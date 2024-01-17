Bond Traders Pare Odds of Fed Rate Cut in March to Coin Toss
(Bloomberg) -- Bond traders abandoned wagers that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in March, pushing swap rates to levels consistent with only about 50% odds of a quarter-point reduction in the federal funds target during the first quarter.
During the past month, they’d come close to fully pricing in such a move at various points in response to economic data and revised forecasts by Goldman Sachs and Barclays that cuts would begin in March.
The latest shift in the market-implied odds of a March rate cut was motivated in part by stronger-than-expected December US retail sales data. It also reflected a selloff in UK short-term debt after hotter-than-anticipated domestic inflation data spurred traders to look for less easing by the Bank of England this year.
Traders continue to expect the Fed this year to embark on a reversal of the aggressive tightening campaign that lifted the cap on the federal funds rate to 5.5% in July 2023 from 0.25% at the start of 2022. But they look for the cuts to total about 140 basis points, down from a recent peak near 175 basis points.
