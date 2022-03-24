Bonded Abrasives Market - 69% of Growth to Originate from APAC| General Engineering & Tooling Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bonded abrasives market size is expected to grow by USD 4.7 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.62% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 69% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for bonded abrasives market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and North America. The thriving automotive, electronics, general engineering and tooling, and construction industries will facilitate the bonded abrasives market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bonded Abrasives Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Bonded Abrasives Market: Increasing demand for bonded abrasives from the automotive industry to drive growth

The increasing demand for bonded abrasives from the automotive industry is one of the key drivers supporting the bonded abrasives market growth. Bonded abrasives are popularly used abrasives in the automotive industry. In the transportation sector, coated abrasives are used in finishing and grinding applications. Increasing motor vehicle production will drive the demand for abrasives during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand for passenger and commercial vehicles, especially in developing economies, such as China and other countries in APAC, will increase the consumption of abrasives. Thus, the increasing automotive production in APAC will drive the use of bonded abrasives in vehicle production during the forecast period.

Bonded Abrasives Market: Rising demand for abrasives in APAC to be a major trend contributing to the bonded abrasives market growth

The rising demand for abrasives in APAC is one of the key trends contributing to the bonded abrasives market growth. The rising consumption of consumer goods, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, furniture, and decorative items for walls, will drive the use of bonded abrasives during the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of raw materials and cost-effective labor and the increasing gross domestic product of various countries have a positive influence on the bonded abrasives market in APAC. Abrasives are used for polishing and finishing glass substrates, lenses, and other materials in electronic components and high-end optic-related segments. Thus, capacity expansions will drive the demand for bonded abrasives in APAC during the forecast period.

Bonded Abrasives Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the bonded abrasives market by End-user (General engineering and tooling, Fabrication, Automotive, Electronics, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The bonded abrasives market share growth by the general engineering and tooling segment will be significant for revenue generation. Bonded abrasives are used for shaping various tools for grinding applications. They are applied to tools such as saws, drills, reamers, broaches, and milling cutters to keep them sharp. Grinding is a widely used process in bonded abrasive machining that is used in general engineering and tooling. In general engineering applications, bonded abrasives give tools a superior surface finish, dimensional accuracy, and desired shape. As bonded abrasives are critical in general engineering and tooling applications, the demand for bonded abrasives is expected to increase. Such factors will boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

