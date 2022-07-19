U.S. markets close in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,923.92
    +93.07 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,716.36
    +643.75 (+2.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,671.26
    +311.22 (+2.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.27
    +57.85 (+3.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.14
    +1.54 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.50
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    -0.17 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0234
    +0.0084 (+0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    +0.0590 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1987
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2310
    +0.1090 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,349.93
    +1,444.35 (+6.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.59
    +30.75 (+6.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    +73.04 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Bonchon Crunches Through Q1 and Q2 of 2022 With Record Sales Numbers

·3 min read

U.S.-Based Korean Fried Chicken Brand Experiences 24.7% AUV Growth; Earns Accolades for its Influence on the Industry

DALLAS, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Korean pop culture further makes its mark on the United States, Bonchon has been a part of the movement spreading the joy of its hand-battered, double-fried Korean fried chicken.

Bonchon Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bonchon)
Bonchon Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bonchon)

Bonchon's year-over-year sales increase of 12 percent is outperforming the industry average and leading the fast casual and casual dining segments per Black Box Intelligence data. Since the time VIG Partners invested in the company at the end of 2018, its AUV has increased by 24.7% to $1.57 million, and this growth has continued through the early part of the year.

"Heading into 2022, we had a focused strategy of building sales and trimming costs where possible, to minimize the impact of high commodity and transportation costs. We also continue to remain dedicated to the quality of our food, giving people a taste of Korean culture as well as providing a strong franchise opportunity to our partners," said Flynn Dekker, CEO of Bonchon. "Our 20th anniversary is on the horizon this fall and we have much to celebrate with our fans and can't wait to do it in true Bonchon style."

The brand is also experiencing location growth in both the United States and internationally. Throughout the United States, it has opened a combination of its new fast casual and full-service model locations in California, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas and Virginia with plans to grow by 20 percent before the end of the year. Since the start of 2022, it also opened new international restaurants in Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam with its first location coming to France later this year.

With a strategic expansion plan in place, its US development pipeline includes signed agreements for more than 120 future restaurants — entering into brand new markets such as Delaware, where a location opened in July, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio and Alabama. Further showing the influence the brand and its leadership has on the restaurant industry, Bonchon has earned more than nine awards in the past twelve months. A few of the most notable are Nation's Restaurant News Top 500 Restaurants where the brand moved up to #181, Fast Casual Movers & Shakers with a nearly 40 spot jump on the list and Entrepreneur magazine Top 200 Global Franchise.

About Bonchon

Bonchon is a global restaurant brand known for distinctive Korean double-fried chicken, Asian fusion cuisine, and Korean specialties. Born in Busan, South Korea in 2002, the concept was established in the United States in 2006. Bonchon sets out to have its fans "Crunch Out Loud" by sharing the joy of hand-battered, double-fried, crazy crispy Korean fried chicken with the world. It currently has more than 386 restaurants across eight countries including Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, Australia, Vietnam and the United States.

The brand has earned several accolades – it was recognized by Business Insider as "the gold standard for fried chicken" as well as included on Nation's Restaurant News 2022 "Top 500 Restaurants", Fast Casual Magazine's 2022 "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" and Entrepreneur's 2022 "Franchise 500", "Fastest Growing Franchises", "Top Food Franchise" and "Top Global Franchise" lists.

For more information about Bonchon, visit bonchon.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit franchising.bonchon.com.

About Black Box Intelligence

Black Box Intelligence is the leading performance benchmarking provider for the restaurant industry connecting the dots on people, profits and performance. Their unparalleled data set reveals insight into financial, workforce, guest and consumer trends from over 300 brands and 72,000 restaurant units. Black Box Intelligence is also the producer of The Best Practices Conference held annually in Dallas, Texas.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bonchon-crunches-through-q1-and-q2-of-2022-with-record-sales-numbers-301589455.html

SOURCE Bonchon

Recommended Stories

  • This Beloved NYC Lunch Chain Just Abruptly Closed All 16 Locations Without Warning

    Unfortunately for many New Yorkers, soup is now off the menu. Hale&Hearty, a popular lunch staple that catered to busy office workers with a rotating lineup of fresh soups, wraps, salads, and more, has quietly closed the doors at all 16 of its locations after 20 years.The shutdowns across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Long Island came seemingly without warning. As of July 1, the café posted signs reading that all stores have been "temporarily" closed, with no indication of when or whether they would

  • Life Time launches healthy meal-delivery service Nurra

    Nurra offers more than 25 meals, including grilled steak and cauliflower mash and chicken parmesan over zoodles.

  • How Accurate Is ‘The Bear’ in Its Depiction of Working in Restaurants?

    What chefs, managers, servers and other food industry workers really think "The Bear" on Hulu gets right and wrong about restaurants.

  • 9 unique bars to try in Milwaukee, from a German beer hall to Northwoods-themed bars

    Get a taste of Milwaukee and its history at these bars, which offer everything from hammerschlagen to classic Wisconsin old fashioneds.

  • Chinese Lithium Giant Pulls EVs Deeper Into Forced Labor Glare

    (Bloomberg) -- A lithium producer for carmakers including BMW AG and Tesla Inc. is beginning work to assess battery metals projects in Xinjiang, deepening links between electric vehicle supply chains and a region at the heart of human-rights allegations against China. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star a

  • Ryan acquires Dallas-based property tax firm, hits record-breaking deal volume in 2022

    Dallas-based Ryan has acquired a property tax company in its seventh transaction of 2022, marking a record-breaking number of deals for the firm in a single year. Ryan bought Paradigm Tax Group, also based in Dallas, to expand its property tax practice, which makes up more than one-third of its business. The deal adds to the firm’s property tax workforce of about 1,000 employees across the country.

  • Large Cap Funds - 20 Best Large-Cap Stock Funds

    Top-Rated Large-Cap Mutual Funds as of 6/30/22 Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade) Port Street Quality Growth Inst A+ (B+) Ariel Global Investor A+ (B-) Invesco US Managed Volatility R6 ...

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – The British Pound Continues to Break Higher

    The British pound has broken above the ¥165 level to show signs of life again. At this point, it looks like we will eventually try to get to the highs.

  • What to Expect When IBM Reports Earnings Monday

    International Business Machines is scheduled to report their latest quarterly numbers to shareholders and analysts after the close of trading Monday. What do the charts and indicators look like? Let's check.

  • ‘Hot inflation is over.’ Here’s where what that means for investors, says this portfolio manager.

    There is light at the end of the tunnel on inflation, says portfolio manager Thomas H. Kee Jr. Here's where the investment sweet spot will likely be.

  • Royal Caribbean to buy Endeavor cruise ship at 'significantly below' construction cost

    Shares of Royal Caribbean Group hiked up 2.7% in premarket trading Monday, after the cruise operator said it received court approval to buy the "ultra-luxury" cruise ship Endeavor for $275 million. The company said the purchase was being made "significantly below" the cost of construction, with the purchase fully financed through a 15-year term loan. The ship, which was originally delivered to Crystal Cruises in 2021, will be renamed Silver Endeavour when it officially joins the fleet of Royal C

  • Bank of America's Q2 earnings fall, hit by decline in global investment deals

    Bank of America Corp. reported net quarterly income to shareholders of $5.93 billion, or 73 cents per diluted share, on revenue totaling $22.69 billion.

  • Housing Boom Fades World-Wide as Interest Rates Climb

    Rising interest rates are slamming the brakes on a global housing boom, heaping extra pressure on central banks as they try to tame inflation without triggering deep downturns in their economies.

  • First Mover Americas: BTC Holds $22K and ETH Takes Center Stage Again

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for July 19, 2022.

  • U.S. stocks open higher as earnings reports roll in

    U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday despite a spate of mixed corporate earnings reports which stoked fears about slowing economic growth following news of a hiring slowdown at Apple. The S&P 500 advanced 40 points, or 1%, to 3,869. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 210 points, or 0.7%, to 31,286. The Nasdaq Composite added 150 points, or 1.3%, to `11,513. Stocks finished lower on Monday after trading higher earlier in the session as reports of a hiring slowdown at Apple added to fears ab

  • Inter Milan boss and Suning founder's son Steven Zhang liable for US$255 million in landmark verdict against China's keepwell undertakings

    The scion of one of China's largest e-commerce retailers and the president of the Italian football club Inter Milan has lost a court case in Hong Kong, making him liable for US$255 million (HK$2 billion) of debt. Zhang Kangyang, also known as Steven, was sued by creditors last August to recover US$255 million of loans and a defaulted bond that he guaranteed, pledges that he subsequently reneged, citing forgery and ignorance. The Hong Kong High Court found for the creditors' representative China

  • Trader Behind Huge Fed Funds Wager Bags $14 Million in First Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A trader is pocketing big profits for breaking with the pack and placing a sizable bet that the Federal Reserve won’t increase the size of its interest-rate hikes. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapOn Friday, someone purchased October futures with a noti

  • All Eyes on Europe +Oil+ FOREX ( EUR & RNBZ new repo facility)

    Overall the robust US data on Friday eased concerns about an imminent recession but is also unlikely to mount an additional case for a 100 bp Fed hike.

  • Jefferies Dumps Last Vestiges of Leucadia’s Merchant Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. plans to shed two of the remaining pieces of Leucadia National Corp.’s merchant-banking operation to focus on investment banking and simplify its corporate structure.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskThe firm will spin off

  • Vodafone New Zealand Sells Mobile Tower Assets for $1.1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Vodafone New Zealand is selling its mobile-phone tower assets to investment firms for NZ$1.7 billion ($1.1 billion). Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskPakistan’s Khan Demands Early Polls After By-Election WinChina Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer LoansTogether with shareholders Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management, Vodafone’s passive mobile tower as