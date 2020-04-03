Bonds in India Drop on Heavy Government Borrowing Amid Lockdown

(Bloomberg) -- Indian bonds dropped on concerns about a large government borrowing amid a nationwide lockdown that’s diminished trading activity in the country’s financial markets.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield surged as much as 17 basis points to 6.31% on Friday, its biggest intraday jump since September, with traders getting their first chance to react to the fundraising due to the holidays on Wednesday and Thursday. The rupee declined 0.5% to 75.9125 per dollar.

The government said Tuesday it will sell 4.88 trillion rupees ($64.5 billion) of bonds in the six months to September. That, along with treasury bill sales, translate to a weekly supply of at least 450 billion rupees, versus 370 billion rupees in the year-ago period. There’s concern that the auctions may not lure enough demand as volumes dwindle because of the emergency restrictions.

“The market is jittery about the fact that it faces a very heavy weekly bond sales calendar,” said Debendra Dash, a Mumbai-based fixed-income trader at AU Small Finance Bank. “Markets will demand higher yields at every auction unless the central bank doesn’t come up with its open-market purchases.”

In addition to the central government, Indian states also plan to auction about 1.3 trillion rupees of debt in the April-June quarter, higher than 1.1 trillion rupees in the year-ago period. States raised their sales for the next week to 360 billion rupees as compared to an earlier plan to sell 260 billion rupees.

The fear is “with larger segment operating from home, lower volumes and wider bid-ask spreads, markets may ask for relatively higher risk premia to address the demand supply equation,” said Saurabh Bhatia, head of fixed income at DSP Investment Managers in Mumbai.

The central bank has injected 400 billion rupees via its open market purchases calm yields. It has also cut rates and offered to add about $50 billion through its various liquidity infusion programs. Earlier this week, it allowed foreigners greater access to sovereign bonds as the government begins its record 7.8 trillion rupees of debt sales.

All to little avail. Global funds have sold a net $9.4 billion of rupee bonds this year, the highest in Asia.

Heavy debt issuance has prompted calls for the central bank to intervene by expanding its open-market purchases.

“The RBI has to support the primary and secondary market,” Chakravarthy Rangarajan, a former central bank governor told BloombergQuint Wednesday. “Monetization of debt is inevitable. A large borrowing in a short time cannot be managed without monetizing.”

