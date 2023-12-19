Bombardier Must Face Hedge Funds’ Bond-Breach Lawsuit, Judge Rules

(Bloomberg) -- Bombardier Inc. lost a bid to toss a lawsuit brought by hedge funds who claim the company defaulted on some of its bonds when it sold off business units.

New York Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok on Tuesday denied Bombardier’s request to dismiss the suit, which claims the jet maker violated debt covenants when it divested its rail business, regional jet program and aerostructures division in 2020 and 2021. The trustee for the bonds in question had also sought to throw out the suit.

Antara Capital Master Fund, Corbin Erisa Opportunity Fund and Corbin Opportunity Fund sued Bombardier last year. The funds hold some of the bonds they allege Bombardier defaulted on.

“We are pleased with the court’s decision today and look forward to holding Bombardier accountable for its default,” Duane Loft, a lawyer for the investment firms, said in an email.

A representative for Bombardier said in an email that “Bombardier strongly disagrees with the court’s ruling and we are planning to appeal.”

The company’s chief executive officer earlier this year said he was confident Bombardier would ultimately prevail in the litigation, but conceded it may take a long time.

