Bond launches new personalization platform and capabilities to drive growth for retailers

Bond Brand Loyalty

Synapze XI provides scalable personalization intelligence to power all marketing technology stacks. It represents Bond’s continued investment in delivering unmatched growth for clients by connecting the right customer, at the right time, with the right experience.

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bond, a leading customer experience, loyalty, and growth firm, increases its commitment to supporting real personalization through the combination of new technology and services capabilities. Bond’s Synapze XI personalization intelligence platform works alongside increasingly popular platforms like Snowflake and Databricks to help retailers grow their customer connections into more relevant relationships. In addition, with the acquisition and integration of Drumroll, Bond now offers clients robust agency services and solutions focused on driving engagement, activation, and loyalty through personalized experiences across the entire customer journey.



The release of Synapze XI joins Bond’s Synapze LX cloud-native suite after a 20-month deliberate investment plan that culminated in launches earlier this year for multi-channel retailers faced with managing scale and spikes during the holiday period, while needing to maximize the return at each seasonal opportunity. With the first wave of retailers on the platform seeing consistent high-single- and low-double-digit responses to its CRM treatments, Synapze XI is real-world pressure-tested and proven to drive effective, efficient customer growth.

"We're delighted to bring Synapze XI to market, hand in hand with a robust team of marketing experts working with so many of the world's leading retailers, payment providers and platform partners. This savvy, sizeable, and dynamic solution is not just what retailers need in the short-term, but is also the solution for their long-term growth," says Bob Macdonald, CEO of Bond.

As part of its attendance at NRF's Big Show in New York, Bond will be hosting a series of invitation-only Forums that expose retailers to the new technology and techniques that their brands desperately need going into the headwinds they face in 2023. For an invitation, RSVP at bondbl.com/NRF or request a demonstration of how existing retail data and infrastructure can be working harder to drive customer growth outcomes.

Story continues

About Bond

Bond generates growth for clients by creating enduring relationships between people and brands based on intelligent connections and engaging experiences. Bond serves clients globally with customer experience, engagement and loyalty solutions that enable brands, customers, employees, partners—and the communities they serve—to experience the benefits of growth. Headquartered in Toronto, Bond is management-owned with more than 800 people and eight offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit us at bondbl.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Bond

mediarelations@bondbl.com



