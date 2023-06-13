Bond Market Decrees Inflation Readings Will Let Fed Skip Rate Hike in June

(Bloomberg) -- The bond market has higher conviction that the Federal Reserve will leave interest rates steady this week after consumer price gains last month were in line with expectations.

Swaps traders lowered to about 10% the probability of an 11th straight increase in the US policy rate Wednesday, when Fed officials conclude a two-day meeting, from the current 5% to 5.25% range. While they also trimmed the odds of a quarter-point increase in July, that outcome is still judged to be likelier than not as inflation remains elevated.

“They have the option” this week “to skip,” Abby Joseph Cohen, former senior investment strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., told Bloomberg Television. “They have already done so much. I would vote for a wait and watch.”

Treasury yields declined across the curve, led by the shortest maturities. The two-year yield dropped as much as 9 basis points to 4.49% before stabilizing near 4.51%. Ten-year yields dropped around 3 basis points to 3.70%.

The market’s reaction was exaggerated by the wagers on higher rates, said Ed Al-Hussainy, global rates strategist at Columbia Threadneedle.

The bond market “was a bit short into this meeting, and the knee-jerk reaction is a relief rally in rates,” he said. Still, “the underlying thesis playing out is that there is not much in this data to compel them to hike tomorrow.”

