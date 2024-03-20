Advertisement
Bonds Rally After Fed Keeps 2024 Median Rate Forecast at 3 Cuts

Elizabeth Stanton
·1 min read
Bonds Rally After Fed Keeps 2024 Median Rate Forecast at 3 Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields declined after Federal Reserve policy makers’ revised interest-rate forecasts continued to anticipate three quarter-point cuts by year-end, while projecting higher rates in future years than they saw in December.

Yields briefly declined to session lows after the Fed’s policy announcement Wednesday, before paring those moves. Policy makers’ revised rate forecasts showed a median of 4.625% for the end of this year, unchanged from December, while forecasts for the next two years and the long-run were higher than last quarter.

The effective policy rate has been 5.33% since July, when the target band was set at 5.25%-5.5%, so the median for year-end is consistent with three quarter-point rate cuts.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

