Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Record-Setting Full Fiscal Year 2022 Results
Revenue increased by 17.3% to $29.9 million.
Delivered full fiscal year 2022 net income of $6.2 million, or $0.74 per diluted share.
Xian, China, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) ("BON" or the "Company"), one of the leading bio-ingredient solutions providers in the natural, health and personal care industries, today announced its 2022 annual financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.
FY 2022 Financial Highlights
Total net revenues were US$29.9 million, representing a 17.3% increase from US$25.5 million for the same period in 2021.
Gross profit increased by 32.5% to US$9.4 million from US$7.1 million for the same period in 2021.
Gross margin was 31.5%, an increase by 3.6% from 27.9% for the same period in 2021.
Revenues and gross profit of our bioactive food ingredient products increased by 48.5% and 61.4% compared to the same period of 2021.
Net income increased by 35.4% to US$6.2 million in FY2022 from US$4.6 million for the same period in 2021.
Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.74, compared to $0.68 for the same period in 2021.
Management Commentary
“We are pleased to conclude fiscal 2022 with solid growth in both top and bottom lines compared to fiscal year 2021 despite challenges caused by volatile global environment including high inflation, supply chain disruption, and persistent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in last year.” Commented Richard (Yongwei) Hu, BON’s Chairman & CEO, “I would like to recognize our team for their contribution in navigating through these conditions by market strategy adjustment, disciplined cost management as well as pricing efforts. Thanks to their relentless effort and hard work, the gross profits of fragrance compound, health supplemental powder drinks and bioactive food ingredients increased by 27.3%, 10.4% and 61.4% from the prior year. Our net income grew 35.4% to $6.2 million.”
“Looking ahead to 2023, we expect the first-phase completion of our third production site - Yumen Plant in May 2023. Once up and running, Yumen Plant will add 150% revenue growth potential on an annualized basis. In addition, the successful launch of our new vegetable based probiotic powder drink for regulation and improvement of human's overall microbiome and digestive health, as well as natural based personal care product for female hygiene health will attract more natural health-conscious consumers and further drive revenue growth for BON. Last but not the least, the reopening of China will help boost our profit by alleviate pressures from supply chain and logistics. With our new Yumen plant, our new natural based products, along with post-COVID reopening, we are confident to deliver the sustainable growth and create lasting long-term value for our shareholders.”
FY 2022 Product Categories Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year
Revenues increase
Gross Profits increase
Fragrance Compounds
7.6
%
27.3
%
Health Supplements (Powder Drinks)
7.4
%
10.4
%
Bioactive Food Ingredients
48.5
%
61.4
%
Fragrance Compounds
Revenue from sales of fragrance compound products increased by 7.6% to US$13.7 million from US$12.7 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to 9.1% and 27.5% increases in average purchase order by customers and average selling price, partially offset by a decrease of 15.1% in sales volume due to the shortage of material supply.
Gross profit from fragrance compound increased by 27.3% from US$3.0 million to US$3.8 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to the above referenced factors.
Health Supplements (Powder Drinks)
Revenue from sales of health supplement (powder drinks) products increased by 7.4% to US$7.1 million from US$6.7 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was attributable to 7.0% and 1.0% increases in average selling price and sales volume.
Gross profit from health supplement (powder drinks) increased by 10.4% from US$2.1 million to US$2.3 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to the above referenced factors.
Bioactive Food Ingredients
Revenue from sales of bioactive food ingredient products increased by 48.5% to US$9.1 million from US$6.1 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was mainly attributable to 27.3% increase in sales volume due to strong customer demand and sales effort. The increase was also due to 17.4% increase in average selling price.
Gross profit of our bioactive food ingredient products increased by 61.4% to $3.4 million from $2.1 million for the same period in 2021. This increase was primarily due to the above referenced reasons.
Selling expenses increased by $80,292, or approximately 58.0%, from $138,530 to $218,822 in the same period of 2021, mainly attributable to increase of advertising expense, salaries and social benefits on attending more trade shows as well as recruiting more sales staff.
Research and development (“R&D”) expenses increased by $175,508, or approximately 70.5%, from $249,050 in fiscal year 2021 to $424,558 in fiscal year 2022. The increase was mainly due to an increase of $140,504 in outsourcing R&D activities to external consulting firms.
Government subsidies received in the form of a grant and recognized as other operating income totaled $1,306,627 and $449,972 for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Net income increased from $4.6 million in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 to $6.2 million in the same period of 2022.
Net cash used in operating activities during the year ended September 30, 2022 was $0.2 million compared to $4.1 million net cash provided by operating activities in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly attribute to a decrease of $3,632,922 in taxes payable primarily due to income and VAT tax paid in fiscal year 2022, an increase of $1,300,942 account receivable due to increased sales in the year ended September 30, 2022, and decrease in deferred revenue of $875,295 due to changes in customer payment pattern related with COVID-19.
Basic earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.75, compared to $0.69 for the same period in 2021.
Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.74, compared to $0.68 for the same period in 2021.
Subsequent Events
On September 30, 2022, the Company announced there will be a delay to the completion of the construction work for its third production site – Yumen Plant to May 2023.
On January 17, 2023, the Company closed a private offering with gross proceeds of $2,200,000, mainly to fund its new Yumen Plant and working capital for the new production facility.
BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of September 30,
2022
2021
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash
$
840,861
$
1,903,867
Short-term investments
-
1,703,314
Accounts receivable, net
6,784,307
6,152,807
Inventories, net
1,722,120
1,596,492
Advance to suppliers, net
4,091,990
4,094,312
Acquisition deposit
1,000,000
1,000,000
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
277,509
98,960
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
14,716,787
16,549,752
Property, plant and equipment, net
21,624,437
19,228,642
Intangible assets, net
366,167
411,056
Right-of-use lease assets, net
546,690
201,007
Deferred tax assets, net
2,768
22,342
TOTAL ASSETS
$
37,256,849
$
36,412,799
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Short-term loans
$
2,424,587
$
41,381
Current portion of long-term loans
2,135,979
448,005
Accounts payable
214,585
380,385
Due to related parties
72,836
245,104
Taxes payable
1,239,708
5,052,018
Deferred revenue
188,745
1,096,101
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
114,431
41,711
Finance lease liabilities, current
26,285
161,286
Operating lease liability, current
230,182
62,871
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
$
6,647,338
$
7,528,862
Long-term loans
189,813
2,173,532
Finance lease liabilities, noncurrent
-
28,953
Operating lease liability, noncurrent
327,202
146,703
TOTAL LIABILITIES
7,164,353
9,878,050
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
EQUITY
Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 8,396,226 and 8,330,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively
$
840
$
833
Additional paid in capital
15,711,450
15,540,433
Statutory reserve
1,804,116
1,050,721
Retained earnings
14,676,769
9,192,676
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(2,631,171
)
222,221
TOTAL BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
29,562,004
26,006,884
Non-controlling interest
530,492
527,865
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
30,092,496
26,534,749
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
37,256,849
$
36,412,799
BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Years Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2020
REVENUE
$
29,908,561
$
25,494,564
$
18,219,959
COST OF REVENUE
(20,484,996
)
(18,382,637
)
(13,017,646
)
GROSS PROFIT
9,423,565
7,111,927
5,202,313
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling expenses
(218,822
)
(138,530
)
(161,719
)
General and administrative expenses
(2,239,967
)
(1,323,726
)
(1,367,070
)
Research and development expenses
(424,558
)
(249,050
)
(205,359
)
Total operating expenses
(2,883,347
)
(1,711,306
)
(1,734,148
)
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
6,540,218
5,400,621
3,468,165
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
Interest income
1,392
3,207
714
Interest expense
(446,884
)
(417,266
)
(329,102
)
Unrealized foreign transaction exchange gain (loss)
18,831
(45,124
)
(248
)
Gain on disposal of fixed assets
-
-
20,150
Government subsidies
1,306,627
449,972
362,187
Income from short-term investments
20,343
565
-
Other income
68,922
38,409
132,713
Total other income, net
969,231
29,763
186,414
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION
7,509,449
5,430,384
3,654,579
INCOME TAX PROVISION
(1,267,025
)
(820,931
)
(556,262
)
NET INCOME
6,242,424
4,609,453
3,098,317
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest
4,936
18,650
71,644
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED
$
6,237,488
$
4,590,803
$
3,026,673
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Total foreign currency translation adjustment
(2,855,701
)
612,806
450,234
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
3,386,723
5,222,259
3,548,551
Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest
2,627
21,133
81,737
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED
$
3,384,096
$
5,201,126
$
3,466,814
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic
$
0.75
$
0.69
$
0.58
Diluted
$
0.74
$
0.68
$
0.58
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
8,360,774
6,615,833
5,210,649
Diluted
8,396,064
6,706,235
5,210,649
BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Years Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
6,242,424
$
4,609,453
$
3,098,317
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided (used in) by operating activities
Allowance for doubtful accounts
116
2,948
22,137
Depreciation and amortization
218,526
228,547
230,597
Inventory reserve (recovery) reverse
(138,354
)
(312,532
)
29,539
Deferred income tax
19,012
29,109
(7,751
)
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
150,978
58,147
-
Amortization of stock-based compensation
170,883
44,910
-
Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)
(18,831
)
45,124
248
Gain on disposal of property and equipment
(725
)
-
(20,150
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(1,300,942
)
(89,543
)
(284,546
)
Inventories
(157,709
)
(209,011
)
1,636,321
Advance to suppliers, net
(407,022
)
(399,262
)
(3,021,739
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(265,446
)
2,642
72,116
Accounts payable
(141,927
)
(969,414
)
(1,982,205
)
Operating lease liabilities
(147,812
)
(49,648
)
-
Taxes payable
(3,632,922
)
410,716
2,662,542
Deferred revenue
(875,295
)
684,030
161,045
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
97,925
(33,092
)
46,605
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(187,121
)
4,053,124
2,643,076
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of short-term investments
(5,097,816
)
(2,159,920
)
-
Proceeds upon redemption of short-term investments
6,776,385
470,082
-
Purchase of property and equipment
(27,695
)
(51,878
)
(31,885
)
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
1,613
-
-
Capital expenditures on construction-in-progress
(4,708,138
)
(4,432,941
)
(4,301,103
)
Purchase of intangible assets
-
(269,088
)
-
(Payment) refund of acquisition deposit
-
(1,000,000
)
1,329,945
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,055,651
)
(7,443,745
)
(3,003,043
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net proceeds from issuance of Ordinary Shares in initial public offerings
-
11,271,480
-
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
140
Proceeds from short-term loans
2,631,890
1,257,225
2,033,570
Proceeds from long-term loans
578,343
1,245,871
319,342
Repayment of short-term loans
(40,780
)
(2,563,433
)
(2,872,778
)
Repayment of long-term loans
(637,147
)
(2,522,101
)
-
(Repayment of) proceeds from borrowings from related parties
(96,969
)
(2,262,378
)
1,067,808
(Repayment of) proceeds from third party loans
-
(721,484
)
238,133
(Repayment of) principal from finance lease
(173,961
)
169,153
(392,030
)
Payment for deferred initial public offering costs
-
(521,651
)
(281,553
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
2,261,516
5,352,682
112,492
Effect of changes of foreign exchange rates on cash
(81,750
)
(111,300
)
6,810
Net (decrease) increase in cash
(1,063,006
)
1,850,761
(240,665
)
Cash, beginning of year
1,903,867
53,106
293,771
Cash, end of year
$
840,861
$
1,903,867
$
53,106
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
Cash paid for interest expense
$
446,884
$
417,266
$
276,671
Cash paid for income tax
$
2,290,393
$
2,411
$
-
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities
Amortization of share-based compensation for initial public offering services
$
-
$
422,221
$
211,112
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations
$
546,323
$
257,564
$
-