Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Bon Natural Life is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$6.5m ÷ (US$37m - US$6.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Bon Natural Life has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bon Natural Life compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Bon Natural Life's ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Bon Natural Life. The numbers show that in the last four years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 21%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 288%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

One more thing to note, Bon Natural Life has decreased current liabilities to 18% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that Bon Natural Life has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

What We Can Learn From Bon Natural Life's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Bon Natural Life is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 88% in the last year. In any case, we believe the economic trends of this company are positive and looking into the stock further could prove rewarding.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Bon Natural Life (at least 3 which are a bit concerning) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

