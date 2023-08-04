Bondholders Start to Pay the Price of Codelco’s Copper Woes
(Bloomberg) -- Codelco’s plunging production has deprived the global market of copper and Chilean state coffers of much needed revenue. Now the ripples are reaching bondholders.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Trump Cites Self Incrimination Concern in Lawsuit Against Cohen
QQQ Churns in Late Hours on Apple, Amazon Earnings: Markets Wrap
Stocks Rise, Bond Yields Fall After Mixed Jobs: Markets Wrap
The state-owned behemoth this week handed bondholders the biggest losses among emerging-market materials companies with investment grades. Codelco notes lost 3.3%, triple the peer-group average in that span.
Read More: Green Energy Transition Has a Chile Copper Problem
Dollar debt issued by the world’s biggest copper supplier has underperformed since late last Friday, when the company lowered its annual production guidance and raised cost estimates following another disappointing quarter at its mines in Chile.
Its debt levels have now jumped to more than five times earnings before items, making it one of the most leveraged major copper producers.
Codelco’s output has sunk to the lowest in a quarter century as part of an industry-wide battle against falling ore quality. The state miner is facing a much bigger challenge than most of its peers though as it plays catchup after years of under-investment.
As a result, it’s having to juggle several big projects at a time of lingering supply chain disruptions, inflation and construction bottlenecks.
“The ability to fund and execute on projects remains a question,” BMO Capital Markets analyst Colin Hamilton said in an emailed note this week.
--With assistance from Sebastian Boyd and Valentina Fuentes.
(Adds production chart)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Influencers Built Up This Wellness Startup—Until They Started Getting Sick
AI in Hollywood Has Gone From Contract Sticking Point to Existential Crisis
With AI Booming, Gary Gensler Wants to Keep Finance Safe for Humans
Amazon Unveils Biggest Grocery Overhaul Since Buying Whole Foods
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.