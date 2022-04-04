BOND BAKERY BRANDS WELCOMES PHILIP SHAW AS PRESIDENT, BOND BAKERY BRANDS USA

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Bond Bakery Brands Limited ("Bond" or "Bond Bakery Brands") is pleased to announce the appointment of industry veteran Philip Shaw as President of Bond's wholly owned subsidiary, Bond Bakery Brands USA Limited. Philip brings extensive experience leading and advising high-growth commercial bakeries, including previously serving as CEO of ACE Bakery and La Brea Bakery.

"It is a great accomplishment for a young company such as Bond Bakery Brands to attract a talented and experienced industry veteran like Philip Shaw to our team. Philip brings with him a tremendous level of operational experience and an impressive track record building and growing great bakeries. We are looking to accelerate Bond's growth into the United States and I am eager to work along side Philip as we continue to chart an exciting course for Bond Bakery Brands," said Nicolas Mulroney, Co-Founder, President (Canada) & CEO of Bond.

"I am extremely pleased to be joining Nicolas and the Bond team at this exciting juncture. Bond has built a unique bakery investment platform and I am looking forward to contributing to Bond's continued growth. I believe that Nicolas and his team are keenly focused and I am eager to contribute towards the mission of 'Building Better Bakeries'," said Philip Shaw.

"Today's announcement is a significant milestone for Bond as we strengthen our senior management team to continue making strategic investments within Canada and into the United States, via both acquisitions and investments in our manufacturing capabilities," said Cameron Loree, Co-Founder, EVP of Investments & Corporate Development.

Based in Canada, Bond Bakery Brands Limited is a stakeholder-focused investment platform accelerating the growth of bakery companies. Started by three friends, its mission is to demonstrate that business can be a force for good, and that profit and impact can go hand in hand. Bond is focused on building a diverse and inclusive workforce that bakes high quality, delicious breads, pizzas, cakes, cookies, buns and more for retail and foodservice customers throughout North America. Bond's portfolio of bakeries includes Portofino Bakery Ltd., Pace Processing and Product Development Ltd., Coco Bakery Inc., and Holy Napoli Pizza Inc. Through these bakeries, Bond employs more than 600 people across 11 facilities in Canada.

