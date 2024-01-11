Bond Market Sticks With Rate-Cut Bets as Hot CPI Whipsaws Yields

(Bloomberg) -- Bond traders, confident that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates in the coming months, largely shrugged off higher-than-anticipated inflation readings for December.

While yields surged immediately after the consumer price index showed prices rose more than economists expected, the moves faded over the next hour. Traders remain confident the Fed will embark on a series of rate cuts totaling more than a full percentage point this year no later than May. Wagers on an earlier start were pared but not erased.

The benchmark 10-year note’s yield was little changed on the day at around 4% after briefly topping 4.06%. Shorter-maturity yields were also also off their session highs.

“There is a broader recognition that rates are moving lower this year and, while there is still going to be volatility, getting exposure to Treasury yields at 4% is attractive,” said Sinead Colton Grant, chief investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management.

Treasury yields reached multiyear highs in October after the Fed’s 11 interest-rate hikes since March 2022. Since then, evidence of slowing economic growth and inflation have led the bond market to price in rate cuts in excess of what Fed officials envision. In December, their median end-2024 forecast for the interest rate they control was 4.625%, compared with the market’s estimate of under 4%.

New York Fed President John Williams Wednesday said that while rates were high enough to restore price stability, rate cuts require more evidence that inflation is headed back toward 2% on a sustained basis.

Consumer prices rose 3.4% from a year earlier in December. 3.9% excluding food and energy. Both rates were higher than economists’ median estimates. Separately, weekly jobless claims data showed fewer than expected new claims, a sign of labor-market resilience.

“The inflation pathway from here is going to be bumpy and the pathway to formerly lower rates may prove more complicated than the price action of the prior two months of 2023,” said Gregory Faranello, head of US rates trading and strategy for AmeriVet Securities.

