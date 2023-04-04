Bond Traders’ Coal-Mine Canaries Ready Big Reveal on Rates Path

(Bloomberg) -- Bond bulls certain that central banks will soon call an end to rate hikes despite still-elevated inflation face key tests as South Pacific policymakers kick off April’s bout of monetary decisions.

The pivot narrative fueled bonds to their best back-to-back quarters since 2016. The rest of the world is going to take notice of the Reserve Banks of Australia and New Zealand as potential canaries in the coal mine, said Robert Thompson, a macro rates strategist at Royal Bank of Canada in Sydney. The RBA is expected to pause when it meets Tuesday, and the RBNZ is seen slowing to a quarter-point hike the following day — but if it surprised by holding rates, that would spark a global rally, he said.

“The RBNZ tends to be more at the forefront of cycles globally,” Thompson said. “The RBA generally appears more conservative in their approach and, should they pause it’s probably more a function of innate dovishness than a good signal for the rest of the world.”

Australian and New Zealand bonds rallied on Tuesday to track steep gains overnight in Treasuries that followed weak manufacturing data. Aussie three-year yields tumbled nine basis points to 2.9%, while two-year kiwi yields dropped four basis points to 4.56%. Both of those levels are below the respective cash rates, signaling expectations that tightening cycles will soon end.

Here are four charts to show why decisions by Australian and New Zealand central banks are key:

The RBNZ led the way for the hiking cycle, being among the first to say it would hike and then doing so rapidly in 2021 when the Federal Reserve was still signaling it thought inflation would be transitory. The RBA’s hawkish comments in February opened the door to that month’s bond rout, and then it tacked the other way last month when the banking crisis saw rates expectations tumble.

The RBA saw the strongest shift in its outlook across most major developed banks, with the market now pricing that its tightening cycle is over at 3.6% — in February its peak rate was expected to be above 5%. Both the Fed and the RBNZ have flatter profiles now, but Australia’s path is showing the greatest sensitivity to sentiment shift.

Australia may also be key because bond investors give it a chance of avoiding recession, making it worth watching as a guide for global trends. That’s not the case for the US, or New Zealand. All three yield curves inverted in the lead-up to previous global downturns.

Another reason to regard the Australian situation as a potential bellwether is the way bonds from Down Under have led all three of the global rallies that broke out over the past year — only to break down each time when central banks stayed committed to interest-rate hikes. Sure enough they are racing ahead again right now, as is New Zealand’s much smaller market. Both countries’ bonds have large stakes owned by foreigners, which underscores the potential that policy shocks from the South Pacific could ripple across the globe this week.

