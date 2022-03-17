U.S. markets closed

Bonded Magnets Market to Be Worth US$ 3.52 Billion by The Year 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global Bonded Magnets Market Estimated to Be Valued Around US$ 3.5 Bn in 2030

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Bonded Magnets Market is currently valued at around US$ 2.38 Bn, and is projected to grow at a strong CAGR of 5% to reach US$ 3.52 Bn by 2030-end.

Rising competition in electronics industry worldwide is fostering innovations in material development – lightweight material housing - for e-drive systems. Bonded magnets market is growing in line with the trend as lightweight, yet cost-effective components remain the top priority of industry executives.

Bonded Magnets Market Size (2022)

US$ 2.38 Bn

Sales Forecast (2030)

US$ 3.52 Bn

Global Market Growth Rate (2022 to 2030)

5% CAGR

Share of Top 5 Industry Players

55%


Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12221

Bonded Magnets Market Size Study

  • The global bonded magnets market is expected to register revenues worth around US$ 3.5 Bn in 2030

  • Neodymium (NdFeB) magnets would remain highly preferred under rare earth bonded magnets

  • Calendaring bonded magnets to account for over 60% of overall market value

  • Market players to tap growth potential in consumer electronic appliances and medical devices

  • Adoption of bonded magnets to remain prominent in sensors and motors

“Bonded magnets are highly beneficial in medical devices such as MRI machines, and other health monitoring devices as they provide better sterility to these equipment as well as are used to affix components for ingress protection. The adoption of bonded magnets in medical devices is expected to rise at nearly 6% CAGR through 2030,” says analysts at FMI.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12221

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data Available for

2015-2021

Market Analysis

Value in US$ Mn, Volume in Units

Key Regions Covered

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Countries Covered

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K

• Nordic

• Spain

• Japan

• China

• India

• Malaysia

• Thailand

• Australia

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Turkey

Key Market Segments Covered

• Product

• Process

• Application

• End Use

• Region

Key Companies Profiled

• Arnold Magnetic Technologies

• Alliance LLC

• DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES

• TDK Corporation

• Adams Magnetic Products

• SDM Magnetics Co., Ltd.

• Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd.

• Advanced Technology Materials Co. Ltd.

• MMC Magnetics Corp

• Dura Magnetics, Inc.

• National Imports, LLC

• Super Magnet Co., Ltd.

• MP Material

Pricing

Available upon Request

COVID-19 Impact on Bonded Magnets Market
The COVID-19 has severely impacted the bonded magnets market, bringing extended global supply chain strategies under scrutiny. Sudden shutdowns of manufacturing units in China – largest producer of rare-earth minerals – and the subsequent ripple effect is triggering widespread chaos across the global market.

Studies reveal that the worldwide sales of light vehicles (LV) are expected to slump by 17.2% in 2020. Moreover, the global sales of electric vehicles (EV) are anticipated to drop by 18% in 2020. Moving forward, the global consumer electronics industry has witnessed a steep decline in sales tantamount to around 60% towards the end of Q2 of 2020.

Bonded magnet manufacturers are heavily dependent on automotive and consumer electronics industries for revenue generation – over 40% collectively. As such, sales dip in both the end-use industries is putting a dent on the demand growth of bonded magnets market. On the flip side, the overall situation of the market is likely to stabilize in H2 of 2020 and Q1 of 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-12221

Bonded Magnets Market: Competitive Intelligence
The global bonded magnets market is fairly consolidated with leading players capturing significant chunk of total market value. Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd., TDK Corporation, and Advanced Technology Materials Co. Ltd. comprise of tier-I players in the market.

Leading market players are focusing on acquisitions as well as innovating their product offerings in order to expand their regional footprint and boost sales growth. Case in point,

  • In Jun 2019, TDK Corporation took over Showa Denko K. K.’s neodymium magnet alloy R&D center

  • Magnequench International LLC is developing bonded magnets with high-temperature aging attributes. The magnets are suitable for injection molded and compression molded automotive applications that require optimal aging properties

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain

Permanent Magnet Generators Market - The rate of consumption of conventional energy sources is expanding day by day. This has presented non-conventional energy sources as an alternative to traditional energy sources. Renewable energy sources, for example, wind, solar, biogas, small-scale hydro power plants, etc.

Magnetic Bearing Market - A bearing is an element of a machine generally used to support other moving parts of the machine. While carrying any load, it helps in the relative movement between the connecting surfaces of the machine.

Magnetic Stripe Readers Market - A swift rise in trend of cashless payments is being experienced across the world, owing to rising incidence of cash theft, inconvenience in carrying, and shifting preference towards bank transactions.

Industrial Carts Market - According to research estimates, Industrial Carts market is projected to witness lucrative growth over the coming decade. Industrial Carts Market is projected to rise with the growth rate of 6.5%-7% during period of 2021 to 2031.

Industrial Strainers Market - According to research, the Industrial Strainers market is projected to grow steadily across regions, expanding at approximately 5.1 % CAGR over the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Platform Trolley Market - According to latest research estimates, Platform Trolley Market is set to record CAGR of 4.5-5% during 2021-2031. Demand for Platform Trolley will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run.

Robot Pedestal Market - According to latest research estimates, Robot Pedestal Market is set to witness healthy growth during 2021-2031 with a projected CAGR of 8-9%. Demand for Robot Pedestal will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run.

Sensor Cable Market - According to research estimates, the Sensor Cable market is projected to grow steadily across regions, expanding at approximately 7.5% CAGR over the 2021-2031 forecast period. Smart gadgets and networked systems rely heavily on sensor technologies.

Stacker Truck Market - According to assessment, the Stacker Truck market is projected to witness growth over 6% to 8% CAGR during the assessment period of 2021 to 2031. Demand for stacker truck will witness moderate growth in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run.

Asphalt Pavers Market - Global asphalt pavers demand is forecast to surpass a valuation of nearly US$ 2 Bn in 2022, with sales growing at a 5% CAGR over the assessment period. Increasing investments in the development of public infrastructures such as roads and highways are anticipated to drive the market.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bonded-magnets-market


