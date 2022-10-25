U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,859.11
    +61.77 (+1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,836.74
    +337.12 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,199.12
    +246.50 (+2.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.16
    +47.76 (+2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.94
    +0.36 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.40
    +3.30 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.31
    +0.12 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9971
    +0.0096 (+0.98%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    -0.1260 (-2.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1475
    +0.0192 (+1.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.9700
    -1.0500 (-0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,135.09
    +790.06 (+4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    466.07
    +23.67 (+5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

Bonds.org: Game-changers in Cardano Decentralized Lending

Bonds.org
·2 min read
Bonds.org
Bonds.org

Kaunas, Lithuania, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instant access to capital is the foundation of all innovation in DeFi. Liquid cash loans fuel the dreams of visionaries who dare to initiate change and drive technological progress forward.


Luckily, with the Vasil hard fork, the same financial opportunities are now available on the Cardano ecosystem. Bonds.org is a pioneer of decentralized lending, empowering Cardano enthusiasts to take full advantage of censor-proof lending and borrowing opportunities.

Decentralized lending at Bonds.org 

The value of decentralized lending for the future prosperity of the industry should not be underestimated. As the gateway to liquidity on Cardano, Bonds.org offers accessible, low-cost financing to borrowers in need of liquid loans. Borrowers can borrow without the need to liquidate their crypto assets; lenders can earn a substantial interest rate for meeting the liquidity needs of others.

DeFi lending is the safe option for your liquidity needs since there are no security risks associated with the human factor. Borrowing and lending processes on Bonds.org are streamlined for maximum efficiency and users do not need to give away control of their assets or share personal information with the involved parties. Since no centralized authority is involved in the day-to-day movement of funds, all transactions are censor-proof and cannot be denied arbitrarily.


Bonds.org fills the demand gap in this new ecosystem, upping the game for all other new players within this space. With years of experience in the industry and drawing on the best practices from other projects, Bonds.org knows exactly what the market demands and introduces features that are lightyears ahead of the competition.

Bonds.org founding team boasts an incredible track record within the Cardano ecosystem, having already delivered enormously profitable projects - including the VC-less launch of a DEX - completely from scratch. Now, the team has taken advantage of the latest crypto winter to work on a truly innovative product. Once the ecosystem picks up speed, Bonds.org is destined to become the go-to place for instant lending and borrowing opportunities - a non-custodial gateway to Cardano liquidity.

The team has already secured strong partnerships with leading ecosystem launchpads, stable coins, and other prospective partner projects. Thanks to the team’s wealth of experience, know-how, and knowledge of best industry practices - Bonds.org is bound to amplify the prosperity of all market participants within the Cardano ecosystem.

Bonds.org has just entered the Private Sale stage for early adopters which, for more information and ability to enter this sale, please reach out to sales@bonds.org

Early adopters will also receive a legacy NFT commemorating the investment which will allow reduced platform fees post launch!

To explore decentralized lending opportunities on Cardano, visit Bonds.org

Social Handles:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bonds_org 

Discord: https://discord.gg/r3NDwccsbX 

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/bonds_org 

Medium: https://medium.com/@admin_34635 

CONTACT: Contact Details: David Petk sales -at- bonds.org Bonds.org


