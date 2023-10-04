Bond Market a ‘Little Oversold’ After ETF Pullout, Bill Gross Says

(Bloomberg) -- Bond markets are a “little oversold” after a rout sent 10-year Treasury yields to the highest in 16-years, said Bill Gross, co-founder and former chief investment officer at Pacific Investment Management Co.

Investors in bond-focused exchange-traded funds were “spooked” by recent losses and their “significant” selling exasperated the market’s downturn, Gross said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

He said that 10-year Treasury yields at 5% would provide “decent” but not “great value” since inflation remains elevated. That yield rose as high as 4.88% Wednesday before erasing the jump and dropping back to 4.74%.

--With assistance from Katie Greifeld and Romaine Bostick.

