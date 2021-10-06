U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,313.25
    -20.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,052.00
    -131.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,579.25
    -76.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,209.70
    -13.80 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.85
    -0.08 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.40
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.08 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1593
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    +0.0480 (+3.24%)
     

  • Vix

    21.30
    -1.66 (-7.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6190
    +0.1470 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,303.59
    +2,207.95 (+4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,261.98
    +44.61 (+3.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,551.40
    -270.72 (-0.97%)
     

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Announces Offering of $400 Million of New Senior Notes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DENVER, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (“Bonanza Creek”) (NYSE: BCEI) announced today that it has priced a private placement (the “Offering”) to eligible purchasers under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) of $400.0 million in aggregate principal amount of new 5.000% senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) at par. The Offering is expected to close on or around October 13, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Bonanza Creek expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with cash on hand, to repay all borrowings outstanding under the CPPIB Crestone Peak Resources America Inc. (“Crestone Peak”) credit facility, to repay borrowings under Bonanza Creek’s credit facility and for general corporate purposes. The Notes will be subject to a “special mandatory redemption” in the event that the transactions contemplated by the Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (“Extraction”) merger agreement and the Crestone Peak merger agreement are not consummated.

The Notes to be offered will not be registered under the Securities Act or under any state or other securities laws, and the Notes will be issued pursuant to an exemption therefrom, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. Person, absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

The Notes are being offered only to persons who are either reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” under Rule 144A or who are non-“U.S. persons” under Regulation S as defined under applicable securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company’s assets and operations are concentrated in rural, unincorporated Weld County, Colorado, within the Denver-Julesburg Basin, focused on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: “BCEI.”

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in the foregoing, including those that express belief, expectation or intention, are “forward-looking” statements based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical facts. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “ensure,” “expect,” “if,” “intend,” “estimate,” “probable,” “project,” “forecasts,” “predict,” “outlook,” “aim,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “potential,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “likely” “plan,” “positioned,” “strategy,” and similar expressions or other words of similar meaning, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements include statements regarding Bonanza Creek’s plans and expectations with respect to the Offering and the anticipated use of the proceeds from the Offering. The forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Bonanza Creek cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Bonanza Creek’s control, and which may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements include the following:

  • the Extraction merger agreement may be terminated in accordance with its terms and the Extraction merger may not be completed;

  • the Crestone Peak merger agreement may be terminated in accordance with its terms and the Crestone Peak merger may not be completed;

  • Bonanza Creek stockholders may not approve the Extraction share issuance proposal or the Crestone Peak share issuance proposal;

  • Extraction stockholders may not approve the Extraction merger proposal;

  • the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the completion of the mergers in a timely manner or at all;

  • the mergers may not be accretive, and may be dilutive, to Bonanza Creek’s earnings per share, which may negatively affect the market price of Bonanza Creek common stock;

  • Bonanza Creek, Extraction and Crestone Peak may incur significant transaction and other costs in connection with the mergers in excess of those anticipated by Bonanza Creek, Extraction or Crestone Peak;

  • the combined company may fail to realize anticipated synergies or other benefits expected from the mergers in the timeframe expected or at all;

  • the ultimate timing, outcome, and results of integrating the operations of Extraction, Crestone Peak and Bonanza Creek;

  • the mergers and their announcement and/or completion could have an adverse effect on business or employee relationships;

  • the risk related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the mergers;

  • the mergers may disrupt current plans and operations that may harm Bonanza Creek’s, Extraction’s or Crestone Peak’s respective businesses;

  • the effects of the business combination of Extraction, Crestone Peak and Bonanza Creek, including the combined company’s future financial condition, results of operations, strategy, and plans;

  • changes in capital markets and the ability of the combined company to finance operations in the manner expected;

  • regulatory approval of the transactions;

  • any litigation relating to the mergers;

  • risks to Bonanza Creek’s, Extraction’s and Crestone Peak’s operating results and businesses generally, including the volatility of oil and natural gas prices and the uncertainty of estimates of oil and natural gas reserves and the impact of a widespread outbreak of an illness, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and the other risks, contingencies and uncertainties applicable to Bonanza Creek and Extraction disclosed in Bonanza Creek’s and Extraction’s other filings with the SEC; and

  • the uncertainty of the value of the Extraction merger consideration due to the fixed exchange ratio and potential fluctuation in the market price of Bonanza Creek common stock.

Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis” sections elsewhere in Bonanza Creek’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, each of which is on file with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at the time they were made. Bonanza Creek assumes no obligation to any update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed Crestone Peak and Extraction mergers, Bonanza Creek has filed documents with the SEC, including preliminary and definitive proxy statements relating to the proposed mergers. The definitive proxy statement has been mailed to Bonanza Creek shareholders in connection with the proposed mergers. BEFORE PURCHASING ANY NOTES, INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PRELIMINARY AND DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENTS AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED MERGERS OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE IN THE PROXY STATEMENT BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED MERGERS AND THEIR POTENTIAL IMPACT. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents and other related documents filed with the SEC at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and on Bonanza Creek’s website at www.bonanzacrk.com under the “Investor Relations” tab.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Landreth
Senior Director, Finance & Investor Relations and Treasurer
720-225-6679
slandreth@bonanzacrk.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export Industry“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Blo

  • With an Understated 30% Profit Margin, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) may be a Great Find for Investors

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Intuitive Surgical's ROE and future growth in this article.

  • Which COVID-19 Pill Stock Is the Best Buy?

    Which other companies are developing an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill? Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) is working with Roche on a pill that would treat people with active COVID-19 infections, as well as serve as a preventative measure for people exposed to the virus. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), on the other hand, is developing both an intravenously infused antiviral medication and an orally administered pill.

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Rising Today

    The cryptocurrency bank has been on a huge run over the last week due to some good news for the company, and for cryptocurrencies in general.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted pri

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • Hedge Funds Are Warming Up To Roblox Corporation (RBLX)

    Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 900 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile […]

  • Why Square Stock Shot Higher by More Than 4% Today

    Popular fintech stock Square (NYSE: SQ) was a hit with investors Tuesday, rising to close 4.3% higher. In terms of the latter, Piper Sandler found that Square's Cash App is the No. 2 mobile payment app in terms of popularity in the demographic, behind PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) widely adopted Venmo.

  • Palantir stock rallies more than 10% on $823 million Army contract

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares rallied in the extended session Tuesday after the data-software company said it was selected for a U.S. Army intelligence program contract. Palantir shares surged more than 10% after hours, following a 0.2% rise to close at $23.21. The company said it won a $823 million contract to provide the Army with its Gotham platform, which is “an operating system for defense decision making and is specifically designed to connect the dots between disparate sources.”

  • Michael Jordan keeps pouring millions into Sportradar — 5 more stocks to ‘be like Mike’

    When the GOAT buys, investors should pay attention.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) jumped 2.2% through 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday after analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse raised their price target on the cruise line stock to $41 a share. No huge surprise there, because Carnival stock costs less than $26 today. Credit Suisse premises its higher price target on details gleaned from Carnival's third-quarter earnings report last month.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 Right Now

    Keith Noonan (Activision Blizzard): No matter what happens in the world, it's a safe bet that people will retain their appetite for entertainment. Within that category, few companies are better positioned than Activision Blizzard. Activision Blizzard has an incredible collection of video game properties and development studios, and there's a good chance that it will be able to continue releasing new hits that power strong sales and earnings growth.

  • Why Centennial Resource Development, Gran Tierra Energy, Range Resources, and Antero Resources Jumped in Early Trading Today

    Shares of these exploration and production companies all took off this morning, as the world continues to deal with a broad energy crunch.