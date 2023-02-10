U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Record-Setting Full Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Bon Natural Life Limited
·15 min read
Bon Natural Life Limited
Bon Natural Life Limited

  • Revenue increased by 17.3% to $29.9 million.

  • Delivered full fiscal year 2022 net income of $6.2 million, or $0.74 per diluted share.

Xian, China, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) ("BON" or the "Company"), one of the leading bio-ingredient solutions providers in the natural, health and personal care industries, today announced its 2022 annual financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

FY 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Total net revenues were US$29.9 million, representing a 17.3% increase from US$25.5 million for the same period in 2021.

  • Gross profit increased by 32.5% to US$9.4 million from US$7.1 million for the same period in 2021.

  • Gross margin was 31.5%, an increase by 3.6% from 27.9% for the same period in 2021.

  • Revenues and gross profit of our bioactive food ingredient products increased by 48.5% and 61.4% compared to the same period of 2021.

  • Net income increased by 35.4% to US$6.2 million in FY2022 from US$4.6 million for the same period in 2021.

  • Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.74, compared to $0.68 for the same period in 2021.

Management Commentary

“We are pleased to conclude fiscal 2022 with solid growth in both top and bottom lines compared to fiscal year 2021 despite challenges caused by volatile global environment including high inflation, supply chain disruption, and persistent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in last year.” Commented Richard (Yongwei) Hu, BON’s Chairman & CEO, “I would like to recognize our team for their contribution in navigating through these conditions by market strategy adjustment, disciplined cost management as well as pricing efforts. Thanks to their relentless effort and hard work, the gross profits of fragrance compound, health supplemental powder drinks and bioactive food ingredients increased by 27.3%, 10.4% and 61.4% from the prior year. Our net income grew 35.4% to $6.2 million.”

“Looking ahead to 2023, we expect the first-phase completion of our third production site - Yumen Plant in May 2023. Once up and running, Yumen Plant will add 150% revenue growth potential on an annualized basis. In addition, the successful launch of our new vegetable based probiotic powder drink for regulation and improvement of human's overall microbiome and digestive health, as well as natural based personal care product for female hygiene health will attract more natural health-conscious consumers and further drive revenue growth for BON. Last but not the least, the reopening of China will help boost our profit by alleviate pressures from supply chain and logistics. With our new Yumen plant, our new natural based products, along with post-COVID reopening, we are confident to deliver the sustainable growth and create lasting long-term value for our shareholders.”

FY 2022 Product Categories Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year

 

Revenues increase

Gross Profits increase

Fragrance Compounds

7.6

%

27.3

%

Health Supplements (Powder Drinks)

7.4

%

10.4

%

Bioactive Food Ingredients

48.5

%

61.4

%

Fragrance Compounds

  • Revenue from sales of fragrance compound products increased by 7.6% to US$13.7 million from US$12.7 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to 9.1% and 27.5% increases in average purchase order by customers and average selling price, partially offset by a decrease of 15.1% in sales volume due to the shortage of material supply.

  • Gross profit from fragrance compound increased by 27.3% from US$3.0 million to US$3.8 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to the above referenced factors.

Health Supplements (Powder Drinks)

  • Revenue from sales of health supplement (powder drinks) products increased by 7.4% to US$7.1 million from US$6.7 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was attributable to 7.0% and 1.0% increases in average selling price and sales volume.

  • Gross profit from health supplement (powder drinks) increased by 10.4% from US$2.1 million to US$2.3 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to the above referenced factors.

Bioactive Food Ingredients

  • Revenue from sales of bioactive food ingredient products increased by 48.5% to US$9.1 million from US$6.1 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was mainly attributable to 27.3% increase in sales volume due to strong customer demand and sales effort. The increase was also due to 17.4% increase in average selling price.

  • Gross profit of our bioactive food ingredient products increased by 61.4% to $3.4 million from $2.1 million for the same period in 2021. This increase was primarily due to the above referenced reasons.

Selling expenses increased by $80,292, or approximately 58.0%, from $138,530 to $218,822 in the same period of 2021, mainly attributable to increase of advertising expense, salaries and social benefits on attending more trade shows as well as recruiting more sales staff.

Research and development (“R&D”) expenses increased by $175,508, or approximately 70.5%, from $249,050 in fiscal year 2021 to $424,558 in fiscal year 2022. The increase was mainly due to an increase of $140,504 in outsourcing R&D activities to external consulting firms.

Government subsidies received in the form of a grant and recognized as other operating income totaled $1,306,627 and $449,972 for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Net income increased from $4.6 million in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 to $6.2 million in the same period of 2022.

Net cash used in operating activities during the year ended September 30, 2022 was $0.2 million compared to $4.1 million net cash provided by operating activities in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly attribute to a decrease of $3,632,922 in taxes payable primarily due to income and VAT tax paid in fiscal year 2022, an increase of $1,300,942 account receivable due to increased sales in the year ended September 30, 2022, and decrease in deferred revenue of $875,295 due to changes in customer payment pattern related with COVID-19.

Basic earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.75, compared to $0.69 for the same period in 2021.

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.74, compared to $0.68 for the same period in 2021.

Subsequent Events

  • On September 30, 2022, the Company announced there will be a delay to the completion of the construction work for its third production site – Yumen Plant to May 2023.

  • On January 17, 2023, the Company closed a private offering with gross proceeds of $2,200,000, mainly to fund its new Yumen Plant and working capital for the new production facility.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

A live webcast to discuss the Company’s FY 2022 financial results will be held on February 10, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. EST. The webcast and accompanying slide presentation may be accessed on the Company’s IR website at https://www.bnlus.com/investorrelations-ep. The webcast also can be accessed by using the direct link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=oKNXFTV5 . For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be available on the Company’s website after the event.

Pre-registration: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10175699/f5ecaa11e8

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, up to and including after the time that the call has started.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:
U.S. Toll Free: 1-866-777-2509 | International Toll: 1-412-317-5413

About Bon Natural Life Limited

The Company focuses on the manufacturing of personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds for perfume and fragrance manufacturers, natural health supplements such as powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products mostly used as food additives and nutritional supplements by their customers. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.bnlus.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the natural, health and personal care market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

 

 

In the United States:

 

Maggie Zhang | Impact IR

Sophie Zhang | Impact IR

Phone: (646) 893-8916

Phone: (917) 830-5219

Email: maggie.zhang@irimpact.com

Email: sophie.zhang@irimpact.com


BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

As of September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

840,861

 

 

$

1,903,867

 

Short-term investments

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,703,314

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

6,784,307

 

 

 

6,152,807

 

Inventories, net

 

 

1,722,120

 

 

 

1,596,492

 

Advance to suppliers, net

 

 

4,091,990

 

 

 

4,094,312

 

Acquisition deposit

 

 

1,000,000

 

 

 

1,000,000

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

277,509

 

 

 

98,960

 

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

14,716,787

 

 

 

16,549,752

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

21,624,437

 

 

 

19,228,642

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

366,167

 

 

 

411,056

 

Right-of-use lease assets, net

 

 

546,690

 

 

 

201,007

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

 

2,768

 

 

 

22,342

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

37,256,849

 

 

$

36,412,799

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term loans

 

$

2,424,587

 

 

$

41,381

 

Current portion of long-term loans

 

 

2,135,979

 

 

 

448,005

 

Accounts payable

 

 

214,585

 

 

 

380,385

 

Due to related parties

 

 

72,836

 

 

 

245,104

 

Taxes payable

 

 

1,239,708

 

 

 

5,052,018

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

188,745

 

 

 

1,096,101

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

114,431

 

 

 

41,711

 

Finance lease liabilities, current

 

 

26,285

 

 

 

161,286

 

Operating lease liability, current

 

 

230,182

 

 

 

62,871

 

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

$

6,647,338

 

 

$

7,528,862

 

Long-term loans

 

 

189,813

 

 

 

2,173,532

 

Finance lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

 

-

 

 

 

28,953

 

Operating lease liability, noncurrent

 

 

327,202

 

 

 

146,703

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

 

7,164,353

 

 

 

9,878,050

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 8,396,226 and 8,330,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively

 

$

840

 

 

$

833

 

Additional paid in capital

 

 

15,711,450

 

 

 

15,540,433

 

Statutory reserve

 

 

1,804,116

 

 

 

1,050,721

 

Retained earnings

 

 

14,676,769

 

 

 

9,192,676

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

(2,631,171

)

 

 

222,221

 

TOTAL BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

29,562,004

 

 

 

26,006,884

 

Non-controlling interest

 

 

530,492

 

 

 

527,865

 

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

30,092,496

 

 

 

26,534,749

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

$

37,256,849

 

 

$

36,412,799

 


BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

 

 

For the Years Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

REVENUE

 

$

29,908,561

 

 

$

25,494,564

 

 

$

18,219,959

 

COST OF REVENUE

 

 

(20,484,996

)

 

 

(18,382,637

)

 

 

(13,017,646

)

GROSS PROFIT

 

 

9,423,565

 

 

 

7,111,927

 

 

 

5,202,313

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling expenses

 

 

(218,822

)

 

 

(138,530

)

 

 

(161,719

)

General and administrative expenses

 

 

(2,239,967

)

 

 

(1,323,726

)

 

 

(1,367,070

)

Research and development expenses

 

 

(424,558

)

 

 

(249,050

)

 

 

(205,359

)

Total operating expenses

 

 

(2,883,347

)

 

 

(1,711,306

)

 

 

(1,734,148

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

6,540,218

 

 

 

5,400,621

 

 

 

3,468,165

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

1,392

 

 

 

3,207

 

 

 

714

 

Interest expense

 

 

(446,884

)

 

 

(417,266

)

 

 

(329,102

)

Unrealized foreign transaction exchange gain (loss)

 

 

18,831

 

 

 

(45,124

)

 

 

(248

)

Gain on disposal of fixed assets

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

20,150

 

Government subsidies

 

 

1,306,627

 

 

 

449,972

 

 

 

362,187

 

Income from short-term investments

 

 

20,343

 

 

 

565

 

 

 

-

 

Other income

 

 

68,922

 

 

 

38,409

 

 

 

132,713

 

Total other income, net

 

 

969,231

 

 

 

29,763

 

 

 

186,414

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION

 

 

7,509,449

 

 

 

5,430,384

 

 

 

3,654,579

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME TAX PROVISION

 

 

(1,267,025

)

 

 

(820,931

)

 

 

(556,262

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME

 

 

6,242,424

 

 

 

4,609,453

 

 

 

3,098,317

 

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

4,936

 

 

 

18,650

 

 

 

71,644

 

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED

 

$

6,237,488

 

 

$

4,590,803

 

 

$

3,026,673

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

(2,855,701

)

 

 

612,806

 

 

 

450,234

 

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

 

 

3,386,723

 

 

 

5,222,259

 

 

 

3,548,551

 

Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

2,627

 

 

 

21,133

 

 

 

81,737

 

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED

 

$

3,384,096

 

 

$

5,201,126

 

 

$

3,466,814

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EARNINGS PER SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.75

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.58

 

Diluted

 

$

0.74

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

8,360,774

 

 

 

6,615,833

 

 

 

5,210,649

 

Diluted

 

 

8,396,064

 

 

 

6,706,235

 

 

 

5,210,649

 


BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 

 

For the Years Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

6,242,424

 

 

$

4,609,453

 

 

$

3,098,317

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided (used in) by operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for doubtful accounts

 

 

116

 

 

 

2,948

 

 

 

22,137

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

218,526

 

 

 

228,547

 

 

 

230,597

 

Inventory reserve (recovery) reverse

 

 

(138,354

)

 

 

(312,532

)

 

 

29,539

 

Deferred income tax

 

 

19,012

 

 

 

29,109

 

 

 

(7,751

)

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

150,978

 

 

 

58,147

 

 

 

-

 

Amortization of stock-based compensation

 

 

170,883

 

 

 

44,910

 

 

 

-

 

Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)

 

 

(18,831

)

 

 

45,124

 

 

 

248

 

Gain on disposal of property and equipment

 

 

(725

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(20,150

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(1,300,942

)

 

 

(89,543

)

 

 

(284,546

)

Inventories

 

 

(157,709

)

 

 

(209,011

)

 

 

1,636,321

 

Advance to suppliers, net

 

 

(407,022

)

 

 

(399,262

)

 

 

(3,021,739

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(265,446

)

 

 

2,642

 

 

 

72,116

 

Accounts payable

 

 

(141,927

)

 

 

(969,414

)

 

 

(1,982,205

)

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

(147,812

)

 

 

(49,648

)

 

 

-

 

Taxes payable

 

 

(3,632,922

)

 

 

410,716

 

 

 

2,662,542

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

(875,295

)

 

 

684,030

 

 

 

161,045

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

97,925

 

 

 

(33,092

)

 

 

46,605

 

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

 

(187,121

)

 

 

4,053,124

 

 

 

2,643,076

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of short-term investments

 

 

(5,097,816

)

 

 

(2,159,920

)

 

 

-

 

Proceeds upon redemption of short-term investments

 

 

6,776,385

 

 

 

470,082

 

 

 

-

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(27,695

)

 

 

(51,878

)

 

 

(31,885

)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

 

 

1,613

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Capital expenditures on construction-in-progress

 

 

(4,708,138

)

 

 

(4,432,941

)

 

 

(4,301,103

)

Purchase of intangible assets

 

 

-

 

 

 

(269,088

)

 

 

-

 

(Payment) refund of acquisition deposit

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,000,000

)

 

 

1,329,945

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(3,055,651

)

 

 

(7,443,745

)

 

 

(3,003,043

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net proceeds from issuance of Ordinary Shares in initial public offerings

 

 

-

 

 

 

11,271,480

 

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

 

140

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from short-term loans

 

 

2,631,890

 

 

 

1,257,225

 

 

 

2,033,570

 

Proceeds from long-term loans

 

 

578,343

 

 

 

1,245,871

 

 

 

319,342

 

Repayment of short-term loans

 

 

(40,780

)

 

 

(2,563,433

)

 

 

(2,872,778

)

Repayment of long-term loans

 

 

(637,147

)

 

 

(2,522,101

)

 

 

-

 

(Repayment of) proceeds from borrowings from related parties

 

 

(96,969

)

 

 

(2,262,378

)

 

 

1,067,808

 

(Repayment of) proceeds from third party loans

 

 

-

 

 

 

(721,484

)

 

 

238,133

 

(Repayment of) principal from finance lease

 

 

(173,961

)

 

 

169,153

 

 

 

(392,030

)

Payment for deferred initial public offering costs

 

 

-

 

 

 

(521,651

)

 

 

(281,553

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

2,261,516

 

 

 

5,352,682

 

 

 

112,492

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of changes of foreign exchange rates on cash

 

 

(81,750

)

 

 

(111,300

)

 

 

6,810

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash

 

 

(1,063,006

)

 

 

1,850,761

 

 

 

(240,665

)

Cash, beginning of year

 

 

1,903,867

 

 

 

53,106

 

 

 

293,771

 

Cash, end of year

 

$

840,861

 

 

$

1,903,867

 

 

$

53,106

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest expense

 

$

446,884

 

 

$

417,266

 

 

$

276,671

 

Cash paid for income tax

 

$

2,290,393

 

 

$

2,411

 

 

$

-

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of share-based compensation for initial public offering services

 

$

-

 

 

$

422,221

 

 

$

211,112

 

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

 

$

546,323

 

 

$

257,564

 

 

$

-

 


