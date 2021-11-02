U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

Bombardier’s Safety Standdown Welcomes New Leader as Chris Milligan Succeeds Andy Nureddin in Stewarding Influential Industry Event

Bombardier Inc.
·4 min read
Bombardier Safety Standdown

Bombardier's Safety Standdown dream team: (From left) New Safety Standdown leader Chris Milligan, VP, Pre-Owned Aircraft Services and Flight Operations; JC Gallagher, Executive VP Services, Support and Strategy; and Andy Nureddin, veteran customer support executive and steward of the program for more than 15 years, who is retiring in 2022.
Bombardier’s Safety Standdown dream team: (From left) New Safety Standdown leader Chris Milligan, VP, Pre-Owned Aircraft Services and Flight Operations; JC Gallagher, Executive VP Services, Support and Strategy; and Andy Nureddin, veteran customer support executive and steward of the program for more than 15 years, who is retiring in 2022.
Bombardier’s Safety Standdown dream team: (From left) New Safety Standdown leader Chris Milligan, VP, Pre-Owned Aircraft Services and Flight Operations; JC Gallagher, Executive VP Services, Support and Strategy; and Andy Nureddin, veteran customer support executive and steward of the program for more than 15 years, who is retiring in 2022.

  • Seasoned Bombardier executive, Chris Milligan will continue to build on Safety Standdown’s reputation for excellence

  • Bombardier’s Safety Standdown celebrates 25 years of aviation safety stewardship and education

  • Prominent event promotes lifelong learning opportunities to highlight the industry’s latest safety knowledge

MONTREAL, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier’s annual Safety Standdown event, one of the most comprehensive safety gatherings in the aviation industry, is honoring a dedicated Bombardier executive who has been a passionate steward and leader of the event for many years and announcing a new successor to lead the program.

Bombardier’s Chris Milligan, Vice President, Pre-Owned Aircraft Services and Flight Operations, will take over the reins from long-time Safety Standdown leader, Andy Nureddin, who has led the Bombardier Flight Operations team responsible for organizing this annual safety gathering. Andy has planned to retire at the end of 2022 and is currently focusing on completing a smooth transition of Safety Standdown leadership to Chris. Anthony Cox has been promoted to Vice President, Customer Support and is succeeding Andy in his Bombardier customer-facing capacities.

“I am very pleased to introduce Chris Milligan as the new leader of the Safety Standdown team and I want to sincerely thank Andy for his steadfast commitment and hard work in fostering the growth of this invaluable industry event,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Services and Support, and Corporate Strategy, Bombardier. “For 25 years, Bombardier has led the industry in providing aviation professionals with critical knowledge-based aviation training in many key areas and Andy has been front and centre in that growth. I am confident that under Chris’s direction, we will continue to provide aviation professionals with more lifelong learning opportunities and focus on disseminating higher standards of safety and professionalism throughout the industry.”

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Bombardier Learjet flight operations team created the Safety Standdown event in 1996 as a human-factors safety training seminar. As it has flourished, its purpose remains the same – to foster a community of aviation professionals who are committed to lifelong learning and to establishing higher standards of safety and professionalism throughout the industry. Through its overriding theme of “Learn – Apply – Share,” this special two-day conference is filled with learning opportunities, compelling workshops, presentations and more, laying the foundation for many more years of safety training to come.

About Safety Standdown
Originally conceived in 1996 as a human factors safety-training event for the Learjet flight demonstration team, the conference quickly garnered a reputation for excellence beyond Bombardier’s customer base. In 1999, in response to growing interest within the industry, Bombardier opened the seminar to all pilots. In 2010, Safety Standdown expanded beyond the seminars into a year-round global human factors program offering online resources. Since 1996, more than 10,000 corporate, commercial and military aviation professionals have attended Safety Standdown seminars worldwide, live and through the webcast, including in Brazil, Canada, China, Mexico, Switzerland and the USA. Admission to Safety Standdown has, throughout the years, remained free to all aviation professionals as safety is a top commitment to the flying public.

About Bombardier
Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of over 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.
Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services.

Bombardier, Learjet and Global 7500 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For information
Matthew Nicholls
Bombardier
+1 514-243-8214
Matthew.Nicholls@aero.bombardier.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/850faa97-1ed5-42e5-b46d-f89bb5b87250


