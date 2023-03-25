Bonbonniere Announces Upcoming International Expansions

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / Bonbonniere, the VIP Nightclub founded by Joe Forneier, has announced their upcoming international expansions. BonBonniere announced In 2023, the brand will be expanding to Mexico City, Mexico and Madrid, Spain. In 2024, it will be expanding to Ibiza, Spain and Montenegro. Currently, Bonbonniere has the most popular venue locations in the hearts of Mykonos (bonbonnieremykonos.com), Tulum (bonbonniere.mx), and Sardinia. Many elite traveler's in these regions consider Bonbonniere to be the go-to for refined nightlife events and bottle service experience. The new Bonbonniere expansion will continue to uphold the same quality and values held by the original locations, creating nightlife atmospheres that are unique, memorable, sophisticated and truly one of a kind.

Bonbonniere, Friday, March 24, 2023, Press release picture

"Bonbonniere is excited to announce that the world's jetset in Mexico City, Madrid, Ibiza, and Montenegro will soon be able to enjoy the upscale atmospheres provided by our beloved brand BonBonniere," said a representative of Bonbonniere. "For ten years now, we have become a well-known leader in the hospitality industry due to our ability to curate high-class events and one of a kind exclusive experiences."

Bonbonniere, guests can enjoy award-winning cocktails, shisha, dining and exclusive table service. The brand is also known for throwing some of the largest events in the regions it is located in, as well as hosting the world's most well known DJs to provide music for their venues. Bonbonniere is proud to take its inspiration from the famous house of Fabergé, the imperial house known for its exceptional quality built only for Kings and Queens. The famous nightclub always strives for perfection, to provide the best to its guests as a symbol of quality and prestige.

Bonbonniere, Friday, March 24, 2023, Press release picture

About:

Founded in 2013, by Joe Forneier, Bonbonniere is a hedonistic private nightlife experience, which includes dining and coming soon, beach in 2024 Bonbonniere Beach clubs.

Story continues

Media Details

Website URL: https://bonbonnieremykonos.com/

Company Name: Bonbonniere

Email address: ebpublicrelationsinc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Bonbonniere





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/745838/Bonbonniere-Announces-Upcoming-International-Expansions



