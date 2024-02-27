The Bond King Questions Legitimacy Of 'Hard to Believe' 3.7% Federal Unemployment Data

Unemployment remained at 3.7% in January for the third consecutive month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But if you ask DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach, known as the "Bond King," the data is "hard to believe."

His doubt stems from a discrepancy between state and federal unemployment data. Over the past six months, 88% of states have reported a rise in unemployment.

"If 88% of the states are reporting rising unemployment, how can it be that national unemployment remains stable at a very, very low level?" Gundlach said.

Major population hubs such as Florida, California, New York and Illinois have reported rising unemployment.

Six months ago, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a slightly higher unemployment rate of 3.8%, so on a national level it has declined during this time.

Wise investors will pay attention when the bureau releases the national unemployment rate on March 8 because it could indicate the Federal Reserve's view on how hot the economy is.

The attention of the Fed's dual mandate to achieve maximum employment and maintain price stability has mainly focused on the latter, given that low unemployment rates have been reported with inflation still stubbornly above its 2% goal.

"If we get into recession this year, the unemployment rate will, per usual, go vertical," Gundlach said. "That’s because once you start getting layoffs, you have an environment where it’s OK to lay people off."

Despite consistent fears of a recession, one has not occurred, and consumer confidence is starting to rebound.

"Many people were conditioned to expect a recession, and we have not experienced one — it has buoyed consumer confidence," Robert Johnson, a professor of finance at Creighton University, told CNBC.

That said, while consumer confidence is getting better, it's nowhere near where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Pew Research Center, only 28% of Americans said the economy was either excellent or great, lower than the 57% of Americans who thought the same in January 2020.

