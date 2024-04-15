Here are some of the bond projects in consideration for November election
An early list of potential bond projects – including substantial spending going to the Corpus Christi’s streets and parks – will be given an early glimpse Tuesday.
The $175 million preliminary proposal – which would require voter approval – would be the largest in at least a decade, city records show, surpassing the bond program supported by voters in 2022 for $125 million.
City officials are expected to discuss the proposal on Tuesday as a continuation of earlier discussions and a preface to ongoing and planned community input and decisionmaker conversations.
A finalized, refined list is expected to be presented in July, according to council documents.
Although not finalized, the records set the table for any proposed adjustments in priorities or projects via council directions, public town halls and convening with stakeholders.
Proposed projects are shown in presentations as spanning a range of development phases – for example, in some cases, limited to construction of previously-designed plans, in other cases the design of plans without funding yet allocated for construction.
As shown in the presentation, potential largescale projects and estimated costs are proposed to include:
Streetwork: $92 million
Upper/middle/lower Broadway Street: From Cooper’s Alley to Twigg Street
Cost: $30 million
Rand Morgan project design, from McNorton Road to Interstate 37
$2.7 million
S. Staples Street access road, from Annapolis Drive to Kostoryz Road
$6 million
Alameda Street, from Texas Trail to Doddridge Road
$17 million
Sidewalks, various locations not specified
$1 million
Bear Lane project design, from Joe Mireuir Road to Padre Island Drive
$1.2 million
Allencrest Drive project design, from Ayers Road to dead end
$1 million
Holly Road, from Ennis Joslin Drive to Paul Jones Avenue
$11 million
Yorktown Boulevard project design, from bridge to Laguna Shores Road
$6.8 million
Lipes Street, from Airline Road to Bronx Drive
$13.3 million
Acushnet Drive project design, from Weber Road to Saratoga Boulevard
$2 million
Parks and recreation: $35 million
Oso Golf Center clubhouse
$10 million, preliminary project scoping and design
Texas State Aquarium
Parking infrastructure, $2 million
Pool to be located in Hillcrest neighborhood
$4.5 million
LaBonte Park expansion
$2.75 million
Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park project design
$1 million
Cole Park project design
$1 million
Greenwood Softball Complex
$3 million
Commodores Park construction, first phase
$5 million
Holly trestle project design
$2 million
Dimmit Pier boat ramp project design
$1 million
Public safety: $45 million
Fire Station 10 replacement, 1550 Horne Road
$12.5 million
Fire Station 8 replacement, 4645 Kostoryz Road
$12.5 million
First Station 9 project design, location pending
$2.5 million
Fire Station 11 project design
$2.5 million
Calallen Police Substation, West Guth Park
$9 million
Far South Police Substation, Del Mar College campus
$5 million
Police substation design, near La Palmera Mall
$1 million
Libraries and community centers: $3 million
Library and community/senior center project design, Southside/Brockhampton Park
$2 million
Littles-Martin House, Heritage Park
$1 million
Public feedback
Community input meetings are anticipated for each of the city’s five council districts.
The currently planned schedule is:
May 6: Northwest Senior Center, 9725 Up River Rd.
May 8: Lindale Senior Center, 3135 Swantner Dr.
May 9: Veterans Memorial High School, 3750 Cimarron Blvd.
May 13: Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham Rd.
May 15: Corpus Christi Water building, Choke Canyon Room, 2726 Holly Road
This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Ahead of November election, city considers potential bond projects