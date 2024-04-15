Here are some of the bond projects in consideration for November election

An early list of potential bond projects – including substantial spending going to the Corpus Christi’s streets and parks – will be given an early glimpse Tuesday.

The $175 million preliminary proposal – which would require voter approval – would be the largest in at least a decade, city records show, surpassing the bond program supported by voters in 2022 for $125 million.

City officials are expected to discuss the proposal on Tuesday as a continuation of earlier discussions and a preface to ongoing and planned community input and decisionmaker conversations.

A finalized, refined list is expected to be presented in July, according to council documents.

Hunks of pavement are pulled from a pothole by traffic on Castenon Street, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2032, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Although not finalized, the records set the table for any proposed adjustments in priorities or projects via council directions, public town halls and convening with stakeholders.

Proposed projects are shown in presentations as spanning a range of development phases – for example, in some cases, limited to construction of previously-designed plans, in other cases the design of plans without funding yet allocated for construction.

As shown in the presentation, potential largescale projects and estimated costs are proposed to include:

Streetwork: $92 million

Upper/middle/lower Broadway Street: From Cooper’s Alley to Twigg Street

Cost: $30 million

Rand Morgan project design, from McNorton Road to Interstate 37

$2.7 million

S. Staples Street access road, from Annapolis Drive to Kostoryz Road

$6 million

Alameda Street, from Texas Trail to Doddridge Road

$17 million

Sidewalks, various locations not specified

$1 million

Bear Lane project design, from Joe Mireuir Road to Padre Island Drive

$1.2 million

Allencrest Drive project design, from Ayers Road to dead end

$1 million

Holly Road, from Ennis Joslin Drive to Paul Jones Avenue

$11 million

Yorktown Boulevard project design, from bridge to Laguna Shores Road

$6.8 million

Lipes Street, from Airline Road to Bronx Drive

$13.3 million

Acushnet Drive project design, from Weber Road to Saratoga Boulevard

$2 million

Parks and recreation: $35 million

Oso Golf Center clubhouse

$10 million, preliminary project scoping and design

Texas State Aquarium

Parking infrastructure, $2 million

Pool to be located in Hillcrest neighborhood

$4.5 million

LaBonte Park expansion

$2.75 million

Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park project design

$1 million

Cole Park project design

$1 million

Greenwood Softball Complex

$3 million

Commodores Park construction, first phase

$5 million

Holly trestle project design

$2 million

Dimmit Pier boat ramp project design

$1 million

Public safety: $45 million

Fire Station 10 replacement, 1550 Horne Road

$12.5 million

Fire Station 8 replacement, 4645 Kostoryz Road

$12.5 million

First Station 9 project design, location pending

$2.5 million

Fire Station 11 project design

$2.5 million

Calallen Police Substation, West Guth Park

$9 million

Far South Police Substation, Del Mar College campus

$5 million

Police substation design, near La Palmera Mall

$1 million

Libraries and community centers: $3 million

Library and community/senior center project design, Southside/Brockhampton Park

$2 million

Littles-Martin House, Heritage Park

$1 million

Public feedback

Community input meetings are anticipated for each of the city’s five council districts.

The currently planned schedule is:

May 6: Northwest Senior Center, 9725 Up River Rd.

May 8: Lindale Senior Center, 3135 Swantner Dr.

May 9: Veterans Memorial High School, 3750 Cimarron Blvd.

May 13: Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham Rd.

May 15: Corpus Christi Water building, Choke Canyon Room, 2726 Holly Road

