U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,532.75
    -3.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,525.00
    -32.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,332.25
    -8.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,285.80
    -3.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.54
    +0.78 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.50
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1650
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • Vix

    15.43
    +0.42 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3769
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6180
    +0.1580 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,696.69
    +647.64 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,540.84
    -264.01 (-0.92%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

BondEvalue and FinIQ sign MOU to offer fractional bonds

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractional bonds will now be available on the FinIQ platform. Banks and financial institutions which use FinIQ would have direct access to the BondbloX Bond Exchange (BBX). This would enable these banks to trade fixed income live on an instant atomic settlement basis on BBX. Banks can also offer direct access to their wealth clients for fixed income trades as they have been so for structured notes on the FinIQ platform.

BondEvalue and FinIQ sign MOU to offer fractional bonds
BondEvalue and FinIQ sign MOU to offer fractional bonds

Shodhan Shah, director of FinIQ, commented "Our partnership with BondEvalue further bolsters our core offering of providing a front-to-back platform for wealth managers which digitizes, sales and distribution processes. We see increased demand for digital bonds from our clients."

"A step towards the digitalisation, democratisation and direct access to bond investment. This takes us closer to our goal of allowing every equity investor to also buy bonds," said Rajesh Johar, Co-founder of BondEvalue.

"We are excited to join hands with FinIQ in our journey to democratise trading bonds. About 40 banks and venues use FinIQ's open architecture, to provide live quotes and express order capture at a button's click for various financial products. Using bondblox, private banks would be able to offer more personalized and differentiated bond portfolios."

About Bondevalue

The BondbloX Bond Exchange ("BBX") is the world's first fractional bond exchange launched by BondEvalue. Regulated as a Recognised Market Operator by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, BondEvalue transforms the bond market by enabling investors to conduct electronic bond trading of fractional bonds ("BondbloX") via partner banks and brokers. BBX has integrated with global custodians Northern Trust and Citibank.

As an exchange, settlement is atomic, prices are fully transparent, and execution is on a Central-Limit-Order Book. BondEvalue's proprietary technology and enterprise-grade blockchain enables investors to buy and sell bonds in denominations of SGD/US$1,000 instead of the usual SGD 250,000/US$200,000.

About FinIQ

FinIQ is a Singapore-based capital markets technology provider. Established in 2001, FinIQ today caters to order management, best execution, compliance, suitability, documentation, valuation and post-trade life cycle requirements of over 40 financial institutions.

The platform is used by nearly 15,000 bankers across 21 countries to electronically trade financial instruments including derivatives, structured products, swaps, funds, bonds, cash equity and cash FX. Direct to Client apps and APIs are also offered in addition to the enterprise platform.

SOURCE BondEvalue

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • 11 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best high dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cooperman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American hedge […]

  • How Low Can Moderna Stock Go?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is no longer the seemingly invincible, high-flying stock that it once was. There are plenty of reasons why the vaccine stock has lost some of its mojo. To me, there's a much more important question to attempt to answer: How low can Moderna stock actually go?

  • 10 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies and the outlook for the gas sector, go directly to 5 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now. Natural gas has been the biggest source of power generation in the United States […]

  • 3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics. In order to put investors on the trail of stocks that could perform well in this age of elevated inflation, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and tasked them with identifying top picks for riding out these uncertain times. Keith Noonan (Broadcom): Semiconductors make the world go round.

  • The Crash is an Opportunity for Snap Inc.'s (NYSE: SNAP) Insiders to Start Buying

    If a corporate boogeyman existed, explicitly designed to haunt the tech platforms reliant on advertisement revenues, it would be called "Policy Changes." Although Apple's iOS 14.5 update announced tracking transparency months ago, it took some time for its aftershock to hit the environment, as companies like Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) saw the impact on the revenues.

  • China's property bubble just got pricked — this could mean trouble for the stock market

    Chinese real estate is down. It's time to pay attention.

  • Big Tech companies report earnings: What to know this week

    Investors' focus this week will be on earnings results, with some of the most heavily weighted companies in the S&P 500 poised to deliver their quarterly reports.

  • Richard Pzena’s 9 New Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Richard Pzena’s 9 new stock picks. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Pzena’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Richard Pzena’s 5 New Stock Picks. Richard Pzena founded Pzena Investment Management in 1995, and he serves as the managing principal, co-chief investment officer, and […]

  • Is Pinterest Waving The White Flag in PayPal Talks?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares popped Wednesday on news that the company is in talks with fintech giant PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) to be acquired for $70 a share. PayPal's purported offer price, according to the story first reported in Bloomberg, represented a 26% premium to where it closed on Tuesday. This isn't the first time Pinterest has been pursued by a tech giant.

  • Are Atea Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, Novavax, and Ocular Therapeutix Bad News Buy?

    Biotech stocks are in a slump. Despite numerous wins in the high-profile areas of COVID-19 and cancer therapy, the industry has failed to excite investors this year -- as seen in the 12% year-to-date fall in the the bellwether SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. Risk-tolerant growth investors appear to be favoring other vehicles over biotech in 2021, such as the red-hot cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), electric-vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and emerging social media plays such as Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN).

  • 7 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Albertsons, Crown Castle International, and American Electric Power were among the larger U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week.

  • Take a Chance on Chesapeake Energy Stock. It’s a Cheap Way to Play Natural Gas.

    Chesapeake Energy, once the poster child of the U.S. shale revolution, now has a shareholder-first approach—and a cheap stock.

  • It’s no stimulus check, but 17 million Americans are missing out on free money

    Such opportunities are rare, so make sure you get all of the money you're owed.

  • Rivian’s New Electric Truck Comes With a Perk

    The new R1T pickup can be configured for a pullout camp kitchen with a range, faucet and sink, lights, and dishware. Its power comes from a 135 kilowatt battery pack that could run a house for some three days. In this new age of EVs, maybe the old rules don’t apply.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in the Next Market Crash

    You're more likely to panic if you don't have a plan.

  • Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Dividend Will Be US$0.27

    Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( NYSE:KMI ) will pay a dividend of US$0.27 on the 15th of November. This makes the dividend yield...

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best tech stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector and these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now. The technology sector remains an attractive investment avenue for investors around the globe, whether they […]

  • 3 Tech Stocks You Should Own This Earnings Season

    Earnings season is upon us and companies are now reporting on their late summer financial results in earnest. Stock prices can go wild during these periods as companies post figures that either beat or fall short of investor expectations. Three tech names that recently reported are IBM (NYSE: IBM), Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX).

  • Earnings Season Is Here! 3 Great Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Unlike last year, when investors were monitoring the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the benefits of a vaccine, this quarter is all about big picture macroeconomic factors. Inflation, interest rates, supply chain challenges, and labor shortages headline this quarter's list of important themes. Although these topics have their relevance over the short term, they shouldn't detract from a company's long-term growth trajectory.