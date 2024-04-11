Bonds Drop Ahead of ECB as Traders Reprice Global Rates Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Traders are betting the European Central Bank and Bank of England will deliver fewer and slower interest-rate cuts this year after a surprisingly hot inflation reading in the US spurred a rapid repricing in the outlook for monetary policy globally.

Traders now anticipate less than three quarter-point rate cuts from the ECB this year, compared to earlier this week when there was a 50% chance of a fourth. While a first move in June is still the base case, it’s no longer fully priced. In the case of BOE, investors are no longer fully pricing two interest-rate cuts this year.

The moves come just hours ahead of the ECB’s decision. While economists expect interest rates to be held unchanged on Thursday, they will be scrutinizing remarks by President Christine Lagarde. Data Wednesday showed US inflation topped forecasts for a third straight month, bolstering the case for a more cautious approach to easing. The ECB has previously indicated it will lower borrowing costs from June.

Bonds fell as markets repriced. The yield on the 10-year German benchmark rose as much as four basis points to 2.47%, the highest since early March. The euro, which had its worst daily drop in more than a year on Wednesday, consolidated. Gilts dropped, sending yields as much as 10 basis points higher across the curve.

“Lagarde’s reassurance of a first ECB rate cut in June should calm investors’ nerves,” said Commerzbank AG strategist Hauke Siemssen. In contrast to the US, economic data in the euro area “seems supportive of a cut”, he added.

ECB to Hold With First Cut Locked In for June: Decision Guide

Euro-area inflation undershot last month, slowing to 2.4% from 2.6% in February, and the bloc’s economy has been flirting with a recession for more than a year. A recent survey of bank lending showed plunging corporate demand.

US Treasuries were little changed in early European trading, after posting their biggest selloff for months on Wednesday. Investors are signaling the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates just twice this year, starting in September.

“The Fed’s ability to cut rates anytime soon could be further questioned in the near term if official data remains robust – and more importantly – if US inflation dynamics refuse to point towards the Fed’s target again,” ING Group strategists including Padhraic Garvey. “Important for euro rates will be how the ECB is perceived as distancing itself from these dynamics.”

The prospect that the ECB could embark on its easing cycle before the Fed has weighed on the euro, which is approaching its lowest levels of 2024. The pair traded around $1.0740 ahead of the decision.

Currency strategists see scope for more losses in the coming weeks if Lagarde indicates the central bank is on track to start cutting in June, with MUFG’s Derek Halpenny pointing to a drop toward $1.05.

