BondExchange Brings Surety Business to Agents

·3 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BondExchange (https://bondexchange.com) takes its best-in-class surety bond technology to the next level, generating surety leads for its agent partners and allowing them to quote bonds from their own websites.

BondExchange Logo
BondExchange Logo

In 2016, BondExchange launched bondexchange.com to provide independent insurance agents with best-in-class technology to quote, issue and administer surety bonds for their customers. In 2019 BondExchange significantly upgraded the site to facilitate a self-service model making the process even easier for insurance agents. Now, BondExchange brings a new level of automation to the industry, advancing the surety capabilities of thousands of insurance agents who utilize the BondExchange platform. While the update involves a lot of changes on the technical side of their platform, the most notable improvements are:

  • BX Agent Finder: agents can leverage BX's powerful SEO as retail customers can search for a BX agent near their location, displaying the agent's profile and giving the customer access to quote a bond instantly. The agent selected will automatically receive commission from the sale of the bond and the contact details of their new customer! BondExchange invests a lot in general surety bond marketing resulting in a number of insureds browsing its site, but works exclusively with professional insurance agents. The BX Agent Finder allows insurance agents to leverage that marketing and gain new surety customers efficiently.

  • BX Surety Pro: power your website with all of BondExchange's capabilities and instantly look like a surety pro. BondExchange agents now have the ability to insert a customizable widget on their website, allowing customers to quote and purchase bonds instantly.

  • BX Pay: agents and their customers can now seamlessly pay for bonds online with just a bank routing and account number (ACH/EFT) in addition to the existing credit card and check options.

"We designed the platform's enhancements with our agents in mind," said Jackson Cromer, President of BondExchange. "This release culminates years of hard work into a unique offering and distribution channel for insurance agents nationwide. The upgrade includes exciting new features, BX Agent Finder, BX Surety Pro, BX Pay and the rewrite of our entire codebase to an open-source platform, which will expedite the roll out of new features to the industry leading platform for surety bonds."

About BondExchange

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, BondExchange is the leading national wholesale surety broker serving the bonding needs of insurance agents for over 40 years. Licensed in all 50 states and appointed with 30+ surety companies, BondExchange provides a "one stop shop" for agents to efficiently quote and issue bonds online, ensuring a fast turnaround and the best pricing for their customers

Website: https://www.bondexchange.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/bond_exchange
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bond-exchange-inc/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bondexchange
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZyRNBcehs3mPDMQT6XhLA

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bondexchange-brings-surety-business-to-agents-301497971.html

SOURCE BondExchange

