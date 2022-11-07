U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,806.80
    +36.25 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,827.00
    +423.78 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,564.52
    +89.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.81
    +9.94 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.87
    -0.74 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.50
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    20.86
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0021
    +0.0060 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2140
    +0.0580 (+1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1513
    +0.0136 (+1.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5820
    -0.0720 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,505.07
    -630.38 (-2.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.58
    -4.15 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Bombardier’s Engaging 26th Annual Safety Standdown Conference Returns to Wichita to Explore How the Aviation Industry is “Moving Safety Forward”

Bombardier Inc.
·4 min read
Bombardier Inc.
Bombardier Inc.

  • Prominent safety event promotes lifelong learning to highlight the latest safety knowledge available throughout the industry

  • Close to 400 aviation professionals are expected to attend the event with more than 1,000 participants from some 25 countries attending via webcast

  • In-person presentations will focus on specific elements of Safety Management Systems (SMS), aviation stress and self management, crafting a culture of compliance and more

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier’s industry-leading Safety Standdown, one of the most comprehensive safety conferences in the aviation industry, will be back in full force November 8-10 in Wichita, KS, home to the Bombardier Defense as well as the company’s U.S. headquarters. The 26th edition of the popular three-day conference will feature unique learning opportunities, dynamic workshops and cutting-edge presentations by leading experts and thought leaders. Online registration for the conference webcast is currently underway, and sessions are open to all aviation professionals regardless of the aircraft type they operate.

This year’s theme, “Moving Safety Forward,” focuses on leadership in instilling a culture of safety and asks the question: Are aviation professionals doing enough to move the safety needle forward?

“Bombardier’s Safety Standdown is known for bringing industry experts and thought leaders together for three days to tackle the latest topics and challenges in aviation safety. These leaders not only provide practical skills training but also inspire participants to create a climate where safety is the overriding driver behind every decision,” said Chris Milligan, Vice President, Pre-Owned Aircraft Services and Flight Operations, Bombardier. “We expect that the knowledge and relationships participants develop at this year’s seminar will help disseminate higher standards of safety and professionalism throughout the industry and around the world.”

Offered free of charge as part of Bombardier’s contribution to the industry, the marquis event has grown in popularity, scope and influence since it was first conceived by a group of Learjet demonstration pilots who were determined to make the Bombardier flight demonstration team in Wichita the safest in the industry. This year, close to 400 aviation professionals are expected to attend some of the workshops and sessions, with more than 1,000 participants from some 25 countries routinely attending via webcast. Attendees span the industry spectrum from flight crews and maintenance technicians to flight dispatchers and schedulers and represent a wide range of corporate, commercial and military organizations.

Some of the popular speakers at this year’s event include conference favourite, Tony Kern, founding partner and CEO of Convergent Performance; Amy Grubb Ph. D, of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); Ryan Retelle from the Advanced Aircrew Academy and many more.

In an effort to make Safety Standdown’s key content more widely available, Bombardier established an online global human factors knowledge centre in 2010. The Safety Standdown website offers a trove of online resources, including the Safety Talks series, that have been used successfully by aviation professionals in a multitude of settings, from universities to flight schools to small department meetings across the globe.

About Safety Standdown
Originally conceived in 1996 as a human factors safety-training event for the Learjet flight demonstration team, the conference quickly garnered a reputation for excellence beyond Bombardier’s customer base. In 1999, in response to growing interest within the industry, Bombardier opened the seminar to all pilots. In 2010, Safety Standdown expanded beyond the seminars into a year-round global human factors program offering online resources. Since 1996, more than 10,000 corporate, commercial and military aviation professionals have attended Safety Standdown seminars worldwide, live and through the webcast, including in Brazil, Canada, China, Mexico, Switzerland and the USA. Admission to Safety Standdown has, throughout the years, remained free to all aviation professionals as part of Bombardier’s ongoing contribution to the betterment of the industry.

About Bombardier
Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in special-mission roles.

Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China, and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier and Learjet are registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For information
Matthew Nicholls
Bombardier 
+1 514-243-8214
Matthew.Nicholls@aero.bombardier.com


Recommended Stories

  • As layoffs mount, one tech CEO figured out how to do them right

    Stripe Inc. CEO Patrick Collison showed there's a far more humane way to deliver bad news.

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • Former Petrobras executive asks Brazil court to block dividend payment

    Guilherme Estrella, former director of Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, filed a lawsuit in court to block the payment of dividends by the company. In a late Friday filing, Petrobras reported that Estrella, a former director of exploration and production, requested the blocking of 32.1 billion reais ($6.6 billion) in dividends that would be paid in advance to the federal government, as approved in July. Estrella asks for studies to be carried out to prove that the distribution of dividends does not compromise the company's competitiveness.

  • Twitter asking some fired workers to return, reports say

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley discusses Twitter in the aftermath of massive layoffs and Elon Musk hitting back at impersonation accounts.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now

    Economic uncertainty sent the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market this year. No one knows when the economy will improve or when the bear market will end, but both of those things will happen eventually. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) are trading near a 52-week low, and both stocks are worth buying.

  • 10 Meta Investors Lose $211 Billion On Mark Zuckerberg's Madness

    Who could slow down Mark Zuckerberg's costly plan to pivot Meta Platforms into the metaverse? It's going to have to be one of the investors holding the biggest losses.

  • Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

    Despite an extended streak of strong profits, shale companies are slowing their oil-field activity, keeping U.S. oil production roughly flat and offering little relief for tight global markets. What was expected to be a banner year for U.S. oil production has failed to materialize as creeping inflation-related costs, supply-chain snarls and disappointing well performance for some companies have coalesced to limit domestic output, executives and analysts said. Global oil prices averaged about $100 a barrel in the third quarter, according to Bank of Nova Scotia and in past years such prices have prompted increased shale production.

  • Diesel shortage keeps fuel prices high at the pump

    Gasoline prices have started to hit the brakes, but it has been full steam ahead for diesel, with U.S. supplies of the fuel used in freight transportation and agriculture dropping to their lowest on record for this time of year.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks on the Nasdaq

    These are the marijuana stocks on the Nasdaq with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance.

  • SEC gets more time to file reply briefs in XRP lawsuit against Ripple

    The U.S. SEC has received approval from the court to extend the time for all parties to submit reply briefs, in the ongoing lawsuit the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple.

  • Meta to cut thousands of jobs this week

    Meta is planning to begin mass sackings that will affect thousands of workers from this week, adding to the mounting job losses across Silicon Valley.

  • Exxon faces $2 billion loss on sale of troubled California oil properties

    Exxon Mobil Corp will take up to a $2 billion loss on the highly leveraged sale of a troubled California offshore oil and gas field that have been idled since a 2015 pipeline spill. The sale comes after a failed bid this year to restart production at the site and as Exxon culls poor performing businesses. Santa Barbara officials in March rejected an Exxon plan to restart operations and ship oil via dozens of tanker trucks each day to inland refineries.

  • Why Peabody Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Peabody (NYSE: BTU) popped 11% on Monday after the coal miner called off its merger talks with Coronado Global Resources. The two companies agreed to end their plans to form a global coal empire by combining their assets in the U.S. and Australia. Peabody has mining operations in multiple U.S. states and Australia.

  • Don’t go into retirement with a mess–organize your retirement accounts

    After decades of hard work, retirement can be a blissful time, but without a little organization, it can also be overwhelming. Retirement Tip of the Week: Before you get too far into your retirement, make sense of your assets, your spending and have an easy way to adjust when necessary – if you’re already retired, don’t waste any more time. The first thing to do is make a list of what retirement or other financial accounts you have – list the investment firm or bank, the balance, and if you can, have an idea of how that money is invested, if it is.

  • 14 Largest Lithium Producers in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 14 largest lithium producers in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest lithium producers in the world. There is a huge demand for various minerals by different industries, but it wasn’t that long ago that […]

  • Making Spousal IRA Contributions

    Spousal IRA contributions allow a working spouse to put money in their nonworking spouse's retirement account, if they meet these requirements.

  • Disney overtook Netflix as the streaming leader, and is expected to widen its lead

    Walt Disney Co. displaced Netflix Inc. as king of the video-streaming market, and it is expected to widen the gap.

  • Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For Next Year

    Market forces rained on the parade of Rocket Companies, Inc. ( NYSE:RKT ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Starbucks Has a Sneaky Way to Make an Extra $1 Billion

    Technology and coffee seem to go well together. The smart phone technology that makes it easy to order your favorite coffee ahead of time also allows you to customize that order and you can change it every day for up to 170,000 days. The desire for something warm and cozy pared with the ability to choose the temperature, flavor, sweetness makes a trip into Starbucks or through the drive though one that leaves customers feeling a warm sensation, and it's not just the beverage.

  • Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

    With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 14x in the United States, you could be forgiven for...