U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,258.64
    +29.19 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,085.42
    +83.04 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,226.53
    +167.06 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,724.78
    -2.37 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.64
    -4.59 (-5.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.50
    -7.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    -0.26 (-1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0516
    +0.0047 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.7350
    -0.0670 (-1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2146
    +0.0070 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.0410
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,735.17
    +372.52 (+1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.97
    +5.81 (+1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,412.45
    -57.71 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,526.88
    -711.06 (-2.28%)
     

Bond Market a ‘Little Oversold’ After ETF Pullout, Bill Gross Says

Ye Xie
·1 min read
Bond Market a ‘Little Oversold’ After ETF Pullout, Bill Gross Says

(Bloomberg) -- Bond markets are a “little oversold” after a rout sent 10-year Treasury yields to the highest in 16-years, said Bill Gross, co-founder and former chief investment officer at Pacific Investment Management Co.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Investors in bond-focused exchange-traded funds were “spooked” by recent losses and their “significant” selling exasperated the market’s downturn, Gross said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

He said that 10-year Treasury yields at 5% would provide “decent” but not “great value” since inflation remains elevated. That yield rose as high as 4.88% Wednesday before erasing the jump and dropping back to 4.74%.

--With assistance from Katie Greifeld and Romaine Bostick.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.