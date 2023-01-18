U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,018.75
    +9.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,059.00
    +39.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,654.25
    +29.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.90
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.08
    +0.90 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.40
    -3.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0787
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    +0.0240 (+0.68%)
     

  • Vix

    19.36
    -0.13 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2279
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8300
    +2.6220 (+2.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,347.13
    +263.18 (+1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.93
    +5.08 (+1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,301.86
    +163.18 (+0.62%)
     

Bombardier Announces Pricing of its New Issuance of Senior Notes due 2029

Bombardier Inc.
·1 min read
Bombardier Inc.
Bombardier Inc.

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. (“Bombardier”) today announced that it has successfully priced its offering of US$750 million aggregate principal amount of new Senior Notes due February 1, 2029. The new Senior Notes will carry a coupon of 7.50% per annum and will be sold at par (the “New Notes”). The issuance of the New Notes is expected to close on or about January 20, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Bombardier intends to use the proceeds of the offering of the New Notes, together with cash on hand, (i) to fund the redemption of all of its outstanding 7.500% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”), of which there is $396 million aggregate principal amount outstanding on the date hereof, (ii) to finance the offer to purchase (the “2025 Tender Offer”) up to $354 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 7.50% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”), of which there is $1,139 million aggregate principal amount outstanding on the date hereof, and/or for the payment of other indebtedness, and (iii) for the payment of related fees and expenses.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, sale or purchase of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation, sale or purchase would be unlawful.

The New Notes mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, any state securities laws or the laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The New Notes mentioned herein may be offered and sold in the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act and outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. The New Notes mentioned herein have not been and will not be qualified for distribution to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the securities in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws. The New Notes will be offered and sold in Canada on a private placement basis only to “accredited investors” pursuant to certain prospectus exemptions.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell the New Notes, the 2024 Notes or the 2025 Notes. This announcement does not constitute a redemption notice in respect of any 2024 Notes or any other notes. Any redemption of the 2024 Notes or any other notes will be made pursuant to a notice of redemption under the indentures governing such notes. Any purchase of the 2025 Notes pursuant to the 2025 Tender Offer will be made pursuant to an offer to purchase.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information

Francis Richer de La Flèche
Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations
Bombardier
+1 514 240 9649

Mark Masluch
Senior Director, Communications
Bombardier
+514 855 7167


Recommended Stories

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Taiwan Semiconductor, Nvidia, and Skyworks Solutions Rallied Today

    Shares of semiconductor stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were rising on Tuesday, up as much as 3.4%, 4.6%, and 2.2%, before settling into gains of 2.7%, 4%, and 0.6%, respectively, as of 1:42 p.m. ET. The sector-wide optimism was helped along by a positive note from Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya this morning, along with continued optimism over moderating inflation and the broader economy. Arya wrote, "We assume a soft-landing (nonmemory semi sales down [less than 5% year over year], also confirmed by recent Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) results/outlook) as consumer chip inventory correction is completed by [the first half] and as industrial/auto chip pricing remains resilient."

  • Why Investors Hung Up on Verizon Today

    On a generally down Tuesday for the stock market, Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) shares did worse than those of many other companies. The telecom giant saw its stock price erode by nearly 2.5%, amid a general slump in tech stocks and related titles, combined with a discouraging price cut from a prominent bank. Before market open, analyst Bryan Craft of Deutsche Bank enacted a 10% cut to his level on Verizon stock.

  • ‘It feels like way too much to lose.’ We had $550K invested and told our adviser we wanted a ‘conservative approach.’ Since then we’ve lost $88K. Should we fire him?

    Question: Two years ago my husband took an early retirement when offered by his company. At that time we had a 401(k) with about $550,000 that we gave to a big financial services firm rep to handle. Answer: There are a few questions to ask here: First, is your withdrawal rate reasonable; second did your adviser do you wrong with those big losses; and third, what do you do about the adviser situation?

  • Why Medical Properties Trounced the Market Today

    Thanks to the moves of a pair of analysts, investors have taken more notice of the high-yielding REIT.

  • 2 Down-on-Their-Luck Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    The bear market knocked down growth stocks by the dozens last year -- even if these companies didn't report bad news. So, if a particular growth company actually did report disappointing news, losses were much greater.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • Jim Cramer Doesn't Mince Words After Goldman Sachs Earnings

    The bank's profit plunged 66% in the fourth quarter, with high expenses and weak investment banking revenue.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Suggests It's 32% Undervalued

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AMC ) by...

  • Would You Still Dare to Invest in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Opportunity Equity” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A quarterly net increase of 1.85% has been recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2022, below the S&P 500 Index’s 7.56% gain for the same period. […]

  • Why SoFi Technologies Stock Was Up 4.3% Today

    The major indexes were mixed on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 was down 8 points (0.2%), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 392 points (1.1%), while the Nasdaq Composite was down 16 points (0.14%). It is fourth-quarter earnings season, and the market took a bit of a hit today as some of the big bellwether banks reported Tuesday, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs had its worst earnings miss in a decade, as it got hit hard by the slowdown in the investment banking business.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • After losing 28% in the past year, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

    A look at the shareholders of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 55% stake...

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 10%-Plus Yields That Can Make You Richer in 2023

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 10% to 12.8%, can fatten your pocketbook in the new year.

  • Why Devon Energy's Recent Pain Could Become This Ultra-High-Yield Oil Stock's Gain

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has become one of the more popular stocks in the oil patch over the past year. Thanks to its innovative fixed-plus-variable dividend framework, Devon paid over $5 per share in dividends last year, giving it a roughly 8% annualized yield on the recent stock price. Devon's pain could become Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) gain.

  • BOJ keeps yield control policy unchanged

    The Bank of Japan on Wednesday maintained ultra-low interest rates, including its 0.5% cap for the 10-year bond yield, defying market expectations it would phase out its massive stimulus programme in the wake of rising inflationary pressure. At a two-day policy meeting, the BOJ kept intact its yield curve control (YCC) targets, set at -0.1% for short-term interest rates and around 0% for the 10-year yield, by a unanimous vote. The decision follows the BOJ's surprise move last month to double the yield band, a tweak that analysts say has failed to correct market distortions caused by its heavy bond buying.

  • Here's The Real Reason Warren Buffett Loves Occidental Stock

    Occidental Petroleum stock's 91% rise in the past year is impressive. You can be sure Warren Buffett is paying attention to another trait.

  • Why Roblox Stock Suddenly Jumped This Morning

    On Tuesday, video game platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) published its key performance metrics for the month of December, and the numbers looked surprisingly good. Roblox is unusual in that it releases key metrics every month, in contrast to the more common corporate practice of releasing data once per quarter. To emphasize these results, Roblox had 61.5 million DAUs in December, up 8% just since November.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is a Trending Stock

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Apple Stock: Here's How Much Upside May Be Left After Recent Rally

    Apple shares are mixed to start the holiday-shortened week. Coming into Tuesday, Apple stock had rallied in five of the previous six sessions, with the lone down day a loss of just 0.06%. Apple is one of the few megacap tech stocks that had avoided getting pummeled in 2022.

  • Altria (MO) Troubled by High Costs, Soft Smokeable Volumes

    Altria Group (MO) has been troubled by cost woes and soft volumes in the Smokeable Products segment.