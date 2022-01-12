U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

Bon Natural Life Limited Received Initial Purchase Order for its Stachyose and Apple Extract based Personal Care Products

XIAN, China, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) ("BON" or the "Company"), one of the leading bio-ingredient solutions providers in the natural, health and personal care industries, today announced that it has received an initial purchase order (the "Order") from Chongqing Fudoudou Technology Co., Limited ("FDD"), the wholly owned subsidiary of Chongqing Jingfubao Trading Co., Limited ("JFB"), for FeatherPure Women's Personal Care Gel ("FeatherPure"), to provide female reproductive system care. The Company has begun delivering products to JFB.

FeatherPure is one of the first female personal care products that leverages human micro-bio technologies with BON's proprietary stachyose and apple extract formulation. It is also an all-natural product with no antibiotics, fragrance, harmful chemical additives or harmful side effects. Aiming to achieve a health microbial balance of female reproductive system, FeatherPure also helps adjust the PH value of female reproductive system to a desirable level and has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory functions. The next purchase order will be determined and negotiated based on market feedback and demand. The Company expects FeatherPure will bring approximately US$3 million in revenue in the next 2 years. The Company has received full advance payment for the initial order from FDD.

"We are excited to officially kick off the partnership with FDD. This represents a unique opportunity for BON to gain enhanced access to FDD's extensive retail consumer network." Commented Richard (Yongwei) Hu, the Chairman and CEO of Bon Natural Life Limited, "As adoption of women's health awareness continues to rise, we expect women's health expenditure will grow exponentially and FeatherPure will take the lead in the market. At the same time, we are currently in communication with FDD about co-developing other healthcare products in response to the vast market demand. We believe that the partnership with FDD will additional source of revenue growth with an expected revenue increase of US$10 million in 3 years and create more compelling values to our shareholders."

About Bon Natural Life Limited

The Company focuses on the manufacturing of personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds for perfume and fragrance manufacturers, natural health supplements such as powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products mostly used as food additives and nutritional supplements by their customers. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.bnlus.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the natural, health and personal care market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

In the United States: In China:
Maggie Zhang | Impact IR Sophie Zhang | Impact IR
Phone: (646) 893-8916 Email: sophie.zhang@irimpact.com
Email: maggie.zhang@irimpact.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bon-natural-life-limited-received-initial-purchase-order-for-its-stachyose-and-apple-extract-based-personal-care-products-301459316.html

SOURCE Bon Natural Life Limited

