Tender Payment in addition to the Tender Offer Consideration (as defined below).

Tenders of the Notes may be withdrawn at any time at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 18, 2022, unless extended or earlier terminated (the “Withdrawal Deadline”), and not thereafter, except in certain limited circumstances where withdrawal rights are required by applicable law.

Subject to 2024 Tender Cap, the 2025 Tender Cap and the other terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, possible proration of the Notes on the Early Settlement Date (as defined below) or the Final Settlement Date (as defined below) will be determined in accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer.

If the aggregate total purchase price payable for the 2024 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase equals or exceeds the 2024 Tender Cap, then Holders who validly tender 2024 Notes after the Early Tender Date will not have any such 2024 Notes accepted for payment (unless the terms of the Tender Offer are amended by the Company in its sole and absolute discretion). If the aggregate total purchase price payable for the 2025 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase equals or exceeds the 2025 Tender Cap, then Holders who validly tender 2025 Notes after the Early Tender Date will not have any such 2025 Notes accepted for payment (unless the terms of the Tender Offer are amended by the Company in its sole and absolute discretion).

If, on the Early Settlement Date or Final Settlement Date, as applicable, only a portion of the tendered Notes of a series of Notes may be accepted for purchase, the aggregate principal amount of such series of Notes accepted for purchase will be prorated based upon the aggregate principal amount of that series of Notes that have been validly tendered and not yet accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer, such that the 2024 Tender Cap (with respect to the 2024 Notes) and the 2025 Tender Cap (with respect to the 2025 Notes) will not be exceeded.

The Total Consideration includes, in each case, an early tender payment (the “Early Tender Payment”) of $30.00 for each $1,000 principal amount of the Notes, which Early Tender Payment is in addition to, in each case, the applicable Tender Offer Consideration (as defined below).

Subject to purchase in accordance with the 2024 Tender Cap, the 2025 Tender Cap and possible proration, Holders validly tendering Notes (that have not been validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Early Tender Date will be eligible to receive the applicable Total Consideration listed in the table above, which includes the Early Tender Payment, on the “Early Settlement Date”, which is expected to be the second business day after the Early Tender Date, which means that the Early Settlement Date is expected to be November 22, 2022, but that may change without notice. Holders validly tendering Notes after the Early Tender Date but at or prior to the Expiration Date will only be eligible to receive the applicable “Tender Offer Consideration” listed in the table on the “Final Settlement Date”. The Final Settlement Date is expected to be the second business day after the Expiration Date, which means that the Final Settlement Date is expected to be December 7, 2022, but that may change without notice. In addition to the Total Consideration or Tender Offer Consideration, Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase will also receive accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the applicable settlement date.

The obligation of the Company to accept for purchase, and to pay for, Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer is subject to, and conditioned upon, the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions as set forth in the Offer to Purchase, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Company. If such conditions shall not have been satisfied (or waived by the Company), no payments will be made to tendering Holders on the Early Settlement Date or Final Settlement Date, as applicable. The Tender Offer is not conditioned on any minimum amount of Notes being tendered.

None of Bombardier, the trustees for the Notes, the agents under the respective indentures for the Notes, the dealer managers, the information and tender agent, any of their respective subsidiaries or affiliates or any of its or their respective directors, officers, employees or representatives makes any recommendation to Holders as to whether or not to tender all or any portion of their Notes, and none of the foregoing has authorized any person to make any such recommendation. Holders must decide whether to tender Notes, and if tendering, the amount of Notes to tender.

All of the Notes are held in book-entry form. If you hold Notes through a broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee, you must contact such broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee if you wish to tender Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer. You should check with such broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee to determine whether they will charge you a fee for tendering Notes on your behalf. You should also confirm with the broker, dealer, bank, trust company or other nominee any deadlines by which you must provide your tender instructions, because the relevant deadline set by such nominee may be earlier than the deadlines set forth herein.

Bombardier has retained RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC to serve as dealer managers for the Tender Offer. Bombardier has retained Global Bondholder Services Corporation to act as the information and tender agent in respect of the Tender Offer.

For additional information regarding the terms of the Tender Offer, please contact RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at their respective telephone numbers set forth on the back cover page of the Offer to Purchase. Copies of the Offer to Purchase may be obtained at https://www.gbsc-usa.com/bombardier/ or by contacting Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (855) 654 2014 or by email at contact@gbsc-usa.com.

This notice does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, or any solicitation of any offer to sell, the Notes or any other securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction, and neither this notice nor any part of it, nor the fact of its release, shall form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract therefor. The Tender Offer is made only by and pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Offer to Purchase and the information in this notice is qualified by reference to the Offer to Purchase.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in any jurisdiction or in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. In those jurisdictions where the securities, blue sky or other laws require the Tender Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Tender Offer will be deemed to be made by the dealer managers or one or more registered brokers or dealers licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. For additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Offer to Purchase.

For information

Francis Richer de La Flèche
Vice President, Financial Planning
and Investor Relations
Bombardier
+514 240 9649

Mark Masluch
Senior Director, Communications
Bombardier
+514 855 7167


Recommended Stories

  • Telus Clocks ~10% Revenue Growth In Q3 Backed By Customer Additions; Boosts Dividend By 7.2%

    Telus Corp (NYSE: TU) reported third-quarter FY22 operating revenues and other income growth of 9.9% year-on-year to CA$4.67 billion. Total telecom subscriber connections grew 6.3% Y/Y to 17.7 million. It made 347,000 new customer net additions in the quarter, up 27,000 over last year, including 150,000 mobile phones, 124,000 connected devices, 36,000 internet, 25,000 security, and 18,000 TV customer connections. The mobile phone churn was 0.95%. Adjusted basic EPS was CA$0.34, up 17% Y/Y. Adjus

  • Why Nio Stock Hit the Accelerator Today

    The share price of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was soaring today after The Wall Street Journal reported that China might start easing its strict zero-COVID policies. The restrictions have resulted in many companies, including Nio, having to temporarily close factories or stop production when a COVID-19 outbreak occurs. The Journal also reported that U.S. inspectors are finishing up their audit of some U.S.-listed Chinese companies, and investors are hoping that the potential for some Chinese companies to be delisted from U.S. exchanges could soon be eliminated.

  • Why Alcoa, Southern Copper, and Other Metal Mining Stocks Are Soaring Today

    Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) shares are leading metal stocks higher with a 10.9% advance as of 2:13 p.m. ET, followed closely by similar gains from Alcoa (NYSE: AA), Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO), and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO). Thank Alcoa, mostly. Separately but simultaneously, Alcoa is requesting the London Metal Exchange delist any Russian metals from its trading platform.

  • Why Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Surged 10% Today

    Shares in copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were up by around 10% midday today. The move today comes as the mining stock's bulls got to hear exactly what they wanted from China. According to a Reuters article, official sources are declaring that China will make "substantial changes" to zero-COVID policies in due course.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Got Crushed Today

    As of 1:36 p.m. ET, the stock was still down 20.3%. The catalyst that sent the cloud computing company plummeting was its quarterly financial report, which was surprisingly robust, but apparently investors wanted more. For the third quarter, Cloudflare generated revenue of $253.9 million, up 47% year over year and surpassing $1 billion in annualized revenue for the first time.

  • Twilio stock plummets on earnings loss, weaker-than-expected guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Twilio.

  • DraftKings sink as sports better user growth under goes a slowdown

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at DraftKings shares amid slowing growth within the online sports gambling space.

  • Why Boeing and the Airlines Are Flying Higher Today

    Stocks were solidly higher on Friday, thanks to new data that suggests the economy remains strong, as well as talk of a potential China post-COVID reopening. Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) traded up as much as 3% on Friday, while shares of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) were up as much as 5% apiece. The airlines have historically been a cyclical group, meaning they typically do not do well in times of economic distress.

  • Carvana posts huge earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian breaks down Carvana earnings.

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Carvana Plummets After Morgan Stanley Warns It May Be a $1 Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Carvana Co. shares plunged to the lowest in more than five years after a Morgan Stanley analyst pulled his rating on the auto retailer and said its stock could be worth as little as $1.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsTwitter Latest: Civil Rights Groups to Boost Advertiser PressureStocks Halt Rout With Dollar Down

  • Twilio COO talks earnings, profitability, and the stock correction

    Twilio COO Khozema Shipchandler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the sell-off in the company's stock, earnings, growth, and maintaining profitability through cost-cutting measures.

  • 3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in November

    Instead, their stocks retreated because their valuations got overheated during the buying frenzy in growth stocks in 2020 and 2021. Tenable's Nessus platform aims to prevent cyberattacks by scanning networks for security threats like weak passwords, misconfigured software, and other problems. Tenable went public four years ago.

  • Why Proto Labs' Stock Plunged 31.1% on Friday

    Shares of rapid manufacturer Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) fell as much as 31.8% in trading on Friday after the company reported quarterly earnings. Analysts expected revenue to be flat, so that was a slight disappointment, but adjusted earnings per share of $0.40 beat estimates by $0.02. Proto Labs is also seeing demand overall soften as customers worry about inventory and look for ways to cut costs.

  • Down 46%, Is Amazon Stock a Bear Market Buy?

    The Nasdaq Index has fallen 34% year to date, with big tech companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) (down 46% this year) leading the plunge. While total sales increased by 15% year over year to $127.1 billion, operating income fell from $4.9 billion to $2.5 billion, a decline of roughly 49%. As in the second quarter, the bottom-line weakness stems from Amazon's U.S. and international e-commerce segments, which over-expanded during the pandemic and now face lower efficiency.

  • AGNC Reports Earnings and Comforts Investors About the Dividend

    This year has been especially tough for the mortgage market and housing in general. The press talks about a housing recession, builders have slowed home construction, mortgage origination volume has been cut in half, and the mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been hammered by rising rates and underperforming portfolios. As the year has worn on, the dividend yields on many mortgage REITs have reached levels where dividend cuts have occurred in the past.

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

    How far off is Broadcom Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take...

  • Why Snowflake Stock Fell 6% in October

    Shares of data company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) fell 5.7% in October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The valuation has since dropped because of market conditions. The company is guiding for $10 billion in annual revenue by its fiscal 2029 (which mostly overlaps with calendar 2028) with a top-tier free-cash-flow (FCF) margin of 25%, up from trailing-12-month revenue of $1.6 billion and a FCF margin of 11% in the most recent quarter.

  • Energy Transfer's Profits Soar. Time to Buy This Ultra-High-Yielding Stock?

    Midstream-giant Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is having an excellent year. The master limited partnership (MLP) recently released its third-quarter results, delivering 20% earnings and cash flow growth.

  • Why General Electric Stock Soared More Than 25% in October

    Shares in industrial conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE) soared a whopping 25.7% in October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Its healthcare business has suffered revenue shortfalls due to ongoing supply chain dfficulties (management now expects $2.6 billion in GE Healthcare profit compared to initial expectations for $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion). GE Renewable Energy is set to lose $2 billion this year as the wind power industry continues to suffer supply chain challenges, declining demand (due to political uncertainty), and ultra-competitive pricing.