Bond yields in biggest fall since March amid Israel conflict - latest updates

Bond markets had their best day in months as the war in Israel pushed investors toward safer assets.

The yield on benchmark 10-year US Treasuries fell 18 basis points to 4.62pc - the most since March - while the two-year bond yield dropped by its most since the end of August.

US bond markets had been closed on Monday for the Columbus Day holiday, meaning that Asian trading overnight was the first chance investors had to put their capital into American debt after the outbreak of the Gaza conflict.

Yields were also boosted by comments from US Federal Reserve officials, which markets interpreted as a sign that interest rates are unlikely to move higher.

Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said Monday that policymakers could “proceed carefully” following the recent rise in Treasury yields, and Fed Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan said the surge in long-term rates may mean less need for further tightening.

07:29 AM BST

Mirror publisher's online traffic hit by Facebook algorithm changes

The publisher of the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express has said that a change in how Facebook treats news stories has in part led to the number of views its articles get dropping by a fifth.

Reach said on Tuesday that Facebook’s “de-prioritisation of news” caused a 21pc year-on-year decline in the nine months to late September.

It saw digital revenue fall by 13.7pc in the three months to late September while print revenue was down 5.8%. That led to an overall reduction in revenue of 7.8pc, Reach said.

The business said it was confident it would deliver on the expectation that adjusted operating profit will reach around £95 million this year.

07:21 AM BST

Dollar steadies after rally over Middle East crisis

The dollar remained steady against major peers overnight, after a pause in its rally following a slight dovish shift in Federal Reserve officials’ tone.

The greenback had surged amid the war in Israel as investors bought up the currency, which is considered a safe haven.

However, moves in the Asia session were small as traders waited on further Fed appearances later in the day, as well as Fed minutes on Wednesday and US inflation data on Thursday.

The pound was down 0.1pc against the dollar at just over $1.22 and was off by 0.1pc against the euro, which is worth 86p.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars made one-week highs before falling back to flat - leaving the Aussie at $0.6411 and kiwi at $0.6015.

The yen dipped marginally, handing back some of its small gains as violence in the Middle East supported buying of safe-haven assets. It was last about 0.1pc lower at 147.7 per dollar. The Swiss franc was steady at 0.9066 to the dollar.

The Israeli shekel was pinned at 3.95 to the dollar, just off an almost eight-year low, after the country’s central bank promised $30bn in foreign exchange selling.

07:12 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining us. Bond markets surged overnight in Asia as the conflict in the Middle East sent investors racing to buy up assets considered to be safe havens in times of crisis.

The yield on 10-year US Treasuries fell by the largest amount since March, while two-year bond yields made their largest fall since August.

What happened overnight

Asian shares have climbed after Wall Street advanced on potentially encouraging news about interest rates, which have been dragging markets lower since the summer.

Oil prices fell back slightly after surging Monday following Israel’s declaration of war on Hamas following its surprise attack from the Gaza Strip.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 2.2pc to 31,682.71 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong picked up 1.3pc to 17,740.49.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.2pc to 7,053.80. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.4pc for 2,419.77. In Bangkok the SET gained 0.5pc.

On Monday, the S&P 500 gained 0.6pc to 4,335.66, flipping from losses to gains after two Federal Reserve officials suggested interest rates might remain steady at their next policy meeting because a jump in longer-term bond yields may be helping to cool inflation without further market-rattling hikes by the Fed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6pc to 33,604.65 and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.4pc to 13,484.24.

Oil prices, which had climbed Monday on worries about the violence in the Middle East, fell back.

