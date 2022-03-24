U.S. markets open in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,461.25
    +13.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,322.00
    +72.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,506.25
    +59.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,053.10
    +5.70 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.59
    -1.34 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.30
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.07 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.57
    +0.63 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3202
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6360
    +0.5230 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,099.79
    +966.59 (+2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.91
    +27.31 (+2.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     

Bonded Abrasives Market - 69% of Growth to Originate from APAC| General Engineering & Tooling Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|17000+ Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bonded abrasives market size is expected to grow by USD 4.7 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.62% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 69% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for bonded abrasives market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and North America. The thriving automotive, electronics, general engineering and tooling, and construction industries will facilitate the bonded abrasives market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bonded Abrasives Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bonded Abrasives Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Request a Free Sample Report

Bonded Abrasives Market: Increasing demand for bonded abrasives from the automotive industry to drive growth

The increasing demand for bonded abrasives from the automotive industry is one of the key drivers supporting the bonded abrasives market growth. Bonded abrasives are popularly used abrasives in the automotive industry. In the transportation sector, coated abrasives are used in finishing and grinding applications. Increasing motor vehicle production will drive the demand for abrasives during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand for passenger and commercial vehicles, especially in developing economies, such as China and other countries in APAC, will increase the consumption of abrasives. Thus, the increasing automotive production in APAC will drive the use of bonded abrasives in vehicle production during the forecast period.

Bonded Abrasives Market: Rising demand for abrasives in APAC to be a major trend contributing to the bonded abrasives market growth

The rising demand for abrasives in APAC is one of the key trends contributing to the bonded abrasives market growth. The rising consumption of consumer goods, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, furniture, and decorative items for walls, will drive the use of bonded abrasives during the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of raw materials and cost-effective labor and the increasing gross domestic product of various countries have a positive influence on the bonded abrasives market in APAC. Abrasives are used for polishing and finishing glass substrates, lenses, and other materials in electronic components and high-end optic-related segments. Thus, capacity expansions will drive the demand for bonded abrasives in APAC during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends & challenges - Request a Free Sample

Bonded Abrasives Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the bonded abrasives market by End-user (General engineering and tooling, Fabrication, Automotive, Electronics, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The bonded abrasives market share growth by the general engineering and tooling segment will be significant for revenue generation. Bonded abrasives are used for shaping various tools for grinding applications. They are applied to tools such as saws, drills, reamers, broaches, and milling cutters to keep them sharp. Grinding is a widely used process in bonded abrasive machining that is used in general engineering and tooling. In general engineering applications, bonded abrasives give tools a superior surface finish, dimensional accuracy, and desired shape. As bonded abrasives are critical in general engineering and tooling applications, the demand for bonded abrasives is expected to increase. Such factors will boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Request a free sample report

Related Reports:

  • The forging market in North America is expected to increase by USD 3.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.34%. Download a free sample now!

  • The dynamite market share is expected to increase by USD 5.95 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53%. Download a free sample now!

Bonded Abrasives Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.62%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.7 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.83

Performing market contribution

APAC at 69%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abrasives Manhattan SA, Andre Abrasive Articles, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., PFERD Inc., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Great Lakes Minerals, LLC, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Karbosan, KLINGSPOR Abrasives Inc., Lawson Products, Inc., Marrose Abrasives, Master Abrasives Ltd., Mirka Ltd., Orient Group, SAK ABRASIVES Ltd., Sia Abrasives Industries AG, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., U.S. Electrofused Minerals, Inc., and Weiler Abrasives Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 General engineering and tooling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Fabrication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abrasives Manhattan SA

  • 10.4 Carborundum Universal Ltd.

  • 10.5 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

  • 10.6 Marrose Abrasives

  • 10.7 Mirka Ltd.

  • 10.8 PFERD Inc.

  • 10.9 SAK ABRASIVES Ltd.

  • 10.10 Sia Abrasives Industries AG

  • 10.11 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

  • 10.12 Weiler Abrasives Group

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • type: Includes upstream (involves exploration and production (extraction) of metals and minerals);

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bonded-abrasives-market---69-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-general-engineering--tooling-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation17000-technavio-reports-301509023.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys E-Commerce and Biotech, Sells Payments

    Ark also bulked up on biotech stocks. All the stocks Wood bought and sold have slumped over the past six months.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

    Vladimir Putin is forcing European nations to choose between propping up the rouble or cutting their lifeline to Russian gas.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • Day Traders Finally Retreat After Standing Firm Amid Stock Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- In what looks increasingly like an uncharacteristic bout of bad timing, retail investors who hung tough during the selloff in January and February are now taking money off the table just as stocks are rallying.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash Speciali

  • 737 crash update: Black box found; jet approached speed of sound on descent

    More details have emerged from China on the Monday crash of a Boeing Co. 737-800 believed to have killed all 132 people aboard the aircraft. Chinese state media has reported that one of two black boxes on the aircraft has been found, but that no survivors had been found. Data from FlightRadar24 shows China Eastern Airlines 737 reached a cruising altitude of around 29,000 feet before it began a sudden descent.

  • Nio Stock Eyes Key Level With Earnings On Deck: 'Tide May Be Turning' For Tesla's China Rival

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

    The rouble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over 22% this year as Russia faces strict sanctions globally, triggered by its invasion of Ukraine late last month. European gas prices soared after Putin's shock announcement, on concerns the move would exacerbate the region's energy crunch. "It seems to be an effort by the Russian authorities to apply pressure on Western countries by forcing foreign buyers of Russian gas to use roubles, with the added benefit of supporting the value of the currency," said Liam Peach, Emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics in a client note.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/23: Nvidia, Lucid, Holley

    The history is very clear: At times like these, you need to stay the course, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. As of Tuesday, the stock market had given back 50% of its gains since November. It's easy to be overwhelmed by the daily doom and gloom of everything that's going wrong, Cramer admitted.

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • Oil at $150 per barrel 'is not outside the realm of possibility': energy trader

    Oil at $150 a barrel is "not outside the realm" of possibilities, says one energy analyst.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • ‘Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now

    “In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.